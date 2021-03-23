U.S. oil companies launch on-site vaccinations as supplies rise

Shariq Khan and Erwin Seba
·2 min read

By Shariq Khan and Erwin Seba

(Reuters) - U.S. energy companies are organizing employee vaccinations as more COVID-19 doses become available, officials and employees told Reuters, setting up on-site clinics or offering time off to workers to get the shot.

The drive comes as the United States ramps up shipments, with 164.3 million doses sent since rollouts began, and as more companies are encouraging staff to return to offices.

More than a quarter of the U.S. population has received at least one dose, and 45.5 million, of 331 million residents, were fully inoculated as of Tuesday, according to government data.

Energy companies are able to get doses with employees classified as essential workers. Shots are not required but are being made available to staff. Phillips 66 and Exxon Mobil Corp have already begun inoculations, representatives said, and other large energy firms aim to begin shots soon.

Chevron Corp, which received approval to set up clinics, expects supplies in coming weeks from health officials in California and Texas.

"We want our teams together, collaborating, building relationships," Chevron finance chief Pierre Breber said this month. Decisions on returning employees to offices, however, remain to be made, he said.

Exxon has provided on-site vaccinations at U.S. plants, including its second-largest U.S. refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The facilities "are classified as essential services and any vaccine distribution will be prioritized to those that have critical roles in maintaining energy delivery and business continuity," said spokesman Jeremy Eikenberry.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc's U.S. pipeline and refinery facilities, including at Deer Park, Texas, have offered the shots, said people familiar with the matter.

Shell did not reply to a request for comment.

Valero Energy Corp has offered plant workers one hour of paid time off per dose, people familiar with the company's policy said.

Valero did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru and Erwin Seba and Jennifer Hiller in Houston; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • Boulder shooting inspires comparisons to police killing of Elijah McClain

    Critics say it’s the latest example of the biased application of force

  • Ex-Glencore Trader Charged With Manipulating Price of Fuel Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Glencore Plc trader was charged by U.S. authorities with conspiracy to manipulate a key oil price benchmark, the latest sign that prosecutors around the world are stepping up their scrutiny of the notoriously opaque commodity trading industry.U.S. prosecutors alleged that Emilio Heredia, a former Glencore employee, directed buy and sell orders that would push fuel oil prices up and down. That allowed the companies he worked for to profit from the price swings, between 2012 and 2016, according to a March 15 filing in federal court in San Francisco.Prosecutors filed a so-called criminal information against Heredia, a document often used in court when a defendant intends to plead guilty. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Heredia’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.The investigation is the latest legal setback for Glencore, already embroiled in a wide-ranging probe by the U.S. Justice Department on allegations of bribery and money laundering. The U.K., Swiss and Brazilian authorities are also investigating the commodity trader.“The purpose of the conspiracy was for Heredia and his co-conspirators to unlawfully enrich themselves,” prosecutors said in the filing.Glencore said Heredia was a former employee and that it’s co-operating with authorities. The story was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.“We note that one of Chemoil’s -- and later Glencore Ltd.’s -- former employees in the US has been charged with conspiracy to manipulate the price of fuel oil in the LA market between 2012 and 2016,” Glencore said in a statement Tuesday, referring to the Los Angeles fuel-oil market.ClampdownAuthorities around the world are increasingly policing the world of commodity trading and the companies that dominate it, while also showing a fresh push against market manipulation.The U.S. unit of the world’s biggest independent oil trader, Vitol Inc., agreed to pay more than $160 million to settle allegations it conspired to pay bribes in Latin America and attempted to manipulate energy markets. Meanwhile trading firms including Gunvor Group Ltd. have also been investigated.The charge laid out how the manipulation worked. Heredia directed co-conspirators to submit bids and offers through S&P Global Platts, a benchmark price publisher, to artificially change the price assessment, allowing his firm to buy cheaper fuel oil from another company.In one 2016 example a co-conspirator, on Heredia’s orders, lowered the benchmark price 41 times, moving down the price of bunker fuel from $245 a metric ton to $204.50 a metric ton, resulting in hundreds of thousands of dollars in unlawful gains for his company, the document said.“We note charges of attempted manipulation of certain S&P Global Plattsassessments but do not believe that any such attempts were successful and no court has ruled to the contrary,” a company spokesperson said in an email.(Updates with filing of criminal information)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Buckingham Palace Considering Hiring 'Diversity Czar' After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Claims

    A source tells ET that Buckingham Palace is considering hiring a ‘diversity czar’ after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they claimed there were concerns in the royal family about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be when he was born.

  • U.S. senators push solar lobby to detail firms' links to forced labor in China

    Two U.S. senators have asked the leading solar energy lobbying group to clarify U.S. dependence on solar products linked to forced labor in China's Xinjiang, part of push in Congress to address what Western countries say are rights abuses by Beijing. Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Jeff Merkley sent a letter on Tuesday asking the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) to detail measures it or member companies have taken to ensure that solar products sourced from Xinjiang, including polysilicon, are not made using forced labor.

