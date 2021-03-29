U.S. nuclear weapons are aging quickly. With few spare parts, how long can they last?

1 / 2

U.S. nuclear weapons are aging quickly. With few spare parts, how long can they last?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tara Copp
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When hundreds of land-based nuclear armed ballistic missiles were first lowered into underground cement silos spread across the vast cornfields here in 1970, the weapons were only intended to last a decade before a newer system came in.

Fifty years later, these missiles called the Minuteman III are still on alert, manned by members of the U.S. Air Force in teams of two who spend 24 hours straight below ground in front of analog terminals from the 1980s, decoding messages and running tests on the missiles’ systems to check if they could still launch if needed.

But it’s not the age of weapons or the decades-old technology that troubles their operators. It’s that the original manufacturers who supplied the gears, tubes and other materials to fix those systems are long gone.

Several years ago, the motor on one of the industrial-sized caged elevators that slowly descends 100 feet below ground to the launch control center broke, an airman with the base’s 791st Maintenance Squadron told McClatchy. A fix was not available for months.

Instead, maintainers resorted to rigging a pulley to lower supplies down for the crews, the airman said, who spoke on the condition they not be named.

“We’re severely constrained with spares,” the airman said. “The technology does its job. The challenge is sustaining it.”

To make repairs, airmen are often forced to take parts from another machine. Two of the airmen at Minot told McClatchy the facility’s missile guidance system often needs parts or attention because of constant wear and tear.

“You can only do that so many times until the system fails,” said Lt. Col. Steve Bonin, commander of the 91st Operations Support Squadron at Minot.

THE PRICE TO MODERNIZE

Next month Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will seek billions to keep the 50-year-old land based missiles running while a debate begins on whether they should be replaced.

It’s a difficult ask: At the same time, the Pentagon is also in the middle of the most expensive nuclear modernization effort in its history.

All three legs of the nuclear triad air, land and sea defenses launched from silos, overhead strategic bombers or nuclear submarines are getting replaced with newer weapons systems, simultaneously.

The next-generation replacement bombers, missiles and submarines now under development have a price tag topping $400 billion and are expected to be a primary topic of questioning during hearings next month as lawmakers debate whether modernizing all three legs is necessary.

“In my humble opinion, we’re building more weapons than we need,” House Armed Services Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., said during a Center for Strategic and International Studies discussion in December. “We need to look at ways to have a robust deterrent in a more cost-effective manner. And that’s what we’re going to work towards.”

KANSAS CITY COMPLEX

Due to the high cost of developing brand-new weapons, the default for the military has often been keeping the existing nuclear missiles running for a few additional years.

All of the repair and life extension work for nuclear missiles or bombs is handled at just a few offsite locations across the U.S. All of the non-nuclear parts of any of the warheads rely on just one place, the Department of Energy’s Kansas City National Security Campus.

“There are no backup places,” said Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, the former head of the Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration, which is responsible for maintaining the nation’s nuclear stockpile. That means there isn’t a way to quickly obtain spares in an emergency, she added.

The non-nuclear parts of the weapons are tightly controlled in Kansas City because of the high cost if a counterfeit part slips through.

Even for a simple part like wiring, a counterfeit that is set to degrade faster could effectively disable a missile without aircrews realizing the damage, Gordon-Hagerty said.

The non-nuclear components that are produced at the Kansas City facility include items as basic as wiring or bolts, and as complex as the weapon’s firing system. They make up more than 80 percent of each weapon, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office.

As the missiles have aged, they’ve needed more work.

Last year, the GAO reported that the Kansas site would need to expand to meet the levels of repair now needed.

“The workload of the Kansas City site has increased and is currently at the highest level since the end of the Cold War,” the GAO said.

The agency cautioned that supply chain issues and a lack of floor space at the Kansas City site could hamper future plans to swap out parts and extend the life of the weapons.

MILLEY’S MESSAGE

Navy Adm. Charles Richard, the head of U.S. Strategic Command, wonders how many life extensions are left for the missiles.

