U.S. News & World Report Announces the Best Vehicle Brands and Best CPO Program Awards

Winners include Mazda, Hyundai, Ram, Porsche and Lexus.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled its Best Vehicle Brand awards and Best Certified Pre-Owned Program award. The Best Vehicle Brand awards, evaluating 34 brands, recognize industry-wide excellence for cars, SUVs, trucks and luxury vehicles. By highlighting the best brand in the four major segments of the automotive marketplace, the awards help consumers narrow their search for a new car. Drawing on data from the U.S. News Best Used Cars rankings and each auto brand's CPO program parameters, the Best Certified Pre-Owned Program award highlights the CPO program that offers buyers the most benefits.

The 2021 Best Vehicle Brand Winners

Mazda: Best Car Brand

Mazda wins the Best Car Brand award on the strength of the Mazda3, Mazda6 and Mazda MX-5 Miata. All three models have top-notch performance that puts an emphasis on direct, sporty handling, as well as quality interiors that are more upscale than their price tags might suggest. This is the sixth consecutive year Mazda has won this award.

Hyundai: Best SUV Brand

With a fresh, new lineup of SUVs in all sizes, Hyundai wins the Best SUV Brand award for the first time. The Hyundai SUV lineup ranges from the large and luxurious Hyundai Palisade to the midsize Santa Fe, compact Tucson and subcompact Venue. With so many updated models, Hyundai SUVs win points for offering buyers the latest in driver assistance and infotainment technology at an affordable price.

Ram: Best Truck Brand

Ram wins the Best Truck Brand award on the strength of the Ram 1500, which is one of the few trucks on the market to make a case for itself as both a work vehicle and a daily driver. The Ram 1500 features a coil-over suspension that makes the Ram comfortable enough for commuting but capable enough for serious towing and hauling. The Ram interior features a top-notch infotainment system with intuitive controls and a huge touch screen. The interiors of high-end Ram trims feature materials that keep pace with what luxury SUVs offer.

Porsche: Best Luxury Brand

This is the sixth consecutive Best Luxury Brand win for Porsche. Though the brand is known for sports cars, Porsche offers a lineup of vehicles that effortlessly marry performance with upscale panache. Though almost any Porsche is at home on a racetrack, all models feature driver-focused interiors built with high-end materials and plenty of comfort.

"Many buyers know the type of vehicle they want but not the best brands for their needs," says Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "The Best Vehicle Brand awards point consumers to the brands that excel in producing the type of vehicle each buyer is interested in."

To determine the award winners, U.S. News Best Cars averaged the overall score of all the given brand's products in each award class. The brand with the highest overall average score was named the winner in the category. The overall scores come directly from the U.S. News Best Cars rankings, which are based on a combination of the consensus of the automotive press, safety scores and reliability data.

The 2021 Best Certified Pre-Owned Program Winner

For the fourth consecutive year, Lexus is the Best Certified Pre-Owned Program award winner, based on its lengthy warranty coverage, its numerous program perks and the dependability record of its pre-owned vehicles.

"Lexus has a well-deserved reputation for reliability that makes Lexus models appealing CPO cars," says Page Deaton. "On top of that record of dependability, Lexus offers used car buyers an excellent CPO warranty, as well as a long list of CPO program benefits, like free maintenance visits and a free loaner car."

The Lexus CPO warranty includes coverage for up to two years, with no mileage limit and no deductible. Lexus CPO buyers can also take advantage of free roadside assistance and a free loaner car, as well as four complimentary factory maintenance service visits in their first two years or 20,000 miles of ownership.

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars, finding cars for sale near you and getting the best rate on car insurance. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 73 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. Eighty percent of active shoppers reported that the U.S. News Best Cars site influenced their car purchasing decision.

