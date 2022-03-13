U.S. Official Denies Consulate in Northern Iraq Was Target of Missile Attack

Zachary Evans
·2 min read

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman denied that the American consulate in Erbil, in northern Iraq, was the target of a ballistic missile attack on Saturday, in comments to Fox News Sunday.

“This was a very concerning attack,” Sherman told host Bret Baier. “Indeed, we do not believe that the consulate was actually the target of this missile attack. . . . This was an attack on Iraq’s sovereignty, among other things, and of great concern to all of us.”

Twelve ballistic missiles struck near the U.S. consulate on Saturday, according to initial reports. The U.S. State Department said there were no American casualties and no damage to the building, which is currently not in use because it is brand new.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday morning in a statement to state media, saying it had targeted Israeli “strategic centers” in Erbil. The missile attack came days after two IRGC officers were killed in Syria in an alleged Israeli air strike.

“Any repetition of attacks by Israel will be met with a harsh, decisive and destructive response,” the IRGC said.

The news comes amid reports that Biden administration negotiators are attempting to finalize a return to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran. While officials were reportedly close to an agreements, negotiations faltered on Friday after Russia demanded that sanctions on its economy over its invasion of Ukraine exempt all trade between Russia and Iran.

Baier pressed Sherman to justify why the U.S. should negotiate a return to the nuclear deal while the U.S. consulate in Erbil was fired upon, even if it wasn’t the intended target.

“If Iran has a nuclear weapon, its ability to project power into the Middle East and to deter us, our allies and partners, is enormous,” Sherman responded. “We’ve got to make sure that they cannot obtain a nuclear weapon.”

Following Sherman’s comments, Senator Jim Risch (R., Idaho) said the Biden administration is living in an “alternate universe” with regard to the Iran deal.

“I heard Wendy trying to excuse the Iranians, that well, they didn’t really intend to shoot at our embassy there in Iraq. What else were they shooting at?” Risch told Baier. “They fired these missiles at a U.S. installation, and now Wendy is saying ‘Oh, well we need to get [a deal] signed as quick as possible.’ I mean that got them exactly what they wanted, it sounds like to me.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Ballistic missiles hit Iraq's Kurdish capital, Iran's Revolutionary Guard claim responsibility

    ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) -Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for a dozen ballistic missiles that struck Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil in the early hours of Sunday, Iran's state media reported, adding that the attack was against Israeli "strategic centres" in Erbil. The missiles targeted the U.S. consulate among other sites, according to the Kurdish regional government. The missile attack comes as talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal face the prospect of collapse after a last-minute Russian demand forced world powers to pause negotiations for an undetermined time despite having a largely completed text.

  • Iran Hits U.S. Consulate Site in Erbil, Iraq With a Dozen Ballistic Missiles: AP

    Safin Hamed/AFP via GettyIran launched a dozen ballistic missiles at the Iraqi city of Erbil late Saturday night in the vicinity of an unoccupied American consulate under construction, according to the Associated Press.In a statement released after the attack, the State Department said, “We condemn this outrageous attack and display of violence,” and confirmed that no U.S. personnel or facilities had been damaged.Lawk Ghafuri, a spokesman for the Kurdistan Regional Government, confirmed that 12

  • Missiles hit city in northern Iraq, no reported casualties

    No casualties have been reported following a missile strike in a city in northern Iraq on Saturday.Multiple ballistic missiles hit Erbil, the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, on Sunday local time, Reuters reported, citing Kurdish officials.Kurdish officials also said no casualties had been reported after the attack. They did not say which areas had been hit, according to Reuters.The Associated Press reported that missiles had...

  • Alec Baldwin says he's not responsible for fatal movie set shooting

    Actor Alec Baldwin has filed a court document which tells his side of what he says happened in the movie set shooting in October.

  • Boise Cascade (BCC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Boise Cascade (BCC) closed the most recent trading day at $76.70, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session.

  • Iran claims responsibility for missile attack on Iraq's Erbil targetting Israeli site

    Iran claimed responsibility for a missile strike Sunday on the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, saying it targeted an Israeli "strategic centre".

