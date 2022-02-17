U.S. has 'no intention' to engage with China on Indo Pacific Economic Framework

U.S. assistant Secretary of State for East Asia Daniel Kritenbrink arrives at a roundtable in Bangkok
Ben Blanchard
·2 min read

By Ben Blanchard

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The United States has "no intention" of engaging with China in its forthcoming Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, but is talking to its partners who share the same vision of a free and open region with no coercion, a senior U.S. diplomat said.

The United States vowed on last week to commit more diplomatic and security resources to the Indo-Pacific to push back against what its sees as China's bid to create a regional sphere of influence and become the world's most influential power.

In a 12-page strategy overview, the Biden administration said it would focus on every corner of the region from South Asia to the Pacific Islands to strengthen its long-term position and commitment.

The document reiterated U.S. plans to launch an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework in early 2022, an initiative the administration hopes will at least partially fill a big gap in engagement with the region since former President Donald Trump quit a multinational trade framework in 2017.

Speaking to reporters on a Thursday conference call, U.S Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink said early discussions were ongoing about the economic framework.

"I think it's safe to say that we are engaged in initial conversations with partners across the region, who share our vision for the kind of region that we want to live in again, a free and open region in which countries are free from coercion and are able to pursue their economic and security interests freely in an in an unhindered fashion," he said.

"And you are correct that there is currently no intention to engage the People's Republic of China on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework."

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pushed what the country calls the Belt and Road programme, committing billions of dollars to build infrastructure around the world.

China has also backed the world's largest free trade bloc that excludes the United States, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP).

China and Russia declared a "no limits" strategic partnership earlier this month, their most detailed and assertive statement to work together - and against the United States - to build a new international order based on their own interpretations of human rights and democracy.

Kritenbrink said Washington could not "dismiss the challenge" posed by the vision put forward by China and Russia's joint statement.

"We stand for a world and a vision grounded in problem solving and innovation, not coercion and aggression," he said.

"That is our affirmative vision for the region. I think it stands in stark contrast to the vision of others, including that put forward by Presidents Putin and Xi."

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; additional reporting by Yew Lun Tian in Beijing)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Beijing Olympic organisers hit out at Xinjiang 'lies'

    Beijing Olympics organisers hit out at "lies" about Xinjiang on Thursday and reiterated the Chinese government's stance on Taiwan, while also railing against "politicising" the Games.

  • Hillary Clinton Dismisses Trump’s Latest Baseless Accusation as ‘a Fake Scandal to Distract From His Real ones’

    Suffice to say, Clinton did not somehow infiltrate Trump's White House with spies

  • Venezuela's leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis. “We have reviewed the powerful military cooperation, and we have ratified the path of a powerful military cooperation between Russia and Venezuela for the defense of peace, of sovereignty, the defense of territorial integrity,” Maduro said during a news conference.

  • Oil recoups some losses after report of Kyiv forces attacking Russia-backed rebels

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil recovered some of its more than 2% fall in Asian trade on Thursday after Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine accused Kyiv government forces on Thursday of shelling their territory with mortars. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading down 0.7% at $92.98 a barrel at 0422 GMT, after earlier falling more than 2%. Russian-backed rebels in eastern Ukraine said Kyiv government forces on Thursday used mortars to attack their territory, in violation of agreements aimed at ending the conflict, Russian state news agency RIA said.

  • Russians scoff at Western fears of Ukraine invasion

    While the U.S. warns that Russia could invade Ukraine any day, the drumbeat of war is all but unheard in Moscow, where pundits and ordinary people alike don't expect President Vladimir Putin to launch an attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor. The Kremlin has cast the U.S. warnings of an imminent attack as “hysteria” and “madness,” and many Russians believe that Washington is deliberately stoking panic and fomenting tensions to trigger a conflict for domestic reasons. Putin's angry rhetoric about NATO's plans to expand to Russia's “doorstep” and its refusal to hear Moscow's concerns has struck a chord with the public, tapping into a sense of betrayal by the West after the end of the Cold War and widespread suspicion about Western designs.

