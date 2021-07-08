U.S. will not immediately lift travel restrictions - White House official

FILE PHOTO: Travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration will not immediately lift any international travel restrictions, even as it faces growing pressure from U.S. business groups and lawmakers, a White House official told Reuters on Wednesday.

In June, the administration launched interagency working groups with the European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, and Mexico to look at how to lift restrictions and eventually resume travel.

"While these groups have met a number of times, there are further discussions to be had before we can announce any next steps on travel reopening with any country," the White House official told Reuters.

"We have made tremendous progress domestically in our vaccination efforts, as have many of these other countries, but we want to ensure that we move deliberately and are in a position to sustainably reopen international travel when it is safe to do so."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • OnPolitics: Trump vs. social media

    Former President Donald Trump is suing top social media officials.

  • Australia's slow vaccination, locked borders eclipse early virus success

    Last year, when much of the world was in coronavirus lockdown, Australia was successfully hosting international cricket matches and tennis tournaments in front of packed crowds in a show of what post-pandemic life could look like. But in recent weeks, new virus outbreaks, a chaotic vaccine rollout and a tightening of already strict curbs on international travel have rapidly reversed those fortunes. "We are one of only two countries in the world where the citizens aren't allowed to leave the country, and the other is North Korea, which is not one I’d want to be held up against," said Rodger Powell, managing director at consultancy Tourism and Hospitality Services Australasia.

  • Intruder interrupts couple’s breakfast — but homeowner had a gun, California cops say

    The intruder kicked a door off its hinges to enter the home, police say.

  • IBM, Heifer International to Assist Honduras Farmers Access Global Markets Using Blockchain

    IBM's Food Trust will help coffee and cocoa farmers verify certifications, improve treatment processes, and assist producers.

  • U.S. industry groups, lawmakers press White House to lift travel restrictions

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A coalition of 24 industry organizations urged the White House to lift coronavirus restrictions that bar much of the world from traveling to the United States but a White House official told Reuters late on Wednesday reopening will need more discussion. The group, led by the U.S. Travel Association and representing airlines, casinos, hotels, airports, airplane manufacturers and others, urged the administration to ease by July 15 entry restrictions imposed last year as the coronavirus was spreading around the world. Separately, 75 members of the U.S. House of Representatives are also seeking the easing of travel bans, in particular entry restrictions on travelers from Canada and Britain.

  • Laid-off workers are scoring early wins in lawsuits against GOP governors attempting to cut off federal jobless aid

    Jobless workers in Indiana and Maryland temporarily won back federal unemployment - but the victories could be overturned. Now they're trying in Ohio.

  • Search called off for survivors of Florida condo tower collapse

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -South Florida officials on Wednesday called off the search for survivors of a June condominium tower collapse, saying there was no longer any hope of pulling someone alive from the ruins of the flattened building. Crews who have extracted the remains of 54 people from the mostly concrete and steel rubble of the Champlain Towers South during round-the-clock searches will transition to a recovery operation as of midnight eastern daylight time. The remains of 18 more victims were removed from the pile of debris on Wednesday, leaving 86 people still missing of those believed to have been inside the Champlain Towers South when it abruptly caved in early on June 24.

  • IATA airlines head sees transatlantic re-opening in weeks

    The head of global airline body IATA said he was cautiously optimistic about demand for travel in the second half of the year, adding that he expects transatlantic flying between Britain and the United States to re-open in the coming weeks. Schedules are expanding as airlines sense consumer demand for travel rising and progress with COVID-19 vaccinations means shuttered routes could resume, International Air Transport Association Director General Willie Walsh told reporters. "I think we have to be optimistic that we will see a relaxation in relation to transatlantic flying during the coming weeks," Walsh said on Wednesday.

  • Biden to host Jordanian king as royal feud engulfs US ally

    President Joe Biden will host Jordan's King Abdullah II at the White House on July 19, just months after the detention of his half-brother amid a rare moment of palace intrigue for the close American ally. The White House says Abdullah, Queen Rania and Crown Prince Hussein will visit with the Bidens to “highlight the enduring and strategic partnership between the United States and Jordan.”

  • Fed keen to be 'well positioned' to act on inflation, other risks, minutes show

    Federal Reserve officials last month felt substantial further progress on the U.S. economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," but agreed they should be poised to act if inflation or other risks materialized, according to the minutes of the central bank's June policy meeting. In minutes that reflected a divided Fed wrestling with new inflation risks but still relatively high unemployment, "various participants" at the June 15-16 meeting felt conditions for reducing the central bank's asset purchases would be "met somewhat earlier than they had anticipated." Still, "a substantial majority" of the officials saw inflation risks "tilted to the upside," and the Fed as a whole felt it needed to be prepared to act if those risks materialized.

  • Gettr, the latest pro-Trump social network, is already a mess

    Just days after a Twitter clone from former Trump spokesperson Jason Miller launched, the new social network is already beset by problems. For one, hackers quickly leveraged Gettr's API to scrape the email addresses of more than 85,000 of its users. Usernames, names and birthdays were also part of the scraped data set, which was surfaced by Alon Gal, co-founder of cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock.

  • Melania Trump Spotted in New York for First Time Since Leaving the White House: 'She Never Liked Press Scrutiny'

    Sources tell PEOPLE that Melania and her 15-year-old son, Barron, will spend the summer in both Manhattan and in Bedminster, New Jersey

  • John McCain Had A Scathing Reason For Not Caring About Trump's Insults, Says Former Aide

    Grant Woods revealed why the late Arizona senator really didn’t spend time "thinking about Trump or worrying about Trump or any of that."

  • Travel expert reveals major hack for getting discounts on flights and hotels: ‘I would’ve saved so much money’

    A TikToker shared how he joined AARP in his 30s and has since saved thousands of dollars.

  • It Just Got More Expensive to Snorkel at This Gorgeous Hawaiian Spot

    Here's why it'll cost you twice as much to snorkel at Hanauma Bay in Oahu.

  • 'He's f---ed up everything': Trump exploded at his campaign manager over low turnout at a rally, a new book says

    "How can you be so stupid? Answer me!" Trump told Brad Parscale, then his 2020 campaign manager, a forthcoming book says.

  • Africa’s last kingdom is using modern methods to silence dissent

    With the internet shut down and under the cover of darkness, government forces went after protestors in Africa’s last absolute kingdom of Eswatini.

  • Airstream's new $214,000 off-road Mercedes-Benz Sprinter camper van is already a 'big hit' according to the CEO - see inside

    The new RV saw better early sales than any other Airstream RV, Bob Wheeler, Airstream's CEO and president, told Insider.

  • U.K. Probes Chinese Takeover of Country’s Biggest Chip Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Britain’s national security advisor will examine the takeover of the country’s biggest semiconductor plant by a Chinese-owned company after lawmakers said it could threaten the country’s high-tech future.Nexperia NV acquired Welsh-based Newport Wafer Fab, which makes semiconductors mainly for the car industry, on Monday.“We are looking into it. I have asked the National Security Adviser to review,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Tuesday.The U.K.’s Enterprise Act g

  • Rep. Mo Brooks on Incendiary Jan. 6th Speech: Trump Made Me Do It

    The Senate candidate told the MAGA faithful before the insurrection to "start taking down names and kicking ass"