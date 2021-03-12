U.S. oil & gas rig count falls for first time since November: Baker Hughes

FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs operate in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area in Lea County
Scott DiSavino
·2 min read

By Scott DiSavino

(Reuters) - U.S. energy firms cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for the first time since November even as crude prices soared to their highest since 2018.

The U.S. oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by one to 402 in the week to March 12, according to data on Friday from energy services firm Baker Hughes Co.

That count is 390 rigs, or 49%, below this time last year.

The oil and gas rig count has increased for the past seven months since dropping to a record low of 244 in August, according to Baker Hughes data going back to 1940. But the pace has declined each month this year, from eight in January to five in February and now zero so far in March.

U.S. oil rigs fell one to 309 this week, while gas rigs were unchanged at 92.

U.S. crude futures soared to almost $68 a barrel this week, their highest since 2018. Prices rebounded from last year's crash, spurred by the coronavirus pandemic's demand destruction. [O/R]

This week, the government revised down 2021's decline expected in crude production. Output is seen falling 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) in 2021 to 11.15 million bpd, a smaller decrease than its previous monthly forecast for a 290,000-bpd drop.

Before the pandemic, companies were cutting rigs about four rigs on a weekly basis over the prior year to focus on boosting cash flow, reducing debt and increasing shareholder returns.

But a year ago, rig declines accelerated to an average of 45 per week from late March through early June, until higher prices in August spurred drillers to return to the wellpad.

Enverus, which has its own rig count that showed drop of two as of March 10, noted "This week marks one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic and one year since companies started looking to shed rigs."

In the last year, however, Enverus said two gas-focused regions "have actually seen an increase in drilling" with the Haynesville Shale in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas up three to 52 rigs and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia up two to 44 rigs.

Enverus said companies that have added the most rigs year-over-year include Marcellus and Haynesville producers like CNX Resources Corp (from zero to two), National Fuel Gas Co (from one to three) in the Marcellus and Comstock Resources Inc (from five to seven).

The biggest year-over-year declines came from Exxon Mobil Corp (down 57 rigs to just eight now), ConocoPhillips (down 21 to 14) and Chevron Corp (down 19 to nine).

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • France’s Biggest Insurer Dumps German Power Giant Over Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- Axa SA, France’s biggest insurer, is dropping German energy giant RWE AG as a client in a decision that highlights how taboo the coal business has become.Not even an appeal from RWE Chief Executive Officer Rolf Martin Schmitz to his counterpart at Axa, Thomas Buberl, was enough to persuade the insurer to retreat from its conviction that the utility’s coal operations are too large and it’s moving too slowly to shrink its carbon footprint, according to two people with knowledge of the matter who declined to be identified.“By turning away one of Europe’s biggest utilities because they are too dependent on coal, Axa has set an important precedent for itself and other insurers,” said Peter Bosshard, finance program director at environmental nonprofit the Sunrise Project, adding that RWE must be an account worth millions of dollars a year in insurance.Rejecting customers amid Europe’s deepest recession since World War II, shows how, for some companies, climate change has gone from a talking point on panel discussions to a key factor in day-to-day business decisions. Insurers like Axa carry a particularly big stick, since there are only a handful big enough to cover global customers.An Axa spokeswoman said the Paris-based insurer doesn’t comment on individual clients. She wasn’t more specific, except to say that “we have just applied our policy.” At RWE, a spokeswoman said the company doesn’t provide information about the scope of its relationships with its many individual insurers. RWE is changing and is “already a global leader in the field of renewable energy” and has cut its CO2 emissions by 90 million tons since 2012, she said.Axa became the first insurer to impose coal-related underwriting restrictions when it made the choice in 2017 and the company stopped providing insurance for coal mines and plants at the end of 2020 after a two-year grace period expired, people familiar with the matter said.With RWE, one of Europe’s biggest coal mine operators and largest emitters of greenhouse gases, Axa is going even further. The French company will sever all its ties with the utility by the end of next year, even refusing to insure RWE’s renewable projects, the people said.Nicolas Jeanmart, head of personal and general insurance at Insurance Europe, the European federation of national insurance associations, said he isn’t aware of any other companies that have been dropped by an insurer due to concerns about climate change.Axa’s coal policy prohibits insurance to companies producing more than 20 million tons of coal per year. Last year, RWE extracted 65 million tons, company filings show. RWE’s installed coal capacity surpassed 10 gigawatts in 2020, accounting for 25% of its total power capacity, while renewable energy sources contributed a similar amount.What makes the move by Axa particularly striking is that RWE, though a major coal producer, has committed to become a carbon-neutral company by 2040. In December, a group of climate scientists gave validation to RWE’s climate targets, saying they were in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.Armed with an endorsement from the Science Based Targets Initiative, a nonprofit that helps companies translate the Paris Agreement’s aim of keeping global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius into concrete measures, RWE launched a charm offensive at the start of the year. This included a call from Schmitz to Axa’s Buberl asking to be allowed back into the fold, said the people familiar with the matter.As coal is the most carbon-intensive fossil fuel, restricting support to companies involved in extracting or consuming it is typically a first step for financial firms that are designing sustainability strategies. At least 65 insurers with combined investments worth $12 trillion — more than 40% of the industry’s total assets — have either adopted a divestment policy or committed to making no new coal investments, according to the Insure Our Future campaign, which is pressing insurers to stop underwriting and investing in climate-damaging projects.The result is it has become more expensive and harder to get insurance, something that’s a regular gripe of companies from the U.S. to Australia. Coal companies are facing rate increases of as much as 40%, according to a report from broker Willis Towers Watson.And for a company the size of RWE, which has a market capitalization of more than 20 billion euros ($24 billion) and operations spanning 18 countries, losing an insurer can be very burdensome, said Heffa Schuecking, a director of German environmental nonprofit Urgewald.By the end of next year, Allianz SE, Germany’s biggest insurer, has plans to exclude, from its property and casualty insurance portfolio, any company that derives 25% of its energy generation from coal or has 5 gigawatts or more installed thermal coal capacity. RWE currently fails on both counts. Zurich Insurance Group AG is giving companies that generate more than 30% of their revenue from mining thermal coal, or generate more than 30% of their electricity from coal, a transition period to become compliant with the Paris Agreement.“The insurance business is very concentrated,” Schuecking said. “If a few big players exclude a company, everyone else knows it and the writing is on the wall that in the future you won’t be a welcome client at the other major insurers.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • As Glencore Walks, Colombia Envisages Decades of Coal Mining

