U.S. will not seek to require event data recorders in cars, trucks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday it is withdrawing a 2012 Obama administration proposal to require event data recorders in all new cars and trucks.

The agency, known as NHTSA, had proposed requiring the devices, sometimes known as "black boxes" in all vehicles, but had not finalized it. The agency also proposed in 2012 new standards requiring the capture of safety-related data in the seconds before and during a motor vehicle crash. NHTSA said in a statement it was withdrawing the proposal because nearly 100 percent of manufacturers voluntarily equip vehicles with the devices.