“When I say heroics, I’m talking about where people are doing some very innovative things to reverse engineer and creatively replace parts and things like that,” Richards said.

He added that another service life extension is “certainly past the point of being cost-effective and approaching the point where you can’t do it at all.”

To prepare for upcoming congressional hearings on the defense budget, Milley went to Minot.

He climbed inside a B-52 Stratofortress that’s been flying since 1960 to talk to the crew and ask them what upgrades would help their missions. The UH-1N Huey that carried him to the missile silo has been in service since 1969. The wall deep underground at the launch control center that he signed as he departed was built around 1962.

“We’re moving into a period where the engineering lifespan of these systems is nearing its end,” Milley said. ”Nuclear deterrence, strategic deterrence, I think, has been effective in preventing great power war for seven decades, since the end of World War II. And until, unless we have something better come along, I think we need to update and modernize the one we have.”

As he departed the launch facility, Milley took a marker to write a message to the missileers. It’s a place near the exit where crews who have completed their tours and visiting defense leaders have also scribbled notes.

“Every day there is no nuke war you won,” Milley wrote.

Recommended Stories

  • North Korea accuses U.N. Security Council of 'double standard' over missile tests

    North Korea said on Monday that the U.N. Security Council showed a double standard as its sanctions committee criticised the country's recent missile test as a violation of U.N. resolutions. North Korea launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile last week, prompting Washington to request a gathering of the U.N. Security Council's (UNSC) sanctions committee.

  • Alexis Lafrenière with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals

    Alexis Lafrenière (New York Rangers) with a Goal vs. Washington Capitals, 03/28/2021

  • Restaurants are 'up against a wall,' using DoorDash to survive. The commissions are brutal.

    NBC News discovered 68 jurisdictions that imposed food delivery caps; DoorDash tacked on additional fees in 57 of them.

  • Romanian police investigate death threats against prominent Jewish actor

    Romanian police were investigating on Sunday death threats made against award-winning film and theatre star Maia Morgenstern and her children at the start of Passover celebrations. Morgenstern, who played the figure of Mary in Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ and runs the Jewish State Theatre in Bucharest, published an email she received in which the author threatens to violently kill Morgenstern and her children, as well as set fire to the Jewish theatre and its staff. The email was signed "on behalf of the far right Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR)", although its leader George Simion condemned the threat, saying it was not issued by the party, and urged authorities to quickly find and punish its author.

  • Mozambique conflict: What's behind the unrest?

    Islamic militants operating in the north have been the cause of growing concern in the region.

