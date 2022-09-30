U.S. oil & gas rig quarterly growth slowest in two years -Baker Hughes

FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland
Scott DiSavino
·2 min read

By Scott DiSavino

(Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row, but growth in the third quarter slowed due to recession fears and nagging supply shortages.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose one to 765 in the week to Sept. 30, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 237, or 45%, over this time last year.

U.S. oil rigs rose two to 604 this week, while gas rigs fell one to 159.

For the month, drillers kept the number of rigs unchanged after cutting them in August.

In the third quarter, drillers added rigs for an eighth quarter in a row but the addition of 12 rigs was the smallest increase since September 2020.

Production has been rising but slowly with latest government monthly data showing crude production rose 0.1% to 11.8 million barrels per day in July, its highest since April 2020, while gas output grew by 0.1 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to a record 109.6 bcfd in the month.

U.S. energy executives are fearful an economic recession will cut oil and gas demand, complicating the picture for an industry already beset by supply chain issues and rising costs, according to a survey released on Wednesday by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

The Fed's company outlook index fell a whopping 33 points during the quarter to 33.1, while its uncertainty index jumped nearly threefold to 35.7, according to the survey, which polled 163 companies across Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana. The activity index declined to 46 from a record 57.7 in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Baker Hughes data show a third-straight weekly rise in active U.S. oil-drilling rigs

    MARKET PULSE Baker Hughes (bkr) on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by two to 604 this week. That followed increases in each of the past two weeks. The total active U.

  • U.S. consumers spurn cars, couches and cruises, results show

    U.S. consumers are exhibiting fragility ahead of the peak period for corporate results next month, as some are struggling to pay bills and others are slowing purchases of cars, sneakers, and household goods, the week's earnings show. Data released on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in August, but aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve as it battles stubbornly high inflation are slowing demand. Nike, maker of Air Jordan and Converse sneakers, saw its shares tumble to the lowest level in 2-1/2 years on Friday, a day after the company said it needed bigger discounts to clear a build-up of inventory.

  • Why Tellurian Bounced Back Today

    Tellurian bounced back after selling off over the last two weeks, following negative news on its Driftwood plant.

  • Putin proclaims he's annexing four regions of Ukraine; U.S. slaps new sanctions on Russia: Live updates

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an illegal annexation of four Ukrainian regions. The U.S. decried his actions & levied broad new sanctions.

  • Rent-A-Center Slashes Q3 Earnings Outlook Citing Macro Conditions; Names New CFO

    Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) has appointed Fahmi Karam as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective October 31, 2022. The company also said the current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Maureen Short, departed on September 28, 2022. Karam joins RCII from Santander Consumer USA, where he served as the CFO. He received his Bachelor's degree and Master of Accounting from Baylor University, and he is a Certified Public Accountant. Outlook: Rent-A-Cent

  • Looking for a cheap retirement spot? Europe is a good deal for Americans

    The skyrocketing dollar—and collapsing foreign exchange rates, including the pound, euro, yen and others—is good for retirees, and future retirees

  • Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline

    The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the United States for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in what analysts said Friday is another effort to split the U.S. and its European allies. The Russian position is also reverberating on social media forums popular with American conservatives and far-right groups. NATO leaders believe the damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines between Russia and Germany is the result of sabotage.

  • A Russian oligarch's girlfriend was charged with lying to the feds while trying to enter the US to give birth to their baby

    The Justice Department charged billionaire Oleg Deripaska's girlfriend with lying to federal agents while trying to enter the US to give birth.

  • Protesters in Madrid condemn death of Mahsa Amini

    STORY: The protesters, mostly women, chanted “Iranian sisters we are with you” and held signs reading “Iran: women, life and freedom". Three of them also burnt an Iranian flag."I wish freedom for all Iranians, women, workers, for all Iranians. I want happiness for all Iranians and I want us to be able to return to Iran.", said Iranian Saim, 43, who works is a manager at a company in the Spanish capital.After the protest, demonstrators sent a letter to the Iranian ambassador in Spain and left a copy outside.Amini died earlier this month after being arrested in Tehran by police enforcing the Islamic Republic's strict restrictions on women's dress. Her death has touched off Iran's biggest unrest since 2019.Iranian police have denied harming the 22-year-old Kurdish woman, saying she fell ill as she waited with other detained women.On Monday (September 26), Iran's foreign ministry accused the United States of using the protests to destabilize the Islamic Republic.

  • Natural gas supplies will grow even tighter in 2023, and its 'very obvious' who was behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, IEA chief says

    It's "very obvious" who was behind the Nord Stream attacks, IEA director Fatih Birol said, warning that gas supplies would tighten next year.

  • SEC Accuses 2 Firms of Crypto Pump-and-Dump Scheme

    The complaint alleges the two companies pumped the price of their cryptocurrency by falsely claiming they had acquired $10 billion in gold bullion to back it.

  • Exxon CEO Warns Biden Administration Against Limiting Fuel Exports

    Exxon is arguing against the push to get energy companies to slow overseas shipments and stash more fuel in storage tanks.

  • Analysis-U.S. has no appetite to intervene on behalf of falling pound, yen

    The financial turmoil emanating from Britain and Japan is not yet enough to prompt the U.S. Treasury to intervene to buoy the battered pound or yen, with officials expressing no urgency to act, a stance foreign exchange market experts say is likely to hold unless much wider market disruptions develop. The Treasury so far has voiced little concern that market volatility will meet that threshold, with the damage largely limited to pound- and yen-denominated assets, which in the United Kingdom's case prompted the Bank of England on Wednesday to buy long-dated UK debt. Federal Reserve officials also appear nonplussed at this time, with Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester on Thursday saying she sees nothing in U.S. market functioning that would derail the U.S. central bank's efforts to contain inflation through stiff interest rate increases.

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says predictions of a lost decade in the stock market are unfounded and 6% annual returns are likely after inflation

    "To try to time short-runs, even if you get out before the bottom, it's getting back in that's the hardest part," Siegel said.

  • Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset t

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sounds the alarm on shaky markets - and fears a worse disaster than the financial crisis

    Burry's concerns include surging interest rates, whipsawing currencies, and central banks scrambling to calm panicking investors.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

    Every investor wants to get multibagger returns from their investments. Not only can a stock that jumps 500% or 1,000% make you rich, but one big winner can also make up for several losers in your portfolio.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery

    The S&P 500 has been in a bear market since June  13. Smart investors know that every bear market has ended with the same result -- a recovery rally. For instance, the bear market in 1949 reached its lowest level on June 13.

  • Dividend Kings; 3 Stocks That Recently Made the Cut

    Dividend Aristocrats are highly-respectable in their own right, but Dividend Kings take the throne. Several companies have recently made their way into the elite club.