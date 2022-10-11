U.S. not expecting any big breakthroughs on debt issues this week -Treasury officials

Andrea Shalal
·2 min read

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen views debt restructuring as a key priority, but senior Treasury officials said they do not expect any major breakthroughs on debt matters at this week's meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday she hoped debt restructuring efforts for Zambia and Chad could be completed by the end of the year, which she said would pave the way for more countries to seek help.

The Group of 20 nations launched its Common Framework for debt relief in late 2020 together with the Paris Club to aid low-income countries, but it has failed to produce even one debt restructuring deal thus far, even though some 60% of those countries are in or near debt distress.

Yellen last week singled out China, the biggest creditor to many African countries, for dragging its heels, and said it was crucial for all the world’s major bilateral creditors to participate meaningfully in restructuring efforts.

"To date, China has delayed providing debt treatments to borrowers in debt distress or has provided treatments that fall short of restoring the borrower’s debt sustainability," she said in a speech at the Center for Global Development.

China last month denied any foot-dragging in the case of Zambia's debt, saying it has played a "positive role" in its restructuring.

A U.S. Treasury official told reporters there had been some incremental progress in the cases of Chad and Zambia, but agreements were unlikely in the next couple of days.

China was also still blocking calls to expand the G20 debt reduction initiative to include middle income countries, the official said, but progress on individual cases was possible.

Aiding Sri Lanka, one of the most urgent such cases, would require a process with key creditors outside of the G20 framework, the Treasury official said.

Yellen, who last week warned that some countries would need "considerable debt relief," would discuss the issue with her counterparts during the week, a second Treasury official said.

The Zambian government told investors on Friday it hoped it would agree debt relief terms with official creditors by the end of the year or early 2023.

Zambia was the first African country to default in the COVID-19 era as it struggled with debt that reached 133% of GDP at the end of 2021.

Chad's creditors are also close to reaching a debt relief agreement, a French Finance Ministry source said on Monday.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • German union calls on Amazon workers to strike during sale

    German trade union Verdi on Tuesday called on workers at nine Amazon distribution centres across Germany to go on strike this week, during the company's second major sales event this year, to pressure the retailer into collective bargaining agreements. "Strikes have to hurt, even for a giant like Amazon," said Monika Di Silvestre, who is coordinating the strikes. Amazon's two-day "Prime Early Access Sale" shopping event for members, which starts Tuesday, is much like the Prime Day summer marketing blitz and will compete with early discounts from rival retailers for customers grappling with inflation-squeezed Christmas budgets.

  • China Markets Keep Showing Any Reopening Bets Are Risky

    (Bloomberg) -- Markets got their latest signal that China’s Covid Zero policy is here to stay in a commentary carried Tuesday by the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper, which endorsed the efforts for the second day in a row.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtIt’s Offici

  • IMF chief Georgieva aims to complete Zambia, Chad debt restructuring by year-end

    International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday said she hoped debt restructuring efforts for Zambia and Chad could be completed by the end of the year, which would pave the way for more countries to seek help. Georgieva, speaking with civil society groups at the start of the annual IMF and World Bank meetings, said a Group of 20 initiative launched in late 2020 had been slow to become operational, but she was upbeat about the cases of Chad and Zambia, who together with Ethiopia were the first to request help. Georgieva said the IMF was pressing for more predictability and timely resolution of requests for help under the G20 Common Framework.

  • Asian chipmakers plunge after US unveils China export controls

    Chipmakers plunged in Asian trade Tuesday over new US measures to limit China's access to high-end semiconductors with military uses, a move that wiped billions from companies' valuations worldwide.

  • The past year for Dow (NYSE:DOW) investors has not been profitable

    Most people feel a little frustrated if a stock they own goes down in price. But often it is not a reflection of the...

  • U.S. small business sentiment edges up in September - NFIB

    The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said its Small Business Optimism Index increased 0.3 points to 92.1 this month, the second straight month of gains following a deterioration in the first half of this year. Thirty percent of owners reported that inflation was their single most important issue in operating their business, up one point from August but seven points down from July's reading, which was the highest share since the fourth quarter of 1979. The U.S. Federal Reserve has raised interest rates from near-zero at the beginning of this year to a current range of 3.00% to 3.25% as it battles to quash stubbornly high inflation.

  • Oil Prices Wobble on Signs of Weakening Demand in China

    Oil prices found their footing Monday after slipping earlier on Chinese economic data that suggests a drop in demand is coming from the world’s second largest economy. The wobble comes after Wednesday’s decision by OPEC+ to cut production pushed prices to a five-week high. Brent crude the international standard, was down 0.1% to $97.85 a barrel in morning trading.

