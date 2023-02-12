Canadian search teams hunt for wreckage amid UFO anxiety

12
Steve Scherer and Katharine Jackson
·3 min read

By Steve Scherer and Katharine Jackson

OTTAWA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Canadian investigators are hunting for the wreckage of the mysterious flying object shot down by a U.S. fighter jet over Yukon territory, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday, as the U.S. Senate's top lawmaker said that it - and another flying object shot down off the coast of Alaska - both appeared to be balloons.

"Recovery teams are on the ground, looking to find and analyze the object," Trudeau told reporters. He gave no hint as to what it was but said it "represented a reasonable threat to the security of civilian flight."

"The security of citizens is our top priority and that's why I made the decision to have that unidentified object shot down," he said.

North America has been on high alert for aerial intrusions following the appearance of a white, eye-catching Chinese airship over American skies earlier this month. The 200-foot-tall (60-meter-high) balloon - which Americans have accused Beijing of using to spy on the United States - caused an international incident, leading Secretary of State Antony Blinken to call off a planned trip to China only hours before he was set to depart.

China denies that the original balloon was being used for surveillance, saying it was a civilian research craft, and condemned the United States for shooting it down off the coast of South Carolina last Saturday.

With military and intelligence officials newly focused on airborne threats, at least two other flying objects were shot down over North America over the weekend.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told U.S. broadcaster ABC that U.S. officials think the flying objects - the first of which was brought down over the sea ice near Deadhorse, Alaska, on Friday, and the second of which was destroyed over the Yukon on Saturday - were both balloons.

"They believe they were (balloons), yes, but much smaller than the first one," Schumer said.

The White House said only that the recently downed objects "did not closely resemble" the Chinese balloon, echoing Schumer's description of them as "much smaller."

Schumer said he was confident U.S. investigators scouring the ocean off South Carolina to recover debris and electronic gadgetry from the original balloon would get to the bottom of what it was being used for.

"We're going to probably be able to piece together this whole, whole surveillance balloon and know exactly what's going on," he said.

Canadian counterparts trying to piece together what was shot down over the Yukon may have their own challenges. The territory is a sparsely populated region in Canada's far northwest, which borders Alaska. It can be brutally cold in the winter, but temperatures are unusually mild for this time of year which could ease the recovery effort.

In Whitehorse, the capital, the forecast is for a high of minus 2 Celsius (28 Fahrenheit) on Sunday.

Speaking to Fox News, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul said the Chinese balloon was "an act of espionage in plain sight plain view of the American people," saying the balloon went over sensitive American nuclear sites.

"They want to get imagery, get intelligence on our military capability, particularly nuclear," McCaul said. "And they're building quite a nuclear stockpile themselves."

Surveillance fears may be making officials jumpy.

Twice in 24 hours, U.S. officials closed airspace - only to reopen it swiftly. On Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration briefly closed space above Lake Michigan. On Saturday, the U.S. military scrambled fighter jets in Montana to investigate a radar anomaly there.

North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) later said the pilots did not identify anything corresponding to the radar hits.

Republican lawmaker Mike Turner, who serves on the U.S. House Armed Services Committee, suggested that President Joe Biden's administration might be overcompensating for what he described as its previously lax monitoring of American airspace.

"They do appear somewhat trigger-happy," Turner told CNN on Sunday.

"I would prefer them to be trigger-happy than to be permissive."

(Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Steve Scherer in Ottawa; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Andrea Ricci and Lisa Shumaker)

Recommended Stories

  • FAA says airspace in Montana reopened after 'Department of Defense activities'

    The FAA announced Saturday evening it has shut down airspace over a portion of Montana to support "Department of Defense activities" but later said the airspace has been reopened.

  • U.S. fighter jet downs flying object over Canada

    STORY: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered an unidentified object flying over the country’s northwest to be shot down in the early hours of Saturday. In a tweet, Trudeau said the operation was under NORAD, or North American Aerospace Defense Command, a combined organization of the United States and Canada. And that a U.S. F-22 fighter jet “successfully fired at the object”. Defence minister Anita Anand told a news conference later in the day that the object was cylindrical in shape, and smaller than the Chinese balloon that the U.S. shot down a week ago. "The object was flying at an altitude of approximately 40,000 feet, had unlawfully entered Canadian airspace, and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight. The object was downed approximately 100 miles from the Canada-United States border over Canadian territory in central Yukon.” Anand declined to speculate on the object’s origin, only saying that Canadian forces will recover and analyze it. In a statement, the White House said U.S. President Joe Biden agreed in a call with Trudeau to continue close coordination to "defend our airspace." It’s the second unidentified aerial object to be shot down in the area in two days. With Biden ordering the takedown of another one on Friday, off the northern coast of Alaska. The two incidents come amid heightened tensions over North American airspace, a week after a U.S. fighter jet downed a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. China has maintained it was a civilian research vessel. The Pentagon has said a significant amount of that balloon had already been recovered or located, suggesting American officials may soon have more information about any Chinese espionage capabilities on the vessel.

  • Mystery surrounds what exactly was object US jet shot down over Alaska

    High-altitude object the size of a small car was downed on Friday but its owner and purpose have yet to be identified

  • Montana Airspace Temporarily Closed due to ‘Radar Anomaly’

    A part of Montana airspace was temporarily closed due to a "radar anomaly," then later reopened, after an unidentified object was shot down over Canada, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Saturday.

  • Republicans react to third 'object' shot down over Canada: 'Unprecedented challenge'

    Republicans are reacting after U.S. forces shot down a “high-altitude airborne object," which comes one day after the military shot down a separate "object" off the coast of Alaska.

  • China prepares to shoot down unknown flying object near coast

    China has said it is preparing to shoot down an unidentified flying object near its coast after the US shot down another balloon over Canadian airspace.

  • Flying objects believed to be balloons -Schumer

    STORY: "You can be sure that if any American interests where people are at risk, they'll take appropriate action," Schumer said, adding that the objects shot down on Friday (February 10) and Saturday (February 11) were much smaller than the first balloon that drifted over U.S. airspace and was shot down over South Carolina last Saturday (February 4).

  • WH says an unidentified object has been shot down over Alaska

    Less than a week after the U.S. shot down a Chinese spy balloon that had traveled across the country, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at the White House that U.S. military aircraft shot down an object of unknown origin over Alaska on Friday.

  • Objects shot down Friday and Saturday believed to be balloons, Schumer says

    He continued to defend the Biden administration's rationale for allowing the first balloon to float over the continent.

  • British Intelligence reveals reasons for Russia's heavy losses

    Russia has likely suffered its heaviest losses since the first week of its invasion of Ukraine over the past two weeks. Source: UK Defence Intelligence, as European Pravda reports Details: UK Intelligence points to the Ukrainian General Staff's daily reports on Russian military casualties, noting that they cannot verify the Ukrainian methodology.

  • Long Island Republican warns of 'suburban uprising' over New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to rezone land to allow greater density for affordable housing

    Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman told Politico there'd be a "suburban uprising, the likes of which you've never seen before" over Hochul's plan.

  • Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems

    Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.

  • Chris Christie says House GOP jeering Biden at State of the Union was ‘big mistake’

    Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday said the House GOP’s jeering at President Biden during the State of the Union address last week was a “big mistake” by the party. “Big mistake. Look, you know, you don’t want to — you don’t want to rise to the bait, and they did, a number…

  • 3 suspicious objects have been downed across North America this week. Officials have no idea where 2 of the UAP came from and the pilots who shot them down can't agree on what they even look like.

    Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena shot down over Alaska and Canada on Friday and Saturday have not been linked to the Chinese spy balloon.

  • Why Trump officials were unaware of Chinese spy balloons

    Former Trump administration officials have expressed frustration and confusion in recent days over revelations that Chinese surveillance balloons hovered over U.S. airspace during their time in office. As more information has emerged about the extent of China’s use of balloons to surveil the U.S. and other countries — another object was shot down over waters…

  • Ukraine reports record-high number of Russian troops killed in a single day

    Russia lost around 1,140 troops over the past day, the Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Feb. 11 — the largest single loss of enemy soldiers recorded by the Ukrainian military in a 24-hour period so far in the war.

  • Scott announces new Social Security, Medicare bill amid Biden feud

    Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) announced a new bill on Friday to increase funding for Social Security and Medicare and institute a higher standard for making cuts to the entitlement programs, following President Biden’s pointed accusations during his annual address before Congress on Tuesday. “I have been fighting since day one to protect and preserve programs…

  • ‘Crimea is Putin’s kryptonite - Russians will die in numerous ditches defending it’

    It’s possible to take a dark view of the Ukraine war. The astonishing courage and sacrifice of the Ukrainians has stopped the Russian onslaught when very few, initially, thought this could be done. But now the fighting has stabilised into an attritional bloodbath. Putin is assembling a new invasion army, ready to launch a fresh offensive in the spring. Some Western experts believe that Russian successes are imminent.

  • Failures near Vuhledar demonstrate poor training of Russian conscripts

    Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) believe that the failed assault near Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast has demonstrated the systemic poor training of Russian conscripts. Source: ISW report Details: The ISW has pointed out that recent footage of a failed Russian assault near Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, has become the next point of distress in the Russian information space.

  • Maria Bartiromo Floats Bizarre Biden-China Spy Balloon Conspiracy

    Fox NewsIn a Sunday Morning Futures interview so eerily reminiscent of a (subpar) SNL sketch, Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo brought on Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) to discuss the recent influx of potential surveillance crafts over U.S. airspace and, of course, went down a bonkers conspiracy rabbit hole.After a five-minute conversation recapping Hunter Biden’s business dealings to build up her case, Bartiromo suggested to the senator that President Joe Biden may have intentionally allowed