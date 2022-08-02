U.S. has no DNA on Zawahiri, confirmed death by other sources - White House

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri appears in an undated FBI Most Wanted poster
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Ayman al-Zawahiri
    Ayman al-Zawahiri
    Egyptian physician, Islamic theologian, and leader of al-Qaeda (born 1951)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has no DNA confirmation of the death of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in the heart of Kabul, a White House spokesman on Tuesday, but verified his identity through other sources.

"We do not have DNA confirmation. We're not going to get that confirmation. Quite frankly, based on based on multiple sources and methods that we've gathered information from, we don't need it," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said in an interview with CNN.

"We have visual confirmation, but we also have confirmation through other sources."

Kirby also said there was a small al Qaeda presence remaining in Afghanistan.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Recommended Stories

  • Family asks UK's top court to intervene in life support case

    Britain’s Supreme Court says it has received an appeal from the family of a brain-damaged 12-year-old boy whose life support treatment had been due to end on Tuesday. The parents of Archie Battersbee want Supreme Court justices to block a lower court’s ruling that the Royal London Hospital can turn off the boy’s ventilator and stop other interventions that are keeping him alive. The Supreme Court said it would consider whether to hear the full appeal.

  • DeFuniak Springs store sells Mega Millions ticket worth $2 million from Friday's drawing

    In addition to the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot, Friday’s drawing produced a total of 26 second-tier winners, including one in DeFuniak Springs.

  • Tri-Cities murder suspect was convinced his mom killed his child. But the girl is alive

    Prosecutors charged him with premeditated murder and attempted murder.

  • Taliban under scrutiny as US kills al-Qaida leader in Kabul

    The U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house intensified global scrutiny Tuesday of Afghanistan's Taliban rulers and further undermined their efforts to secure international recognition and desperately needed aid. The Taliban had promised in the 2020 Doha Agreement on the terms of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan that they would not harbor al-Qaida members.

  • Alex Jones trial - live: InfoWars founder expected to testify today in Sandy Hook case

    Parents of six-year-old murdered in 2012 are seeking damages of up to $150m from radio and web show host

  • Capitol Hill rioter’s son says Trump should also be in prison

    The son of one of the defendants sentenced in connection to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot said in an interview on Tuesday that he believed former President Trump should also be in prison for his role in the attack. Jackson Reffitt, whose father, Guy Reffitt, was sentenced to over seven years in prison on…

  • The left creates too many narratives while looking through rose-colored glasses | Opinion

    “We have won the battle of ideas, but we have lost the battle of stories.”

  • Lidar maker Innoviz signs $4 billion supply deal with Volkswagen

    Innoviz Technologies will supply hardware and software to Volkswagen AG's Cariad unit in a deal valued at $4 billion, the Israeli company said on Tuesday. The components, including laser-based lidar sensors, will be used in advanced driver assistance systems and automated vehicles from multiple brands in the Volkswagen Group, starting mid-decade, Innoviz said. Cariad confirmed the deal, but declined to provide financial details.

  • Frankie Montas trade grades: Yankees get ace; Athletics whiff on Oswald Peraza

    Handing out grades to the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees after Frankie Montas was traded on Monday afternoon.

  • Presidential Motorcade Officer Details Trump's Behavior On Jan. 6

    Retired D.C. police officer Mark Robinson has also testified before the Jan. 6 committee.

  • U.S. jet that flew Pelosi to Malaysia tracked off Philippines, no landing request

    KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -A U.S. air force jet that flew House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Malaysia left the country on Tuesday and flew close to the Philippines, in the day's most followed flight on tracking site Flightradar24. Reuters could not immediately establish if Pelosi or her delegation were on flight SPAR19, but authorities in the Philippines, a U.S. ally, said no request had been received from the United States for her to visit or transit in the country. The plane left Kuala Lumpur at 3:42 p.m. (0742 GMT) and flew east towards Borneo on a route that skirted the South China Sea.

  • Ukraine Latest: Donetsk Evacuation Begins; Ship Seizures Ordered

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine began mandatory evacuation of its citizens from Donetsk following President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s call on civilians to leave the eastern region for their own safety.Most Read from BloombergYou Won’t Like What Comes After InflationThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Is Expected to Visit Taiwan, Ramping Up US-China TensionsBiden Team Tries to Blunt China Rage as Pelosi Heads for TaiwanGermany urged permanent alternative routes for the Ukrainian

  • Trevor Noah Appalled by Trump’s Ivana Golf Course Burial Tax ‘Scam’

    Comedy Central“This is one of the wildest things ever,” Trevor Noah said on Monday night’s Daily Show. And even though the bar couldn’t be higher when it comes to Donald Trump scandals, he wasn’t exaggerating.The host was talking about the recent death of the former president’s first wife, Ivana Trump. “Well, it turns out The Donald may have managed to turn even that into a scam,” Noah said, explaining that Don Jr., Eric and Ivanka’s mother’s burial at Trump’s New Jersey golf club may have been

  • Hawley vows to vote ‘no’ on adding Sweden and Finland to NATO

    Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on Monday said he would vote against Finland’s and Sweden’s bids to join NATO, a move that would go against most of his colleagues from both sides of the aisle. In an op-ed published by The National Interest, Hawley says the United States shouldn’t expand its security commitments in Europe due to a more pressing threat…

  • MSNBC Host Succinctly Nails Problem With America's Most Outrageous Tax Loophole

    Stephanie Ruhle explains why it's time to end the carried interest loophole.

  • Donald Trump Warned Jared Kushner That Tom Brady Was Also Trying to Court Ivanka Trump

    Donald Trump has always had a Tom Brady obsession, and now, we might know the reason why. Jared Kushner is offering insight into his courtship of Ivanka Trump in his upcoming book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, and it surprisingly involves the NFL star. Kushner and Donald Trump got off to a rough start […]

  • Did U.S. Chop Up al Qaeda Boss With Terrifying Top Secret Spinning Blades?

    Ausaf Newspaper for Daily Dawn/Handout via ReutersWhen Ayman al-Zawahri, the post-Osama bin Laden leader of al Qaeda, was obliterated on the balcony of a pink house in a posh-for-Kabul district in the Afghan capital, neighbors heard a bang but did not see signs of an explosion.A neighbor who lives nearby told Reuters that she heard a loud noise on Sunday but curiously did not see the usual chaos most Kabul residents associate with a bomb or missile attack including smoke and fire. That has led t

  • President's Office slams Trump's scandalous claims about Ukraine

    Ukraine has reacted sharply to comments by former U.S. President Donald Trump that if Kyiv had given up claims to its territory of Crimea and renounced plans to join NATO it would have prevented Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

  • Video shows Trump hosting Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene at Saudi-funded golf tournament

    Donald Trump is shoring up alliances, with reports saying he is poised to launch a 2024 presidential bid in the near future.

  • Russians desert posts in occupied Kherson Oblast amid Ukrainian advance, regional governor says

    Russian service members visit the homes of local residents in Kherson Oblast and swap military uniforms for plain clothes to avoid fighting, reported acting regional governor Dmytro Butriy on Telegram on Aug. 1.