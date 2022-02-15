U.S. offers Ukraine up to $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees as nation faces Russia threat

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
  • Antony Blinken
    Antony Blinken
    American government official and 71th U.S. Secretary of State

The U.S. is offering Ukraine up to $1 billion in sovereign loan guarantees to help the country's economy as it faces the threat of a Russian military buildup at its border.

Driving the news: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in an emailed statement late Monday the offer, combined with the strong partnership" between Ukraine, the International Monetary Fund, among others, would "bolster Ukraine’s ability to ensure economic stability, growth, and prosperity for its people in the face of Russia’s destabilizing behavior. "

  • The State Department noted in the announcement that the "Export-Import Bank of the United States intends to make available up to $3 billion to facilitate procurement of U.S. goods and services for projects in Ukraine."

  • The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation "has a current investment portfolio in Ukraine of approximately $800 million across more than a dozen projects," it added.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

