U.S. can offer 'comfort letters' to help Russia grain, fertilizer exports - U.S. envoy

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken meets with U.S. Mission to United Nations personnel

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States is prepared to give "comfort letters" to shipping and insurance companies to help facilitate exports of Russian grain and fertilizer, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said on Tuesday.

She noted that Russian grain and fertilizer were not under U.S. sanctions but that "companies are a little nervous and we're prepared to give them comfort letters if that will help to encourage them."

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Kanishka Singh)