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc may be walking away from its Colombian coal mines, but Colombia isn’t.The South American nation better known for its coffee and crude is also a major supplier to European coal-fired power plants. While that market may be shrinking as Europe leads a clean-energy shift, there’s still plenty of demand elsewhere for the most polluting fossil fuel, according to Mines and Energy Minister Diego Mesa.His government is betting coal will continue to play a major role in Asia’s energy mix for the foreseeable future. After Colombian output plunged last year amid a strike and a decision by Glencore to halt operations in a depressed market, Mesa expects production to bounce back. While Glencore plans to start handing back contracts for its Prodeco mines, Colombia hopes to find a new operator.“These assets continue to be of interest to many investors, specially Asian ones,” Mesa said in an interview from Bogota Thursday.Two of Prodeco’s six license areas have enough coal to continue operations for another decade, Mesa said. The ministry and Glencore, the world’s biggest shipper of coal, have been in contact with some companies interested in taking them on, he said.China, which burns half the world’s coal supply, has succeeded in reducing the fuel’s share of its energy mix in recent years, but that’s happened as total energy consumption has risen, meaning the amount of coal being burnt hasn’t changed much since the early 2010s. In fact, after a sharp drop in recent years, global coal demand is forecast to rise slightly this year before flattening out to 2025, according to the International Energy Agency.Glencore declined to comment beyond a February announcement that it planned to start handing back contracts after the government refused to let it prolong a shutdown of the operation. While a company review concluded that resuming the operations was uneconomic, Mesa said they would be profitable for another owner.Still, a sale isn’t the only option. The mines may be closed down or Colombia could auction the licenses. But Glencore transferring them to another investor is certainly on the table even as some mining heavyweights exit coal in a bid to reassure investors they can curb their environmental impact.“We’ve received interest from companies located in Asia, and companies that already have operation in Colombia,” the minister said, adding that the country can increase competitiveness via royalty payments.Closely held Drummond Co. is expected to increase Colombia output by about 5% or 6%, and the Cerrejon mine, in which Glencore owns a stake, has resumed operations after a 91-day strike last year.While Colombian production may not get back to previous levels of more than 80 million tons a year, it could return to 65 million to 70 million, Mesa said. The country’s current high-quality mines can keep operating for “a couple more decades,” he said.“Coal demand from China and India is going to continue. It’s impossible for them to switch their power matrix overnight and stop depending on thermal coal,” the minister said. “We are going to continue to give support to the operations we currently have.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 10 Ways to Play the Oil Rally

    Exxon Mobil’s cost cuts and higher oil price may allow it to cover its dividend from cash flow this year.

  • Saudi cuts April crude for some Asian refiners, maintains India supply - sources

    Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has cut the supply of April-loading crude to at least four north Asian buyers by up to 15%, while meeting the normal monthly requirements of Indian refiners, refinery sources told Reuters on Friday. Saudi Arabia's reduction in supplies come as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, decided earlier this month to extend most of its supply cuts into April. Saudi Arabia has pledged to continue with an extra 1 million barrels per day voluntary output cut for a third month in April.