  • Project-based learning deepens science knowledge for 3rd graders in Michigan

    Project-based learning gets kids to explore natural phenomena and solve real-world problems. Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Project-based learning – a teaching approach whereby students explore and solve real-world challenges – can improve third graders’ scientific knowledge as well as their social and emotional skills. Our study evaluated 2,371 third graders in 46 Michigan schools. Approximately half of the sample received an intervention called Multiple Literacies in Project-Based Learning. The others received traditional science instruction. The project-based learning program is a yearlong science intervention that includes materials for curriculum, teacher professional development and student testing. It aims to develop students’ science knowledge to understand their world by drawing on their individual and cultural life experiences. At the same time, it also builds reading and math skills and improves social and emotional learning. Each unit starts with a driving question such as: “How can we design fun, moving toys that any kid can build?” From there, students ask their own questions and investigate what causes moving objects to start, stop or change directions. They collect and analyze data to use as evidence to support their claims and build models to show their thinking. They go on to design and develop products which they share with their classmates, family and school community. For instance, in the toy unit, third grade students received suggestions from first graders to build a toy car or boat that can move fast, straight and go a long distance. Students in the project-based intervention scored 8% higher on the Michigan state science test than the group of students who received traditional instruction. They also demonstrated greater social and emotional learning compared with the other group, based on surveys done at the start and end of the school year. The survey measured collaboration, ownership and self-reflection. Why it matters K-12 students need to learn scientific ideas – such as balanced and unbalanced forces and adaptation – to understand the world, including the pressing environmental problems they are likely to face as a result of climate change. The COVID-19 pandemic further highlights the importance of evidence in making scientific claims. Unlike a traditional elementary school science curriculum, which relies on textbooks and covering information, project-based learning students learn how to explain natural events such as why dinosaurs died out but tiny mammals survived, and why objects start or stop moving or change directions. They design solutions to engineering problems, and acquire the intellectual tools to seek out additional knowledge when needed. Michigan elementary school students measure their shadows for a lesson on using the sun and stars to navigate. Create for STEM Institute, CC BY-NC-ND The Multiple Literacies in Project-Based Learning program was designed using principles supported by research and aligning with recommendations from the National Research Council on how to support student learning, such as using engineering practices to help make sense of compelling phenomena. What still isn’t known We expect – but do no yet know – that if students continue to experience the project-based curriculum in fourth and fifth grades, their knowledge of science, social and emotional learning and creative problem-solving will continue to grow. We also expect that as teachers gain experience teaching project-based learning, their students’ science knowledge and creative problem-solving will increase even more. We are also learning ways to better capture and keep children’s attention with challenging real-world problems and compelling phenomena. What other research is being done We have conducted a similar project-based intervention in high school chemistry and physics. Our findings show that it increased science achievement and interest in pursuing STEM careers for all students, regardless of ability and backgrounds. We are currently exploring how to make project-based learning usable and lasting in various environments, including virtual, hybrid and face-to-face instruction. [Like what you’ve read? Want more? Sign up for The Conversation’s daily newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Joseph S. Krajcik, Michigan State University and Barbara Schneider, Michigan State University. Read more:Getting kids – and their caregivers – to practice STEM at homeFuture teachers often think memorization is the best way to teach math and science – until they learn a different way Joseph S Krajcik receives funding from George Lucas Educational Foundaton. The work we are writing about was funded by the George Lucas Educational Foundation.Barbara Schneider receives funding from George Lucas Educational Foundation. The work we are writing about was funded by the George Lucas Educational Foundation.

  • Editorial: The Supreme Court shouldn't weaken protection for privacy at home

    The high court is being asked to create an exception to the warrant requirement, for 'wellness checks.' Expanding police powers this way isn't justified.

  • Mexico City air pollution spikes to 6 times acceptable limit

    Small-particle pollution spiked in Mexico City to almost six times acceptable limits Sunday, a level not seen for years in the Mexican capital. No formal pollution alert was declared, but the levels were enough to earn a rare “extremely bad” rating from the city’s air-quality monitoring network. Alerts, which can force some vehicles to stay off the road, are normally declared when pollution reaches between 1.5 and 2 times acceptable limits.

  • Grading the Vikings’ acquisition of CB Mackensie Alexander

    The Minnesota Vikings cornerback unit just got a lot better with the 2021 free agency acquisition of Mackensie Alexander.

  • 'You can't trust the government': Spanish-speaking social media spreads COVID-19 vaccine disinformation, adds to hesitancy

    How powerful are the fear-mongering videos and false claims? “It took me seven weeks to convince my mother to take the vaccine," one advocate says.

  • Taiwan says no progress in BioNTech vaccine talks

    There has been no progress on talks to seal a deal with Germany's BioNTech SE for its COVID-19 vaccine though talks are continuing, Taiwanese Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Monday. Taiwan complained last month that the firm had pulled out of a deal to sell it 5 million doses at the last minute, possibly due to Chinese pressure. BioNTech responded by saying it did plan on providing the vaccine.

  • Yanks' Voit needs knee surgery, giving chance for Jay Bruce

    Major league home run champion Luke Voit needs knee surgery to repair a partial meniscus tear, an injury that opened a New York Yankees roster spot for Jay Bruce on Saturday as a converted first baseman. Voit will not have any baseball activities for three weeks after the operation on his left knee, manager Aaron Boone said. Voit is expected back in May.

  • ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ To Start Production In April; Disney+ Series Cast Includes Joel Edgerton Returning To ‘Star Wars’ Franchise

    Disney+ confirmed its cast for new Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi and that includes Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse returning to Star Wars — they respectively played young Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru of Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Also . In addition, new cast members include Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea […]

  • Moderna says shipped 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to United States

    The company expects to meet its promise of delivering the second batch of 100 million doses by the end of May and the third batch by the end of July, by delivering 40-50 million doses per month. The U.S. government has this week hit the accelerator on its shipments of COVID-19 vaccines after a month of largely stagnant weekly deliveries, giving states the doses they need to finish vaccinating priority groups and open shots to all adults. Moderna, which delivered 16 million doses in the fourth quarter of 2020, said its COVID-19 vaccine shipments has increased five-fold since its shot was granted an emergency authorization in December.

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam says he lost 10-15 pounds during COVID-19 protocols

    The weight loss doesn't seem to be affecting Siakam, who's playing some of his best basketball of the season.

  • Op-Ed: My Hong Kong is now a paradise lost

    When I was a young man in the 1970s, I joined hundreds of thousands of desperate Chinese to swim miles across the sea to Hong Kong, our beacon of freedom.

  • U.S. Armed Forces show out on third day of Korn Ferry Tour’s Club Car Championship

    It was Military Appreciation Day and there was enough hardware and personnel on hand at the Deer Creek Course to handle literally any situation.

  • Marcus Mariota has a no-trade clause in his new Las Vegas Raiders contract

    Mariota is among just a handful of NFL players with this language in his contract

  • The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2021

    Camila Mendes has reportedly split from photographer Grayson Vaughan, her boyfriend of less than a year, per People. “Their relationship just ran its course.” In February a source confirmed that Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson and rapper G-Eazy (born Gerald Earl Gillum) had broken up after less than a year together. Wilson announced the split on Instagram, slyly captioning a picture of herself, “single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!” The rock singer and celebrity skin-care expert who goes by Nurse Jamie, have ended their relationship, which began in early 2020, People reports.

  • Inside Tigray: 'They shot my mama in the back'

    At 14 years old Mibrak Esayas and her five younger siblings are now orphans.She'll never foreget the day in November when soldiers burst into her home in Ethiopia's Tigray.Her father, a priest, begged them not to shoot."Daddy said I am a civilian. They shot him in the chest with three bullets and he fell down on his head. We saw Daddy lying there. Then they shot my mama in her back."Mibrak describes how she was shot in the thigh as her brother and sisters screamed in terror.The soldiers, she says, were Eritrean.On Tuesday (March 23) Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed acknowledged for the first time that Eritrean soldiers had crossed into Tigray during an Ethiopian military campaign against the region's former ruling party, the TPLF.He's since said the Eritrean military has agreed to withdraw but he's facing mounting international pressure to address reports of human rights abuses.Mibrak is among more than two dozen civilians in Tigray who told Reuters they have been victims or witnesses to shootings, gang rapes and looting by Eritrean soldiers.Mibrak hid her siblings under the bed during the incident in the town of Zalambessa, near Eritrea's border.They stayed there for two days without food, water or electricity. It felt safer, she says, and they didn't have to see her parents' bodies.Ethiopia and Eritrea have called reports of atrocities by Eritrean soldiers overblown.Abiy says he has raised the issue with Eritrea and he's also said an Ethiopian soldiers found to have committed rape or looting would be held accountable.Eritrea's information minister said by text message that it was "not in our military tradition to kill civilians".Reuters verified parts of Mibrak's account through her medical records, with parishioners from her father's church and with her aunt and uncle who are now caring for the children.In a two-bedroom apartment, the aunt holds up a photo of Mibrak's parents."Don't show the children," she says. "Mibrak holds it and cries at night."