U.S. officials pledge Biden will raise cap on refugees, but old goal unlikely

FILE PHOTO: Press briefing at the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. officials said Sunday that President Joe Biden is committed to raising the cap on refugee admissions this year, currently set at 15,000, but indicated it was unlikely he will go as high as the administration's initial goal of four times that much.

Biden, a Democrat, signed an order on Friday limiting U.S. refugee admissions this year to the historically low 15,000 cap set under his predecessor Donald Trump, shelving a plan to raise it to 62,500, and drawing the ire of refugee advocates and some Democratic lawmakers.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC's "This Week" in an interview aired Sunday that Biden will be revisiting the refugee issue over the coming weeks, but "it's going to be very hard to meet the 62,000 this fiscal year."

"He is absolutely committed to making sure that America is not only welcoming to refugees ... but also that we raise the cap. He is committed to that and he will follow through on that," Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, told Fox News Sunday.

As criticism mounted over the initial decision, the White House issued a statement Friday saying Biden would set a "final, increased refugee cap" for the remainder of this fiscal year by May 15.

Biden's order to limit admissions to 15,000 was a blow to advocacy groups that wanted the Democratic president to move swiftly to reverse the refugee policies of the Republican Trump, who had set the figure as a way to limit immigration.

The program for admitting refugees is distinct from the asylum system for migrants. Refugees must be vetted while still overseas and cleared for entry to the U.S., unlike migrants who arrive at a U.S. border and then request asylum.

The president's cautious approach appears to have been tied to concerns over the optics of admitting more refugees at a time of rising numbers of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months.

Sullivan denied that Biden had broken his earlier promise on refugees. He said the allocation under the existing refugee cap of 15,000 had included "zero people" from Africa, but that Biden had changed this allocation.

"He is currently allowing refugees to get on planes today," Sullivan told CNN.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell, Phil Stewart and Sarah Lynch; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • Democrats Criticize Joe Biden Over Low Refugee Admissions Announcement

    Biden is going back on a campaign promise by maintaining Trump's policy on refugee admissions into the United States.

  • Iran's hit spy thriller is first shot in election culture war

    A culture war is heating up in Iran ahead of upcoming presidential elections with a popular television series and a hyped new social media platform becoming battlegrounds between reformists and hardliners fighting for the future of the Islamic Republic. Last month, screening of Gando, a Farsi-language spy thriller in the vein of Netflix dramas Homeland and Fauda, was halted midway through its second season amid criticism that it was being used to hype the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and denigrate moderates. Airing on Iran’s state-run television, the high-budget production is funded by a cultural centre with links to the IRGC and features storylines based on current events and infused with conspiracy theories. The first season featured an American-Iranian spy who bore a close resemblance to Jason Rezaian, the Washington Post journalist who was arrested in Iran in July 2014 and detained January 2016.

  • After criticism, Biden says he will raise U.S. cap on refugee admissions

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Saturday he will raise the cap on the number of refugees admitted this year to the United States, a day after he drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers for agreeing to keep the historically low figure in place. Biden signed an order on Friday extending a 15,000 refugee admissions cap issued by his predecessor Donald Trump through the end of September. In signing the order, Biden shelved a plan announced in February to increase the cap to 62,500.

  • AG Garland reverses Trump-era policy on consent decrees for police abuses

    Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday reversed a Trump-era policy limiting the use of consent decrees to force changes at police departments and government agencies accused of misconduct. Why it matters: The move comes in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. It also comes "as the Justice Department shifts its priorities to focus more on civil rights issues, criminal justice overhauls and policing policies," AP notes. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: "This memorandum makes clear that the Department will use all appropriate legal authorities to safeguard civil rights and protect the environment, consistent with longstanding Departmental practice and informed by the expertise of the Department’s career workforce," Garland said in a statement, the Washington Post. "Together, we will continue the Department’s legacy of promoting the rule of law, protecting the public, and working collaboratively with state and local governmental entities to meet those ends,” Garland added in a memo to U.S. attorneys and DOJ officials Friday. Background: In one of his final moves as attorney general in 2018, Jeff Sessions issued a memo that restricted the ability of local U.S. attorneys to enter into consent decree settlements. Several civil rights investigations during the Obama administration ended in court-approved consent decrees, including with police departments in Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore, Maryland, per AP. Go deeper: Police officers' immunity from lawsuits is getting a fresh lookLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Lady Gaga Wore an Oversized Faux-Fur Coat While Drinking Casually on a Balcony in Italy

    Even Lady Gaga's ultra-casual looks are next-level.

  • Your Horoscope for the Week of April 18

    Everything you need to know for the upcoming week.

  • Biden news - live: John Kerry apologises for Trump as Capitol rioters attempt a ‘journalist’ defence

    Follow the latest in US politics as John Kerry apologises for the ‘last four years’ under Trump

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Conservative conference with prominent QAnon supporters to close out with Covid mask-burning event

    Disgraced general Michael Flynn, Tulsa Sheriff Vic Regalado, and Jim Caviezel, an actor who played Jesus in movie The Passion of the Christ, were among the speakers at the two-day event

  • Man dies after shooting in Stockton, police say

    A man died Friday night after a shooting in Stockton, according to police. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Hunter Street, the Stockton Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found a man in his thirties who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating, and there is currently no motive or suspect information available. No other details were released. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377.