  • Oil Advances With Signs Emerging of Fuel Consumption Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose the most in almost a week alongside a broader market rally as signs emerged that a recovery in fuel consumption is gaining traction.Futures in New York climbed 2.5% on Thursday. Vehicle miles driven on U.S. highways increased 10% last week from the previous seven days, while U.K. road use has also been climbing. A surge in the margin on refining crude into gasoline could drive an oil rally over the summer, according to RBC Capital Markets. Meanwhile, U.S. equities jumped to an all-time high as a $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill was signed into law.“Refined products and particularly gasoline has been leading the most recent charge higher in oil prices,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank. “On the demand-side, the vaccine rollout is progressing quite rapidly, boding well for a surge in summer driving, especially in the West which has lagged the economic recovery witnessed in Asia.”There are risks to the recovery, though. OPEC downgraded its oil-market outlook over the next two quarters as the pandemic’s effects will continue to be felt, the group said in its monthly report. Output from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries fell last month as Saudi Arabia implemented extra cutbacks to speed the market’s rebalancing.While oil’s rally of more than 30% this year had taken a breather in recent days, the outlook for some of the world’s biggest economies is starting to show the effects of vaccination efforts and fiscal stimulus. In the U.S., jobless claims fell to the lowest since November as inoculations accelerate and states eased more business restrictions.“Things are heading fundamentally in the right direction,” said Peter McNally, global head for industrials, materials and energy at Third Bridge. “If second half demand improves, which is the consensus view, in order to meet that demand, supply doesn’t seem to be coming from the U.S. It’s going to come from OPEC, and OPEC has shown restraint.”It’s possible that U.S. crude may have to trade at a bigger discount to the global Brent benchmark to boost U.S. crude exports, according to consultant Energy Aspects. That comes as the Brent market faces headwinds from refinery maintenance and sharp cuts to Saudi crude prices, forcing U.S. crude to trade even lower in turn, the consultant said.Meanwhile, calendar spreads indicating longer-term strength rallied on Thursday. The spread between WTI’s nearest December contracts settled above $5 a barrel in backwardation -- indicating tightening supply -- for the first time since September 2019.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fintech investor Emmalyn Shaw will share why she led the Steady Series A

    With Steady, Adam Roseman built the platform based on his own personal experience. Today, Steady has more than 2 million registered users. Decks sent in by audience members will be featured on the show, and Shaw and Roseman will give their live feedback on those decks about what works and what doesn't.

  • Oil steady near $70/bbl on hopes of recovering demand

    Benchmark Brent fell 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $69.41 a barrel by 1:25 p.m. EST (1825 GMT) while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $65.85 a barrel, fell 17 cents, or 0.3%. "Demand for risky assets such as oil continues to be buoyed by the White House relief package and an almost daily flow of optimistic vaccine headlines," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries forecast a stronger oil demand recovery this year, weighted to the second half.

  • Italy reports 380 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 26,824 new cases

    Italy reported 380 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 373 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 26,824 from 25,673 the day before. Some 369,636 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 372,217, the health ministry said. Italy has registered 101,564 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

  • Analysis: Riding GameStop's resurgent rally - 'not for the faint of heart'

    Joe Youngblood, who works in digital marketing in Dallas, Texas, bought his first share of GameStop at $98 in early February and found his investment cut in half in a matter of days. “After research I believe GameStop has a good chance to pull it off.” The latest resurgence in GameStop shares has reinvigorated true believers.

  • Boeing secures 24 737 MAX orders from investment firm 777 Partners

    Boeing's shares rose about 1.6% in premarket trading. Miami-based 777 Partners, which has a stake in Canadian ultra-low-cost carrier Flair Airlines, said it plans to lease the 737-8s to its affiliated carriers. The deal is expected to boost Boeing's position and provide the much-needed support towards a financial recovery after two fatal 737 MAX crashes triggered a 20-month safety ban on the jet.

  • Grab in Advanced Talks to Merge With Altimeter’s First SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Inc. is in advanced talks to go public through Altimeter Capital’s first blank-check company, in a deal that could value the Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant at about $40 billion, people familiar with the matter said.The potential transaction with Altimeter Growth Corp. could involve raising $2.5 billion to $3 billion through a private investment in public equity, or PIPE, according to one of the people. Formal talks with prospective PIPE investors could start as soon as next week, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are confidential.Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. fell 5.1% to $13.90 at 10:17 a.m. Friday in New York, clawing back some of the previous day’s gains. A deal announcement could come as early as April, one of the people said. Evercore Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are advising Grab on the SPAC discussions, and more banks could be added later, according to the people.The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Grab is in negotiations with one of Altimeter’s SPACs, without identifying the specific vehicle. Deliberations are ongoing, and details of the potential transaction could change, the people said. Representatives for Grab and Evercore declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Altimeter Growth didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Altimeter Growth Corp., sponsored by Silicon Valley investment firm Altimeter Capital, raised $500 million in an initial public offering in September. The SPAC had said in its prospectus that it intends to acquire a business in the technology sector that “will compound growth over the long-term for exponential value creation.” The firm’s second SPAC, Altimeter Growth Corp. 2, started trading in January.Grab, backed by SoftBank Group Corp., grew net revenue by about 70% in 2020 after bouncing back from a Covid-19 trough. The startup, which was last valued at more than $14 billion, is now angling to delve deeper into online finance and food delivery.Merging with a SPAC, a shell company whose sponsors raise money from investors in order to buy a private company and give it a berth on a public exchange, would allow Grab to speed up its listing process. Several of the region’s tech unicorns including Traveloka are considering going public through blank-check companies to ride on the red-hot sentiment.(Updates with share movement in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.