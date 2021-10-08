U.S. nuclear-powered submarine hits unknown object in South China sea amid regional tensions

A U.S. Navy submarine struck an unknown underwater object in the South China Sea over the weekend. Eleven sailors were injured, but none sustained life-threatening wounds. Ramy Inocencio reports.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories