U.S. will not investigate nursing home deaths in New York, two other states -letter

FILE PHOTO: People hold a memorial and a candlelight vigil honoring those that have died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in nursing homes in New York
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Raphael Satter
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Raphael Satter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has decided not to open a civil rights investigation into nursing homes in New York and two other states regarding their COVID-19 response, dealing a blow to several Republican lawmakers who had demanded a probe.

One underlying issue is whether three states with Democratic governors - New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania - inadvertently added to the coronavirus death toll in the early stages of the pandemic by allowing nursing homes to take in residents who had been hospitalized for COVID-19.

In a letter released late on Friday by the office of U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, the Justice Department said it had reviewed information provided by the states and, based on that data, it was not opening a civil rights investigation into "any public nursing facility within New York, Pennsylvania, or Michigan at this time."

The department noted that two other investigations, into a pair of nursing homes in New Jersey, remain ongoing.

Nursing homes across the United States took in COVID-19 patients in the early weeks of the outbreak, a move critics say spread the sometimes fatal respiratory virus among some of the country's most vulnerable at a time when there was no vaccine.

The issue dogged New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in particular and helped spark a reassessment of his legacy. In the early stages of the pandemic, Cuomo's daily televised news briefings made him a national figure in the fight against COVID-19. But he eventually battled allegations, including from New York state's attorney general, that his office had significantly undercounted nursing home fatalities and implemented policies that may have boosted the death toll.

Cuomo's office did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Saturday.

Scalise said on Twitter that the decision not to investigate was "absolutely shameful" and that Justice Department officials were "complicit in these Democrat governors' cover ups."

His office did not immediately return a message seeking further details.

The Department of Justice did not immediately return messages.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter in Washington; Additional reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • DOJ says no probe into state-run nursing homes in New York

    The Justice Department has decided not to open a civil rights investigation into government-run nursing homes in New York over their COVID-19 response, according to a letter sent Friday to several Republican members of Congress. Under former President Donald Trump's administration, the department's civil rights division requested data last August from four states — New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan — about the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in public nursing homes. The request came amid still-unanswered questions about whether some states, especially New York, inadvertently worsened the pandemic death toll by requiring nursing homes to accept residents previously hospitalized for COVID-19.

  • Italy reports five daily coronavirus deaths, 5,140 new cases

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italy reported five coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 17 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was almost unchanged at 5,140 from 5,143 on Friday. Italy has registered 127,942 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. Some 258,929 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 237,635, the health ministry said.

  • Justice Department drops investigation into COVID-19 deaths at New York nursing homes

    The Justice Department says it will not open a civil rights investigation into New York's handling of COVID-19 deaths at state-run nursing homes.

  • Costco, Amazon and 16 Other Companies That Raised Their Minimum Wage to $15 (or More)

    The federal minimum wage has remained at $7.25 per hour for the past decade, but some major companies have taken it upon themselves to up their lowest wage earners' compensation to more than double...

  • Couple robbed while unloading from trip, HPD says

    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: The noise of the gunman racking the slide of his pistol got one victim's attention, all happening in broad daylight.

  • Prosecutors air more claims in R. Kelly case; 1 involves boy

    Federal prosecutors in R. Kelly's sex trafficking case say he had sexual contact with an underage boy in addition to girls, and the government wants jurors in his upcoming sex trafficking trial to hear those claims. Prosecutors aired a wide-ranging raft of additional allegations — but not new charges — against the R&B star in a court filing Friday. Jury selection is due to start Aug. 9 in a New York federal court for Kelly, who denies ever abusing anyone.

  • Exclusive-Democrats may scrap matching funds from infrastructure bill over wage issue

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats are threatening to scrap plans to create an infrastructure bank in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan spending bill after Republicans opposed a provision intended to lift workers' wages, according to three people familiar with the discussions. A decision to remove funding for the bank would be aimed at resolving a logjam over U.S. President Joe Biden's top legislative initiative, as lawmakers scramble to finalize key details of the plan ahead of the Senate's typical August recess. The group of bipartisan lawmakers seeking to hammer out Biden's infrastructure bill want to include $20 billion for a newly created infrastructure bank that would attract investment through private-public partnerships.

