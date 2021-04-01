U.S. okays Abbott's rapid COVID-19 test for at-home screenings in those without symptoms

Carl O'Donnell
·2 min read

By Carl O'Donnell

(Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday that U.S. regulators have cleared its rapid COVID-19 antigen test for over-the-counter, at-home use in people without symptoms, making the cheap and abundant tests more easily available for regular screening at schools and workplaces.

The Illinois-based company said it will begin shipping its BinaxNOW test to retailers in the coming weeks. It is among the most widely available COVID-19 tests in the United States and produces results in around 15 minutes. People will be able to purchase tests at stores or online without a prescription and administer them at home.

Abbott is still determining the exact price of the test when sold over-the-counter, though it will sell them to retailers for less than $10 each, a spokeswoman told Reuters.

"We've now accomplished what we set out to do when we launched BinaxNOW, which is to bring an accurate, affordable and readily available test to the American people that they can have on hand," Chief Executive Officer Robert Ford said in a statement.

Demand for COVID-19 tests is increasing as more schools and employers resume in-person operations, Quidel Corp Chief Executive Douglas Bryant said, adding that the White House's recent $10 billion funding package to help schools afford tests has also boosted demand.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently relaxed guidance on school reopenings, suggesting students can sit only 3 feet apart in some cases, but it has said widespread testing is crucial to preventing outbreaks.

The guidance said school districts should expand screenings for students participating in sports or other extracurricular activities, and consider universal screening prior to athletic events.

Abbott's test requires a relatively non-invasive nasal swab. It can be used frequently to screen asymptomatic people for COVID-19, according to the newly expanded authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The BinaxNOW test was approved in August 2020 for use when prescribed by healthcare professionals to people suspected of having COVID-19.

Abbott currently produces about 50 million BinaxNOW tests per month at its U.S. manufacturing facilities.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell; Editing by David Gregorio and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Recommended Stories

  • New York man charged with hate crime for attack on Asian woman caught on video

    The New York Police Department said a suspect has been arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime for a brutal attack on an elderly Asian woman in New York City that was captured on a surveillance video and released by authorities Monday.Why it matters: The video, in which bystanders can be seen watching as the assailant kicks the 65-year-old woman multiple times, has sparked a wave of outrage, writes the New York Times. It comes during a period of increased incidents of violence against Asians and Pacific Islanders across America. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Thanks to assistance from the public and excellent investigative work by @NYPDHateCrimes Detectives, the individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65 year-old Asian female, at 360 West 43rd St, was arrested and charged with Felony Assault as a Hate Crime. pic.twitter.com/ZQRVGZEAb2— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 31, 2021 Go deeper: Why attacks against the AAPI community are difficult to prosecute as hate crimesLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Myanmar protesters defy crackdown as U.N. envoy warns of 'imminent bloodbath'

    At least 20 soldiers were killed and four military trucks destroyed in clashes with the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), one of Myanmar's most powerful rebel groups, DVB news reported. A KIA soldier cited by Kachin Liberation Media said the attack happened on Wednesday afternoon. Myanmar military aircraft have started bombing positions of another group, the Karen National Union (KNU), for the first time in more than 20 years and thousands of villagers have fled from their homes, many into Thailand.

  • BD gets FDA authorization for test that can detect COVID-19 and the flu

    Becton, Dickinson & Co. said it received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for a rapid, antigen test that can detect SARS-CoV-2 and two types of influenza. The test, which runs on the company's BD Veritor System, takes about 15 minutes to produce results and is expected to be available this summer. BD's stock has gained 10.9% over the past 12 months, while the broader S&P 500 is up 56.2%.

  • Officer video shows Floyd struggle, then takedown

    George Floyd's struggle with three police officers trying to arrest him, seen on body-camera video, included Floyd's panicky cries of “I'm sorry, I'm sorry” and “I'm claustrophobic!” as the officers tried to push Floyd into the back of a police SUV. Officers eventually give up, and Floyd thanks them — and then is taken to the ground, facedown and handcuffed. Officer Derek Chauvin's knee pins his neck, another officer's knee his back and a third officer holds his legs, with the officers talking calmly about whether he might be on drugs.

  • Afghan officials: 3 women working in polio drive killed

    Attackers on Tuesday gunned down three women working to administer polio vaccine in eastern Afghanistan, officials said, a day after authorities launched a new campaign against the crippling children's disease. The women were killed in two separate attacks in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province. Fared Khan, spokesman for Nangarhar police, said two were shot and killed in police District 7 and the third in District 4.

