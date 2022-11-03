U.S. is not in recession, White House not preparing for one - officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is not in a recession, White House chief of staff Ron Klain said on Thursday, adding that economic data showed the nation's economy was solid.

"We are not in a recession," U.S. President Joe Biden's top aide told MSNBC in an interview following the release of weekly U.S. jobless data earlier on Thursday. "Unemployment claims remain at a historical low... The economy is growing. It is strong. It is creating jobs."

The global economy is approaching a recession, a Reuters poll of economists shows, and some U.S. CEOs, including Goldman Sachs', have recently expressed concerns the U.S. could tip into recession next year.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told MSNBC earlier Friday "We are not -- there are no meetings or anything happening like that in preparing for a recession because...look, what we're seeing right now is a strong labor market."