  • Vatican reveals property holdings for first time in transparency drive

    The Vatican released information on its real estate holdings for the first time on Saturday, revealing it owns more than 5,000 properties as part of its most detailed financial disclosures ever. The information was contained in two documents, a consolidated financial statement for 2020 for the Holy See and the first-ever public budget for the Administration of the Patrimony of the Holy See (APSA). APSA, a sort of general accounting office, manages real estate and investments, pays salaries, and acts as a purchasing office and human resources department.

  • Legendary Shelby 427 S/C Cobra Set To Take Mecum By Storm

    It's rare to even find a picture of a car of this caliber.

  • Chef looks to rectify broken promise of '40 acres and a mule' by raising money to buy land to help Black farmers

    In June last year, the chef Adrian Lipscombe launched the “40 Acres & a Mule Project,” a reference to the broken promise of reparations for American slaves after the Civil War, with the goal of buying 40 acres of land for Black farmers. In just five months of fundraising, she was able to purchase 38 acres of land in Helena, S.C., and a year later, Lipscombe plans to buy more land and to turn her dream of “preserving the legacy of Black farmers and the legacy of Black food ways” into a reality.

  • Yellen outlines to Congress emergency measures on debt limit

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress on Friday that she will start taking emergency measures next week to keep the government from an unprecedented default on the national debt, warning that a default would cause “irreparable harm to the U.S. economy and the livelihoods of all Americans.” In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy time until Congress can pass legislation to either raise the debt limit or suspend it again for a period of time.

  • Sen. Rand Paul Told To 'Get F**ked' During Virtual Town Hall

    Kentuckian Alexis Toon explained on her TikTok that she was invited to the town hall Q&A "so I took the opportunity and ran with it."

  • Tamra Judge Shares a Topless Photo After Recent Breast Explant Surgery

    Tamra Judge is taking us along her latest plastic surgery journey. After undergoing breast implant removal surgery earlier this month, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum took to Instagram to reveal her post-op results. On July 22, Tamra shared a topless photo on her Instagram Stories, showing off her post-surgery breasts. The photo comes just days after Tamra posted another update on how she’s feeling following the procedure.“Implants & capsules removed. Feeling tired & a little sore as e

  • At the recent CPAC, attendees celebrated the failure of Biden's goal to vaccinate 70% of adults. Now top Republicans have U-turned, urging people to get their jab.

    This U-turn has seen Mitch McConnell, Rob DeSantis, and Tommy Tuberville get their vaccines and tell the public to do the same - saying it is vital.

  • Sen. Ted Cruz’s COVID-19 ’Guarantee’ Comes Back To Haunt Him Exactly 1 Year Later

    The Texas Republican's prediction was "utterly, completely, in every possible conceivable way wrong," said MSNBC's Chris Hayes.

  • House Freedom Caucus asks McCarthy to try to remove Pelosi as speaker

    The request is a sign of increasing levels of GOP anger toward Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • Alex Jones’ Last Ditch Defense in Sandy Hook Lawsuit: Depose Hillary Clinton

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyInfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones could finally face legal consequences over his claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre was a false flag, with multiple civil cases filed by relatives of the victims set for trial in the spring of 2022.But the bombastic radio host has one last-ditch strategy before one of those lawsuits reaches a Connecticut courtroom next May: deposing former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential can

  • Tucker Carlson's name in NSA intercepts revealed through 'unmasking': Report

    Tucker Carlson's name in communications intercepted by the National Security Agency was revealed through the process of "unmasking," according to a new report.

  • On Fox Fauci Said Correcting Trump’s Lies Is What Did Him in With the Right Wing

    “There's no doubt that because I had to speak the truth during the Trump administration, which at times was contrary to president Trump, that annoyed a lot of people who got very upset with me,” the White House’s chief medical adviser said

  • Donald Trump was 'almost giddy' watching the Capitol riot on TV, author says

    It took hours for Ivanka Trump and aides to convince the president to rebuke the Capitol riot, according to "I Alone Can Fix It" author Carol Leonnig.