  • South Korea to issue blockchain-protected digital 'vaccine passports'

    South Korea said on Thursday it will issue so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports to immunized citizens, joining other nations introducing such certificates to revive cross-border travel while keeping infection risks under control. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said a mobile app, which will allow international travellers to show digital proof of vaccination, will be officially launched this month. The adoption of vaccine passports has proved controversial in many countries.

  • H&M releases new statement following Xinjiang controversy, says China is a 'very important market'

    The fashion retailer released a new statement dated March 31, that said that China was a "very important market."

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Clippers are considering signing DeMarcus Cousins for depth at center

    The Clippers are considering signing veteran center DeMarcus Cousins, who was released by the Houston Rockets last month.

  • Deliveroo dives 30% as IPO flops

    About as well received as a cold takeaway...Deliveroo shares made their market debut Wednesday (March 31), and promptly plunged as much as 30%.The float had valued the company at 7.6 billion pounds, or close to $10.5 billion. But Deliveroo lost $3.1 billion of its value within minutes of the market open.That made it one of the biggest debut falls for a major company on the London market for years.A number of major UK fund managers - including Aviva and Aberdeen Standard Life - had said they would avoid investing in the British company.They were put off by a share structure that gives outsize voting rights to founder Will Shu. They also cited the firm's gig economy business model, which has drawn criticism over workers' rights. The IPO was London's biggest since Glencore in May 2011, and the biggest tech float ever on the London Stock Exchange.Now the disappointing open could be a blow to UK finance minister Rishi Sunak - who has aimed to attract more tech firms to London.One analyst told Reuters it could also hurt the market for IPOs in the UK and Europe.

  • China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

    China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over its freest city following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. The changes would see the number of directly elected representatives fall and the number of Beijing-approved officials rise in an expanded legislature, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • Reversing Trump, Pentagon releases new transgender policies

    The Pentagon on Wednesday swept away Trump-era policies that largely banned transgender people from serving in the military, issuing new rules that offer them wider access to medical care and assistance with gender transition. The new department regulations allow transgender people who meet military standards to enlist and serve openly in their self-identified gender, and they will be able to get medically necessary transition-related care authorized by law, chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters during a briefing. The changes come after a two-month Pentagon review aimed at developing guidelines for the new policy, which was announced by President Joe Biden just days after he took office in January.

  • MVJ: Kiké Hernández's jersey outsells Mike Trout's

    Despite all the fanfare surrounding MVP Mike Trout, another Los Angeles baseball star, Kiké Hernández, now with the Boston Red Sox, passed him in MLB jersey sales.

  • EU commissioner holds migration talks with Greek officials

    The European Union’s home affairs commissioner was meeting Tuesday with Greece’s prime minister and foreign minister, a day after touring two of the eastern islands in the Aegean Sea most heavily affected by migration into Europe. The EU is currently working on a new migration pact to tackle the issue of asylum-seekers wanting to enter the bloc. Refugee rights groups have slammed the bloc's migration policies as inhumane.

  • Fact check: Images show beaches in Greece, not Georgia

    A viral post falsely claims to show images of Tanner's Beach in Georgia. The photos actually portray different beaches in Greece.

  • Beyond the pandemic: London tourism braces for slow recovery

    The cobblestones are deserted at the Tower of London. England’s top paid attraction, which normally draws more than 3 million visitors a year, has been closed for all but a dozen weeks since the pandemic began and international tourism to London came to an almost-complete standstill. The quiet has been surreal for Amanda Clark, one of the Tower’s famous resident guards known as Yeoman Warders, or Beefeaters.

  • Glastonbury: Jorja Smith, Coldplay and Haim to play Worthy Farm livestream

    A string of big names will perform live at Worthy Farm, after this summer's festival was cancelled.

  • Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes on vaccines in young people, vaccine hesitancy and death rates

    Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Brigham and Women's Hospital, answers COVID-19 questions vaccine efficacy in young people, vaccine hesitancy and death rates.

  • What's on TV Thursday: 'A Million Little Things'; MLB returns

    What's on TV tonight, Thursday, April 1: "A Million Little Things" on ABC; MLB opening day; and more

  • Clippers look like a different team in blowing out Bucks for sixth straight win

    A revitalized Clippers squad on a roll avenged an earlier loss by dismantling the Milwaukee Bucks 129-105 on Monday at Staples Center.