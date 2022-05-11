U.S. online prices dropped, spending slowed in April - Adobe

Online wholesale marketplace Faire raises $260 men
Howard Schneider
·1 min read

By Howard Schneider

(Reuters) - Online prices fell 0.5% in April and U.S. consumers pulled back on electronic commerce, possibly reflecting a change in consumer behavior and the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb inflation, tech firm Adobe, which monitors online prices, reported.

A surge of inflation during the pandemic reversed years in which electronic commerce had helped hold overall inflation lower.

Some relief may be coming, the tech firm reported. The decline in April compared to a record 0.3% increase in March.

On a year-over-year basis, inflation for the 100 million goods monitored by Adobe fell to 2.9% in April versus 3.6% in March.

Online sales fell to $77.8 billion in April from around $83 billion in March.

"As the cost of borrowing and economic uncertainty rises for consumers, we are beginning to see the early impact on both

online inflation and spend,” said Patrick Brown, vice president of growth marketing and insights at Adobe.

The Fed is raising interest rates to try to slow demand for goods and services and, over time, to moderate the pace of price increases.

New government data on consumer prices will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • E-Commerce Sales Slowed Sharply in April

    New numbers show that higher interest rates and economic uncertainty are taking a toll on online shopping, according to Adobe.

  • U.S. household debt nears $16 trln, but mortgage, auto loan demand wanes - NY Fed

    The Federal Reserve Bank of New York's quarterly household debt report released Tuesday showed mortgage debt climbed to $11.18 trillion at the end of March, and now accounts for 71% of total household debt, the highest share in roughly a decade. But new loan originations - both for home purchases and refinancing of existing mortgages - fell to $859 billion, the lowest since the second quarter of 2020. Auto loan originations also dipped for a third straight quarter to $177 billion, but was the highest level for any first-quarter period in the history of the series, which dates to 2003.

  • More homebuyers opt for adjustable-rate mortgages, along with the risks

    Amid rising interest rates and record home prices, more homebuyers are opting for adjustable-rate mortgages. Are they worth the risk?

  • EarthX: the 6th Annual E-Capital Summit

    From April 20-22, 2022, EarthX hosted the 6th Annual E-Capital Summit which convened more than 230 leading investors, innovators, dealmakers, industry and innovation ecosystem leaders to help catal...

  • Adobe Report: Online Inflation Slowing; Consumer Spending Retreats

    Though apparel prices in April decreased month-over-month, they've risen in double digits year-over-year.

  • The dollar problem: emerging markets count the costs

    Barely recovered from a two-year bout of COVID, emerging markets now face capital flight, inflation, and even debt defaults as the dollar's run to two-decade highs tightens the screws. Almost all past emerging market crises were linked to dollar strength. As the dollar rises, developing countries must tighten monetary policy to head off falls in their own currencies.

  • Fugitive inmate captured, ex-jail officer dead

    A former Alabama jail official on the run with a murder suspect she was accused of helping escape shot and killed herself Monday as authorities caught up with the pair, officials said. The man she fled with surrendered. (May 10)

  • Gold Erases Gains After Hotter-Than-Expected CPI Feeds Fed Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold erased its gains after U.S. inflation data came in hotter than expected, feeding concerns about aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueChina Risks 1.6 Million Deaths in Virus ‘Tsunami’ If Covid Zero Is Abandoned: StudyBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data:

  • Futures Drop, Treasury Yields Jump After Hot CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock futures fell after hotter-than-expected US inflation data bolstered speculation the Federal Reserve may have to be more aggressive with rate hikes this year to contain persistent price pressures.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueChina Risks 1.6 Million Deaths in Virus ‘Tsunami’ If Covid Zero Is Abandoned: StudyBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in U

  • The S&P 500 is having its worst year so far in six decades: DataTrek

    New data released by DataTrek Research shows that the S&P 500 is having its worst start to the year since 1962.

  • 5 justices, all confirmed by senators representing a minority of voters, appear willing to overturn Roe v. Wade

    An unscalable fence around the U.S. Supreme Court, on May 7, 2022, set up in response to protests against the possible overruling of Roe v. Wade. Jose Luis Magana / AFP/Getty ImagesIf the leaked Supreme Court decision on abortion is to be believed, five justices have voted during private deliberations to overturn Roe v. Wade. Notably, those five are what I refer to as “numerical minority justices.” They are the only five in American history to qualify for that designation. And three of them were

  • Prices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation Persisting

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumer prices rose by more than forecast in April, indicating inflation will persist at elevated levels for longer and keeping the Federal Reserve on the path of aggressive interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescueChina Risks 1.6 Million Deaths in Virus ‘Tsunami’ If Covid Zero Is Abandoned: StudyBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in Ukra

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On Hopes Inflation Fever Has Peaked As CPI Data Looms

    Futures rise on hopes inflation has peaked with April CPI data due before the open. Two more big Ark holdings dived.

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • Hedge fund loses $17 billion in tech selloff in one of history’s biggest dollar declines

    Tech giants Apple, Amazon, and Meta have seen tens of billions erased from their market caps since the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • Bitcoin Washout Is Leaving Mom-and-Pop Buyers Holding the Bag

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s a crypto refrain when prices crash precipitously like this: The selloff is washing out the short term-focused non-believers, known as weak hands, strengthening the industry in its wake. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos W

  • This Oil Stock Could Pay Its Investors $4.8 Billion in 2022

    The company's new capital-allocation framework could see it pay out a large portion of its oil-fueled windfall.

  • My Investment Portfolio Is Down 25%. Here's Why I'm Not Worried

    To put it another way, the losses I've seen in my portfolio exceed those of the general market. There's a reason I make it a point to keep about a year's worth of cash in my savings account -- you never know when the need for money might arise.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Discounted Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    These innovative, fast-paced stocks are historically cheap and ripe for the picking by opportunistic investors.