  • Brooklyn Nets received mixed reactions during Practice in the Park

    Reports indicate that during the Brooklyn Nets Practice in the Park that fans had mixed reactions for the organization.

  • Delta Air invests $60 million, takes stake in air taxi startup Joby Aviation

    Delta Air Lines said Tuesday it invested $60 million in air taxi startup Joby Aviation for a 2% equity stake, in a partnership that will initially offer passengers air taxi transport to and from airports in New York and Los Angeles. Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian told reporters the airline will also receive a board seat and the total investment could be increased to as much as $200 million. Airlines and others are looking at developing transport services using battery-powered aircraft that can take off and land vertically to ferry travelers to airports or on short trips between cities, allowing them to beat traffic.

  • Security, red banners and COVID curbs: Beijing readies for 20th Congress

    Beijing has stepped up security and COVID curbs and decorated the capital with red political banners as it gears up for a Communist Party congress where President Xi Jinping is poised to become China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. The 20th party congress, which opens on Oct. 16, occurs every five years and brings together 2,300 party members, mostly behind closed doors, at the vast Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square. Beijing has hired extra security personnel, according to procurement tenders, including 42 guards to keep 24-hour watch on "key people", a term authorities use to describe individuals deemed to be troublemakers, from Oct. 6-23.

  • ‘Fire Sale’ Risk in Bonds Pushes BOE to Step Up Measures

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is expanding the scope of its bond purchases to include inflation-linked debt in an effort to avert what it called a “fire sale” that threatens financial stability.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedIt’

  • FedEx's reduced holiday forecast no surprise to skeptical contractors

    FedEx Corp stunned investors last week by signaling that it was bracing for a further decline in the number of e-commerce packages it will handle in the year-end holiday season. Many of its FedEx Ground delivery contractors were not surprised - they have not been adding holiday trucks and helpers on the bet that FedEx management had overestimated Christmas demand for a second year in a row. "They're just confirming what everybody probably already knew," Florida contractor James Bush said of Ground's planned holiday volume forecast reduction.

  • China auto sales growth slows in Sept as signs of softening demand emerge

    SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -Sales of electric vehicles (EV) in China rose at their slowest pace in five months as demand faltered in a sputtering economy despite government incentives to revive the auto market, though industry officials forecast a stronger end to the year. September sales of new energy vehicles (NEV), which include pure EVs, plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles, increased 93.9% from the previous year, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) showed on Tuesday. China's overall auto sales growth also slowed compared to the previous two months, growing 25.7% in September to 2.61 million vehicles.

  • Gold on back foot as dollar, yields firm on rate-hike bets

    Gold prices were subdued on Tuesday by a stronger dollar and elevated bond yields as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of U.S. inflation data later this week that could offer more clarity on the U.S. rate hike path. Spot gold eased 0.2% to $1,664.13 per ounce, as of 0927 GMT, after earlier touching its lowest since Oct. 3. U.S. gold futures slipped 0.2% to $1,672.50.

  • Wynn stock suffers biggest selloff in 2 1/2 years after new COVID lockdowns in China

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Wynn Resorts Lt. (WYNN) tumbled 11.6% in afternoon trading Monday, enough to pace the S&P 500’s (SPX) losers, after some cities in China started imposing new COVID-related lockdowns.

  • UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti's crisis

    U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday proposing the immediate activation of a rapid action force following a plea for help from Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. The letter, which was seen by The Associated Press but has not been made public, said the rapid action force would be deployed by one or several member states to help Haiti’s National Police.

  • Record Number of Brazilian Companies Bought Crypto in August

    According to the South American country's tax authority, 12,053 companies reported purchasing crypto in the month.

  • Iceland tops global pensions league, Britain slips -survey

    Iceland offers the best pension provisions, followed by the Netherlands and Denmark while Britain slipped a spot to 10th place in the world ranking, an annual survey showed on Tuesday. Iceland scored top marks overall for the second year running for the level of private and public sector pension benefits available, the sustainability of the system to last decades into the future and the quality of its governance, according to the survey by pensions consultants Mercer. Britain, which has been in the eye of a pensions storm in recent weeks as a sharp rise in gilts left the sector over-exposed to market moves, came in below a number of European countries as well as below Australia and Singapore.

  • UK borrowing costs shoot higher as Bank of England warns of pension 'contagion'

    Pension crackdown risks sparking wave of bankruptcies The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 dip on global economy fears S&P, Nasdaq seesaw as Wall St opens Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: Liz Truss may be winning her gamble on the energy price cap after all Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • HSBC Looks to Deals and Disposals as Part of Battle Against Breakup

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc has spent the past six months fighting calls from its largest shareholder to split up. That isn’t stopping the bank ramping up its own dealmaking program.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Automobile DebtIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThe London-base