  • John Kerry apologises for Donald Trump’s ‘renegade’ stance on climate crisis

    “We are very sorry for the last four years,” US climate envoy John Kerry said

  • Peloton owners with children and pets told to stop using $4,000 treadmills after child dies

    After the death of one child and 38 other incidents involving children, a US safety regulator is urging consumers to stop using the fitness device

  • MyPillow guy’s free speech site bans curse words

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • What It’s Like Visiting Botswana Right Now

    GettyWhen another Land Cruiser passes ours we rumble to a halt. It’s not uncommon to stop and share animal intel on safari, but I’m more curious about what lodge the car belongs to and how many guests they have in camp, rather than finding what animals they’ve seen. Considering it’s the first car we’ve seen on our 2.5-hour journey from Linyanti (in the north Chobe National Park) to Savuti (a bit further south), my curiosity is at an all-time high.Ordinarily this wouldn’t be the case. Although Botswana is known to limit tourists (thanks to the country’s high-end tourism model that keeps numbers low), it never has a shortage of trucks filled with travelers dressed in beige, pocketed gear with binoculars slung around their necks. On this late March day though, khaki-clad tourists are few and far between and I can’t help but feel like I quite literally have the whole of the coveted Chobe to myself.It’s less than ideal to see a lack of tourists in a place that needs them most, but there’s no denying that having an entire national park to yourself has its benefits–not bothering about making conversation with other guests on your vehicle or sharing a sighting with the click click of cameras in your ear.On this six-day journey through Linyanti and the Khwai Concession (on the edge of the Moremi Game Reserve), mornings are spent winding through the towering trees of Linyanti or the thicketed bush of the Khwai Concession tracking wild dogs and leopards. Evenings are dedicated to sunset drinks on the edge of murky hippo pools, where the archaic animals wallow and grunt as the sun bruises the sky. Followed by a glass of wine back at the lodge around the fire pit, the only sound being the hiss and snap of the flames punctuated by the odd distant roar of a lion. These days and nights are no different to how a safari experience was before the pandemic (bar the lack of guests) but they are reminders that while COVID changed just about everything, it didn’t entirely change the bush.Botswana, like many other countries that rely on safari tourism, has suffered majorly during the pandemic. Many tourism companies have laid off staff or made pay cuts (though I was traveling with African Bush Camps and no staff had been laid off). Pressing conservation projects have been paused and, in some countries, there’s been an increase in poaching due to dwindling incomes. Tourism isn’t just another form of income for the country, it’s a lifeline–thousands of people and preservation projects rely on these dollars, especially in remote areas. And although African Bush Camps has managed to fund its foundation and support anti-poaching units, this isn’t the case with thousands of other organizations and lodges. For many, business is only anticipated to pick up in 2022.Even at Maun airport, the gateway to Botswana’s beloved Okavango Delta, I hear few foreign accents and see no welcome signs in the arrival section. With limited flights in and out (Airlink flies twice a week from Johannesburg), the planes are always busy, but it’s merely a bottleneck effect–in fact, I almost couldn’t get on a flight to Maun and almost missed my flight back to Johannesburg (which would have meant laying over until the next plane came in, two days away).Despite flight limitations though, traveling to Botswana couldn’t be easier. Antigen tests are swiftly administered on arrival and PCR testing is widely available, even deep in the wilderness–where nurses are available to fly into some lodges and provide remote tests. For those unable to pay the hefty helicopter fee, testing is easily available in Maun, at a site a few minutes from the airport. Travelers can either layover for the night (results are generally returned in 24 hours) or stop in Maun on their way to another destination (for two nights, which would fit into the 72 hour window that most countries require).Even in the Okavango Delta–the inland river system that overflows not just with water but wildlife, too–I hear more crickets than safari vehicles. Which is nice, but again, less than ideal. Where I’m staying, at Khwai Leadwood, a smart new camp that opened in early April along a bend of the Khwai River, there’s one European couple and a lone American traveler. When I ask the single traveler what prompted her visit to Botswana, she tells me it was a trip she’d put on pause when the pandemic struck. But now with one shot of the vaccine and weeks spent cooped up in her house, she was itching to finally take it. “I couldn’t wait any longer,” she tells me, admitting that arriving in Botswana, from a country crippled by COVID, was in many ways a relief. It was glaringly visible to me how she looked like could finally exhale (not on me and from six feet away, of course).Back in New York, my trip to Botswana feels like all but a blur. The grunting sounds of hippos have been replaced with wailing sirens and, after not having reception for a week, I now have the constant news cycle pinging my phone. And all I can think is that, yes, Botswana gave me hippos, sunsets and less-crowded national parks, but it also gave me the ability to breathe.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Nasa chooses SpaceX to build Moon lander

    SpaceX will build a lander that the US space agency will use to return humans to the Moon this decade.

  • US and China commit to tackling climate crisis ‘with seriousness and urgency it demands’

    The world’s two biggest polluters have agreed to ramp up their ‘respective actions’ to combat climate change

  • Teens line up to get inoculated at Natomas High School COVID-19 vaccine clinic

    The Natomas Unified School District hosted a mass vaccination clinic on Saturday. KCRA 3 spoke with some of the teenagers there that were ready to get their shot. See more in the video above.

  • Public comment period extended for border surveillance plan

    The Department of Homeland Security has agreed to reopen the public comment period on plans to build a number of high-powered surveillance towers along Vermont's border with the Canadian province of Quebec, Vermont's congressional delegation said Friday. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch said in a statement that they have heard from many Vermonters in border communities with privacy concerns about the towers proposed by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene launches ‘America First’ platform to promote ‘Anglo-Saxon traditions’

    ‘America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions,’ an America First pamphlet says

  • Neighbor who tossed an elderly Jewish woman off a balcony while yelling 'Allahu Akbar' avoids trial because he smoked weed

    A court ruled that Kobili Traoré, a drug dealer who smoked cannabis every day, will not go to trial for murdering Orthodox Jew Sarah Halimi in 2017.