  • Bobby Wagner: I didn’t even hear it from Seahawks that I wasn’t coming back

    This week delivered big changes to the Seahawks. The final two players remaining from their Super Bowl XLVIII team were jettisoned. The Seahawks agreed to a trade of quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos, and they released linebacker Bobby Wagner on Wednesday. The two players combined for 17 Pro Bowls and six All-Pros in becoming [more]

  • Iran claims missile barrage near empty U.S. consulate

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for a dozen ballistic missiles that struck Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil in the early hours of Sunday, Iran's state media reported, Reuters reports. Why it matters: The missile attack comes as talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal face the prospect of collapse. A last-minute Russian demand forced world powers to pause negotiations for an undetermined time, despite having a largely completed text. Stay on top of the lates

  • U.S. rushing $200 million worth of weapons for Ukraine's defense against Russia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Saturday said it would rush up to $200 million in additional small arms, anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons to Ukraine, as Ukrainian officials pleaded for more equipment to defend against heavy shelling by Russian forces. President Joe Biden on Saturday authorized the additional security assistance, the White House said, paving the way for the "immediate" shipment of fresh military equipment to Ukraine, a senior administration official said. Biden's decision brings total U.S. security aid provided to Ukraine to $1.2 billion since January 2021, and to $3.2 billion since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine, according to senior administration officials.

  • Alleged victim testifies at hearing for Missouri doctor facing child sex abuse charges

    David Smock, who for years has treated students at Agape Boarding School, faces a total of 15 counts in two southwest Missouri counties.

  • Russia strikes Ukrainian military facility near Polish border

    ABC News' Ian Pannell reports on the war in Ukraine on "This Week."

  • Salesforce CEO Tells Jim Cramer About His Company's Comeback Plan

    The stock market has been weighing the value of a lot high-flying tech names in the face of higher interest rates and inflation lately. The CEO of one of the bigger names recently spoke with Jim Cramer on Mad Money. Cramer talked to Marc Benioff, co-founder and co-CEO of Salesforce.com , on the Mad Money TV show.

  • Own An Untouched 1978 Chevy Corvette Pace Car With 42 Actual Miles

    A true time capsule 25th-anniversary C3 that might as well have just rolled off the assembly line.

  • ‘The Quiet Girl’ Review: A Heartfelt, Beautifully Homespun Tale of a Lonely Irish Childhood

    There are different types of quiet. There’s the quiet of peace and serenity, and the quiet of repression and shame. There’s the quiet of contented, absorbing work. And there’s the quiet of fear, the kind of lonely silence a bullied child might retreat into when she hears the heavy tread of an impatient adult on […]

  • Kurdistan24 Building Damaged in Missile Strikes

    Several missiles struck Erbil, Iraq, on Sunday, March 13, according to Kurdish officials.Footage posted by Kurdistan24 shows damage to their newsroom and studio cafeteria in Erbil. Kurdistan 24 said missiles also fell near a new US consulate building.Lawk Ghafuri, head of foreign media relations at the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), said 12 missiles landed in the city and that no casualties were reported. The Prime Minister of the KRG condemned the attacks, as did the UN mission in Iraq.No damage or casualties were reported at any US government facility in the area, US officials said. Credit: Kurdistan24 via Storyful

  • Geraldine man convicted after saying he planned to buy or kidnap young girl for sex

    In December 2017, DeKalb investigators heard that a man planned to buy or kidnap a girl for sex; in 2022, he was found guilty of more charges.

  • 2 women caught on video stealing merchandise from Rialto Walgreens

    Two women were captured on cell phone video allegedly stealing merchandise from a Walgreens in Rialto. Police are asking for the public's help to identify the pair.

  • Britney Spears Tours Drake's YOLO Estate as She Looks for a New Home

    Britney Spears was seen touring Drake's Hidden Hills estate, according to TMZ. Witnesses told the...

  • This website allows Westerners to talk to Russians about the war in Ukraine

    The website created by a group of Polish programmers to help people from around the world establish a dialogue with their Russian counterparts.

  • March Madness: College basketball conference tournament schedules, scores

    Men's college basketball teams are competing in conference tournaments with the hope of making the NCAA tournament. A look at the entire schedule.