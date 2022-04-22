U.S. oilfield services firm Halliburton warns of risk to Russian assets

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of Halliburton oilfield services corporate offices is seen in Houston
·1 min read

(Reuters) - U.S. oilfield services firm Halliburton Co on Friday warned it may face Russian government seizure of its $340 million in assets in the country and a future charge to earnings over its withdrawal.

The company last month disclosed it had suspended Russian operations following the conflict in Ukraine and would wind down existing operations. Those contracts will end May 15 to comply with U.S., U.K., Swiss and European Union sanctions, it said on Friday.

The securities filing did not specify the size of the potential impairment charge. Legal challenges and employee severance costs could add to any asset impairment, it said in a securities filing. The company already took a $22 million writedown on its Ukraine assets.

Oilfield rival Baker Hughes this week also said sanctions have made its operations in Russia "significantly more difficult." It did not write down assets but said further sanctions that disrupt its Russian contracts "could have a material adverse effect" on future results.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams and Liz Hampton)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Chippendales are stripping down and lobbying up

    The iconic male stripper group has hired a lobby shop for the first time. It wants pandemic relief.

  • Russia's economic outlook worsens: central bank survey

    Russia's economic outlook has worsened as a central bank survey on Thursday showed a deeper contraction than previously expected and inflation soaring to 22 percent this year.

  • Voting rights groups sue Florida over new congressional map

    The suit was filed less than 24 hours after the GOP-controlled Legislature passed the bill as Black Democrats were loudly protesting on the House floor.

  • Libya oil production outage a ‘convenient coincidence’ that helps Russia: analyst

    Blockades on major oilfields and export terminals are costing Libya --- and the global oil market --- around 550,000 barrels a day of crude, a boon for Moscow.

  • Oil’s Hired Hands See Outlook Brighten as War Fractures Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The global oil industry is on pace to repeat or even surpass the heady days of 2008 when crude ascended to dizzying heights and drilling profits soared, according to the world’s biggest oilfield contractor.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts Chi

  • 5 takeaways from Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate primary debate

    Harrisburg, Pa. — The candidates in Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate primary race met face-to-face in a one-hour debate hosted by The Hill’s partners at ABC27 News and WPXI. The hour-long forum saw sparks fly over an array of issues including the economy, crime, the war in Ukraine, fracking and mask mandates ahead of the May 17…

  • Ukrainian beer maker helped launch N.Y. brewery. Now it's brewing support for his country.

    Ukrainian Naz Drebot helped 42 North Brewing Co. in New York open. Now it is rallying others to brew beer to benefit Ukraine amidst Russia's invasion.

  • Oil extends losses, health care stocks lag, pandemic stocks plunge

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • The evidence linking Christian Brueckner to Madeleine McCann's disappearance

    Last night Portuguese authorities confirmed that Christian Brueckner had been declared a "formal suspect" in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

  • Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addresses the World Bank/IMF meeting

    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy addresses the World Bank/IMF meeting highlighting the extremely high costs of rebuilding Ukraine after the ongoing Russian invasion.

  • Newmont Sees Gold Production Recovery After First-Quarter Shortfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Newmont Corp. is seeing a recovery in production after reporting lower-than-expected output for the first quarter amid rising inflation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaIt’s “certainly coming out

  • Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $343.60, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session.

  • Climate change: 'We are not backing down,' White House climate advisor says

    White House National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy defended the Biden administration’s policies to ease record energy prices.

  • Portuguese prosecutors say man named formal suspect in McCann case

    LISBON (Reuters) -Portuguese prosecutors said on Thursday a man had been formally identified as a suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann 15 years ago. It is the first time Portuguese prosecutors have identified an official suspect in the case since Kate and Gerry McCann, Madeleine's parents, were named suspects in 2007. Madeleine disappeared from her bedroom on May 3, 2007 during a family holiday in the Algarve region while her parents were dining with friends nearby in the resort of Praia da Luz.

  • Turkey Fast Tracks Black Sea Gas To Wean From Russian Supplies

    Turkish government support to fast track Black Sea offshore gas

  • Brazil discussing oil output boost with US amid Ukraine crisis - Minister

    Washington and Brazil have discussed the South American nation's role in keeping a lid on global crude prices since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Brazilian Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday. Brazil, with a current output of around 3 million barrels of oil per day (bpd), has been increasing production for years and is aiming for a 10% increase to 3.3 million bpd in 2022. Asked if the United States had reached out to talk about potential production increases, Albuquerque said the two countries were cooperating.

  • Why aren’t US oil producers drilling more as prices rise?

    Oil prices have now risen to $104 a barrel. Since oil prices bottomed out in the middle of 2020, they have nearly doubled, but the number of new rigs counted by drilling service company Baker Hughes has increased just 13%. With the petroleum market facing disruptions from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, along with whipsawing economic conditions and rising inflation, it seems like a missed opportunity for investors.

  • Crude Oil Supported by Unexpected Drop in US Inventories

    A surge of 4.3 million barrels in US exports essentially offset an injection of 4.7 million barrels from U.S. strategic reserves.

  • India keen to boost oil imports from Brazil - India oil minister

    India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, is looking at boosting oil purchases from Brazil, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday after a meeting with Brazilian Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque. "We have expressed to the honourable minister that we are willing to increase our crude from Brazil many times over," Puri said, adding Indian companies will also be looking at boosting investment in the South American nation.

  • How Gas Flaring Fell To The Lowest Level In A Decade

    Gas flaring from the global upstream sector fell to the lowest level in a decade last year due to lower fuel demand from covid, increased environmental awareness, and improved productivity.