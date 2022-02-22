U.S. official: Putin's Ukraine speech was 'meant to justify war' to Russian citizens

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia, Night editor
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Alexey Nikolsky/AFP via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Monday night that the eastern portion of Ukraine consists of "ancient Russian lands" and the country has "never had a tradition of genuine statehood."

He also accused the West of "trying to blackmail us again," using sanctions to "restrain the development of Russia."

Putin's speech came hours after he recognized the independence of two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine: the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic. He has also ordered troops to enter the areas as part of a "peacekeeping mission."

A senior U.S. official told CNN that Putin's remarks were "meant to justify war" to Russian citizens and used "a number of false claims" to attack "the very idea of a sovereign and independent Ukraine."

Putin spoke during a televised meeting with several of his top officials. He also claimed that a "sabotage and reconnaissance group from the territory of Ukraine" clashed with Russian border officers and troops, and while Russia "has always tried to resolve all conflicts by peaceful means," Ukraine "conducted two punitive operations" in the separatist regions. He did not give any specific details.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted that this was "disinformation" from Russia and Ukraine "did not attack Donetsk, Luhansk, did not send saboteurs or armored personnel carriers across the border, did not fire on the territory of the Russian Federation or the checkpoint at the border, did not commit sabotage, does not plan such actions."

You may also like

Live stream of planes landing at Heathrow Airport during storm draws surprisingly big online crowd

Watch a Clydesdale recover from injuries in Budweiser's new Super Bowl ad

The right is finally ready to reform the CIA. Don't let hatred of Trump ruin it.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gold rallies to highs not seen in more than a year as Russia’s Putin orders forces to breakaway regions in Ukraine

    Gold jumps toward highs not seen in more than a year on Monday evening, as Russian President Vladimir Putin orders troop deployments to pro-Moscow, breakaway regions of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine wants peace but won't give up its land to Russia, president says

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of wrecking peace efforts and ruled out making any territorial concessions in an address to the nation in the early hours of Tuesday. Zelenskiy spoke after Russia's decision to formally recognise two Moscow-backed regions of eastern Ukraine as independent and send troops to the region, accelerating a crisis that the West fears could unleash a major war. After chairing a security council meeting, Zelenskiy accused Russia of violating Ukraine's sovereign territory and said it could mean Moscow pulling the plug on the Minsk peace talks aimed at ending the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.

  • Biden imposes sanctions over Putin's recognition of breakaway Ukraine regions

    President Biden is imposing sanctions on two Kremlin-backed separatist regions in Ukraine after President Vladimir Putin said Russia would recognize them as independent, the White House said on Monday.The big picture: The U.S. and EU denounced Putin's move, calling it a violation of international law. Many fear it could be a pretext for a larger Russian invasion, and the State Department was evacuating American personnel from Ukraine Monday. The UN Security Council was due to convene an urgent m

  • UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting at request of Ukraine

    At the request of Ukraine, the U.S. and six other countries, the United Nations (U.N.) Security Council will hold an emergency meeting in New York on Monday evening after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to separatist regions of Ukraine.The Associated Press reported it is unclear if the meeting is open or closed. Citing a letter, the AP reported that Sergiy Kyslytsya, Ukraine's U.N. ambassador, said officials were calling...

  • Oil, Gold Advance as Putin Orders Forces to Regions of Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil and gold rose after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he’s recognizing two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine and plans to send “peacekeeping forces” to the region in a dramatic escalation of the conflict. Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of C

  • Ukraine Update: Putin Recognizes Two Breakaway Regions, Biden Responds With Sanctions

    The separatist Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic are both located in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region.

  • Britain prepares Russia sanctions, says Ukraine invasion could be imminent

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain vowed to impose sanctions on Russia, which it warned could invade Ukraine imminently, condemning President Vladimir Putin's recognition of two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine as a breach of international law. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered defensive support in a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, saying while a diplomatic solution should be pursued until the last possible second, the situation was deteriorating. "The Prime Minister told President Zelenskiy that he believed an invasion was a real possibility in the coming hours and days," Johnson's office said in a statement following a call between the leaders.

  • Biden signs executive order prohibiting U.S. business with Ukraine’s breakaway regions

    President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order restricting American business in Ukraine's breakaway regions, in response to Russian leader Vladimir Putin's recognition of those areas, a move that was widely interpreted as the prelude to an invasion of Ukraine.

  • Patel bowls India to T20 series sweep against West Indies

    Seamer Harshal Patel’s superb spell of 3-22 helped India beat West Indies by 17 runs in their third and final cricket Twenty20 match to sweep the series 3-0 on Sunday. Patel played his part in restricting the West Indies to 167-9 in its unsuccessful chase after the visitors won the toss and opted to bowl. Suryakumar Yadav’s 65 off 31 balls had propelled India to 184-5.

  • Updated: Nike Confirms May 3 Office Return Date

    The return coincides with a big milestone for the Swoosh - the 50th anniversary of the Nike brand.

  • Stocks slide, oil jumps as Russia orders troops to Ukraine regions

    Global stocks tumbled while safe-havens rallied and oil surged on Tuesday as Europe's eastern flank stood on the brink of war after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan skidded 1.44%, dragged down by markets in Hong Kong and mainland China. Japan's Nikkei shed 2%.

  • Latest weather with Leslie Lopez

    Southern California will see cooler temperatures with light rain starting on Monday before a winter storm moves into the region later in the week.

  • Beloved Portland Woman June Knightly Mourned After Protest Shooting Nightmare

    InstagramFriends say June Knightly was a curious soul who strived to understand tightly-held beliefs and find common ground between different groups. Over the years, she was involved in the LGBTQ community and dedicated to fighting for racial justice.That made her death over the weekend when a Portland, Oregon, protest was interrupted by gunfire all the more incomprehensible to those who knew her.Known as “T-Rex” to friends, the 60-year-old activist didn’t just speak about social justice issues;

  • Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk after Putin issued a decree recognising the breakaway regions and told Russia's defence ministry to send in forces to "keep the peace". The moves drew U.S. and European condemnation and vows of new sanctions although it was unclear whether it was Putin's first major step toward a full-scale offensive in Ukraine that Western governments have warned about for weeks.

  • Russia plans to target dissidents in Ukraine to be killed or sent to camps, U.S. says

    The U.S. has warned the United Nations that it believes Russia has plans to kill large numbers of critics, dissidents and "vulnerable populations" in Ukraine

  • Updates: Watch SpaceX launch next Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral in Florida

    Liftoff at 9:44 a.m. EST! SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launched a batch of Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral early Monday.

  • Calm prevails at Poland-Ukraine border despite growing fears

    As tensions soar in Ukraine’s east, calm persists along the country's border with European Union nation Poland

  • 'It’s a symbol': Will Russian invasion of Ukraine impact Fort Bragg soldiers?

    Nearly 5,000 Fort Bragg troops are deploying to Europe. Here's what a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for them.

  • S&P 500 Futures Choppy in Holiday Trading

    The S&P 500 futures initially gapped lower on Monday, but you should keep in mind that it was also Presidents’ Day and therefore it is difficult to imagine a scenario where we would have seen any type of clarity.

  • Another U.S. Inflation Gauge Is Heading Even Higher: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in t