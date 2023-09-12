U.S. News and World Report ranks MHS and UHS as the No. 1 and No. 3 best high schools in the state

Sep. 11—In print, and on the record.

The annual "best of " rankings of America's high schools from U.S. and World Report are in, and schools from Monongalia County are again heading that list for the state of West Virginia.

Morgantown High School and University High are Nos. 1 and 3 on the list, respectively.

Charleston's George Washington High was ranked No. 2 in the state, with Harrison County's Bridgeport High at No. 4.

Hurricane High of Putnam County Schools completed the top five on the list.

In neighboring Marion County, East Fairmont High placed at No. 14 in the rankings, followed by North Marion at the No. 18 slot and Fairmont Senior, which ranked 22th.

Clay-Battelle made the top 50 of West Virginia's best high schools, with a showing of 43 on the U.S. News and World Report's ranking.

"For us, it's a validation across the board, " said Eddie Campbell Jr., Mon's superintendent of schools.

"It's a statement of how we do business in the county, from pre-K to 12, " he continued.

"We start out with kids who are 4 years old and we stay with them and watch them walk across that stage for their diplomas. Then, they go on and achieve more after that. That's what really makes us proud."

U.S. News and World Report looked at 25, 000 public high schools across the nation and the District of Columbia for its rankings in that category.

Magnets, charters and STEM schools are also considered in their respective categories.

The Early College of Guilford in Greensboro, N.C., was listed by the publication as the nation's best high school.

Meanwhile, Susan Moran, a secretary at Bruceton School in Preston County, is finalist for State Service Personnel of the Year for 2024.

Moran, a longtime employee in the district, is homeless service provider and was a key organizer in the development of a weekend backpack program that works with area churches and the Food for Preston pantry.

The state Department of Education will announce the service personnel and Teacher of the Year recipients this evening at the Clay Center in Charleston.