  • Washington wakes up to Beijing-Moscow alignment

    The Ukraine crisis is forcing Washington to grapple with Russia's increasingly close relationship with China.The big picture: Russia and China aren't full-fledged allies, experts say, but they have been coordinating their economic and security interests with greater clarity over the past several years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free The two countries have smoothly navigated their competing interests in their shared backyard of

  • A Kentucky woman accused of pepper spraying police officers during the Capitol riot was arrested more than a year after the attack

    Shelly Stallings was arrested in Kentucky on Wednesday. She faces six charges related the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

  • A recession is inevitable when you 'unleash a firestorm of inflation': Senator Braun

    Why Senator Mike Braun is growing worried about a recession.

  • Vast majority in Southeast Asia see China topping US as economic power

    A vast majority of Southeast Asians see China as topping the U.S. as an economic power, a ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute survey found. The survey showed 76.7 percent of Southeast Asians believe China is the most influential economic power, with the U.S. a distant second at 9.8 percent. The survey said although the U.S. number is low, it is a significant improvement from last year, when it was at 6.6 percent. The improvement was seen across ASEAN...

  • Israel has reportedly told Russia it will need help evacuating citizens if Ukraine is invaded

    Israel has reportedly told Russia it will need help evacuating citizens if Ukraine is invaded

  • Russian parliament asks Putin to recognize separatist Ukrainian regions as independent

    Russia's lower house of parliament passed a resolution Tuesday asking President Putin to recognize the Russian-backed Ukrainian separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent, Reuters reports.Why it matters: The resolution, if adopted by the Kremlin, would be a major blow to measures known as the Minsk Accords that were adopted in 2014 and 2015 to stop fighting in eastern Ukraine and could deepen the standoff between Russia and the West over Moscow's military buildup near Ukraine.Get m

  • FAA chief, who oversaw Boeing safety and 5G rollout, to resign

    The leader of the Federal Aviation Administration, whose agency has been criticized for its oversight of Boeing and handling of questions surrounding 5G interference with aircraft, said Wednesday he will step down March 31.

  • GOP Leader McCarthy backs parents, voters who tossed three San Francisco School Board members out

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., came out in support of San Francisco residents who overwhelmingly approved of a vote Tuesday to recall three of the city’s school board members.

  • "Ghoulish": Lawmakers question plans to use robot dogs on U.S.-Mexico border

    The planned use of robot dogs along the U.S.-Mexico border is already facing skepticism from members of both political parties.Driving the news: U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), who represents a border district where robot dogs could be dispatched, told Axios the technology is "ghoulish" and a waste. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: A research and development arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recently

  • Migrant minors dispute pits Florida against Catholic Church

    The debate over whether to deter or accommodate minors arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border without their parents has pitted Florida’s Catholic governor against the state’s highest-ranking Roman Catholic. The Archbishop of Miami, Thomas Wenski, and other faith leaders have implored the governor to reconsider an order that suspends renewals of state licenses for shelters that house unaccompanied children, saying these young migrants are vulnerable. The governor says he wants to deter human trafficking and accuses the Biden administration of being lax in cracking down on illegal immigration.

  • Biden rejects Trump claim that executive privilege covers White House visitor logs

    Then–President Donald Trump had sought to bar the House select subcommittee investigating events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection from accessing White House visitor logs, claiming executive privilege

  • Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire reflects on 2021 NFL season in Instagram post

    #Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire reflected on the injury frustration from the 2021 NFL season, offered encouraging words for the future.

  • U.S. says Russia continues to mass troops along Ukraine border

    One day after the Russian government said it was moving some troops away from the border of Ukraine, U.S. officials said the opposite seems to be happening.

  • USTR says new trade tools needed to fight China state-led trade

    The United States needs to pursue new strategies and update its domestic trade tools to deal with China's "state-led, non-market policies and practices", the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday in a new assessment report. USTR said in its annual report on China's compliance https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/enforcement/WTO/2021%20USTR%20Report%20to%20Congress%20on%20China's%20WTO%20Compliance.pdf with World Trade Organization rules that the "Phase 1" trade agreement signed by the Trump administration two years ago failed to address fundamental U.S. concerns with China's industrial policies and supporting policies, including "massive financial resources."

  • House Republicans warns Biden against another nuclear deal with Iran

    A group of House Republicans wrote to President Biden warning against another nuclear deal with Iran, saying such a deal without lawmakers' approval would 'meet the same fate' as former President Barack Obama's deal with the country