  • Colorado shooting suspect was paranoid, family says; asked for his mother after killings; bought gun 6 days before rampage

    Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, the Boulder, Colorado shooting suspect, bought a rifle used in the attack six days before the attack. Here's what we know

  • H3X rethinks the electric motor to power the next phase of mobility

    It's plain to see that electric vehicles are the future, but there's more to making that change happen than swapping out a gas motor for a battery-powered one — especially in aircraft. H3X is a startup that aims to accelerate that future with a reimagined, completely integrated electric motor that it claims outperforms everything on the market. After stints in the tech and automobile industry (including at Tesla and SpaceX), the crew came back together when they saw that the Department of Energy was offering a bounty for improved high power density electric motors.

  • Georgia woman uses fake salon to get COVID loan — and buys a Dodge Charger, feds say

    As part of a plea deal, she was ordered to repay the loan and forfeit the car.

  • Oil Slumps Below $60 Again. Signs of Weaker Demand in Europe Are to Blame.

    Signs of weaker fuel demand in Europe appear to be weighing on prices, as a rise in Covid-19 has forced some countries to restrict travel.

  • White House says it's "not fighting" oil companies after climate aide meets with executives

    President Biden's senior domestic climate official met with top oil-and-gas executives Monday as the industry braces for White House emissions policies.Why it matters: A White House summary claims they're seeking common ground with the sector.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe virtual meeting with top aide Gina McCarthy featured discussion of "shared priorities" around climate, jobs and clean energy, it states."She made clear that the Administration is not fighting the oil and gas sector, but fighting to create union jobs, deploy emission reduction technologies, strengthen American manufacturing, and fuel the American economy," the White House said.The big picture: Via Bloomberg, oil execs pledged support for regulations limiting methane emissions and "urged greater government support of carbon-capture and hydrogen technology."Per its piece and the Wall Street Journal, the execs also backed carbon pricing, though my usual reminder that the political pulse for taxes or trading is very faint.The details: The meeting, per sources and published reports, included CEOs or other top officials from oil majors like Chevron, Exxon and BP, as well as trade groups and large independent producers like Occidental and Devon.Administration officials included McCarthy deputy Ali Zaidi and Laura Daniel Davis, who is a senior Interior Department official.The intrigue: The meeting comes ahead of Interior's virtual public meeting Thursday on the department's approach to oil-and-gas leasing on public lands.President Biden has frozen issuance of new leases, drawing strong attacks from industry groups, Republicans, and some oil-patch Democrats.But some green activists and progressive Democrats want to see even more aggressive steps to curb fossil fuel extraction.What they're saying: The American Exploration & Production Council, which represents large independents, said after Monday's meeting that they want to work with the administration to ensure U.S. production meets global demand.They back U.S. production at the "highest standards" and want to ensure climate policies "do not shift production and emissions overseas."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Florida State taking its ‘new blood’ attitude back to another Sweet 16

    Forget the blue bloods, Florida State is making its way as a “new blood” basketball program.

  • Court leans toward tribal police in traffic stop and search

    The Supreme Court seemed likely Tuesday to allow tribal police officers to stop and search non-Indians on tribal lands over concerns that drunk drivers or even violent criminals might otherwise elude authorities. The justices heard arguments in the Justice Department’s appeal of a lower court ruling that threw out evidence of drug-related crimes from the search of a non-Native motorist’s pickup truck by a tribal officer on a public road that crosses the Crow reservation in Montana. The case involves a traffic stop in 2016 in which Officer James Saylor of the Crow Tribe Police Department came upon a pickup truck with its headlights on and motor running, parked on the shoulder of U.S. Route 212.

  • 'This is a low-cost people's vaccine:' Expert on India's Biological E vaccine

    Indian vaccine maker, Biological E receives support from U.S.'s Baylor College of Medicine on a low-cost COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 8 Magic Characters We Want to See Come to the MCU

    With WandaVision kicking down the door to the magical multiverse we're thinking of all the magic users we want to see coming to the MCU. The post 8 Magic Characters We Want to See Come to the MCU appeared first on Nerdist.

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • Congresswoman Lauren Boebert criticized for tweeting about Biden during shooting in her state

    ‘Lauren, turn on the news’

  • Meghan McCain apologises after getting called out for anti-Asian comments by John Oliver

    The US has witnessed a rise in crimes against the Asian American community

  • Hillary Clinton calls on Biden to share vaccines with poorer nations

    ‘We are walking a fine line here,’ former Secretary of State says

  • 21 Air-Purifying Plants to Cleanse Your Space

    Breathe easy with these powerhouse plants that purify the air&nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Myanmar coup: Seven-year-old girl 'killed by security forces'

    Locals say the child was killed by security forces in her home, becoming the crackdown's youngest victim.

  • Prince Harry has a new job as an executive at the mental health start up BetterUp

    Alongside lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, Prince Harry is joining BetterUp, a San Francisco-based firm specializing in corporate coaching.