U.S. official warns any Russian troop movement 'not a withdrawal'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any movement of Russian forces from around Kyiv would constitute a "redeployment, not a withdrawal", a U.S. official said on Tuesday after Russia promised to scale down military operations near the Ukrainian capital.

"We believe any movement of Russian forces from around kyiv is a redeployment, not a withdrawal. And the world should be prepared for continued major offensives against other areas of Ukraine," the official said, adding: "They are shifting gears ... No one should mistake that for Russia ending the conflict."

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Rami Ayyub)