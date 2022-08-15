U.S. Open becomes must see TV event of summer with Serena Williams send off
Mackenzie Salmon and Andy Nesbitt look at the legacy of Serena Williams and what the scene will be like at this year's US Open for his last grand slam.
Mackenzie Salmon and Andy Nesbitt look at the legacy of Serena Williams and what the scene will be like at this year's US Open for his last grand slam.
Jenn Harris this week recommends her new favorite fried chicken, an old gastropub burger and a falafel wrap in Orange County.
"I'm gonna start crying! I have not started crying yet,” she said in a sweet video.
A number of last-minute issues are already hanging over R. Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago as jury selection gets underway on Monday, including a request by Kelly’s attorney over the weekend to dismiss potential jurors who have seen the popular Lifetime docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly.” In a motion filed Sunday, Kelly’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, wrote that the potential pitfalls over the ...
(Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War OnsetHow the US Toppled the World’s Most Powerful Gold TraderWill Housing Prices Flatten — or Collapse?Ukraine Latest: First UN Wheat Cargo Sets Sail for EthiopiaWells Fargo Plans Major Retreat From Mortgage Business It Long DominatedSo you think it’s hot out there now? Consider the summer of 2053. That’s what researchers at First Street Foundation, a New York nonprofit that studies climate risk, have do
Hugo HuOne minute you’re happily browsing unpronounceable bookcases, the next you’re fleeing for your freedom. That was the scene at an Ikea store in Shanghai on Saturday when health officials ordered the site into lockdown after a COVID close contact was traced to the store.Videos shared on social media show what appears to be an inversion of Black Friday sales, with shoppers pushing past one another in a bid to get out of the outlet before the doors were locked shut. Some clips showed security
Signs of progress in the Iran nuclear talks also helped push oil prices toward six-month lows, with the US crude benchmark dropping to well below $90.
Bad Bunny celebrated the grand opening of his new restaurant Gekkō, and Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner and Victoria and David Beckham all came together for a date.
These are the most courteous donuts we’ve ever seen…St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana announced recently it arrested 18-year-old Jaden Michael Jamal Edwards for “reckless driving incidents in LaPlace neighborhoods.” The video included with the announcement shows a fourth-gen Chevrolet Camaro turning some rather
Christie Brinkley, 68, went makeup-free on Instagram to share her morning skincare routine. The former supermodel uses SBLA wands to brighten and firm skin.
Emma Raducanu and Serena Williams fans are furious after the blockbuster meeting between the pair was postponed until Tuesday.
Emma Raducanu has expressed excitement at her “incredible” opportunity to play against Serena Williams before her idol retires from the sport.
Zalatoris and Sandler had connected on Twitter before about the golfer's resemblance to Happy Gilmore's caddie.
The woman, Lynne Mishele, is sending her love to Anne Heche's family.
Zalatoris made $2.7 million in the first FedEx Cup Playoff event.
Here's a look at the 70 players who qualified for the second playoff event, the BMW Championship.
When The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burrus decided to marry Todd Tucker, people had a lot to say, including her mother.
Don't ask too many questions.
A young fan enjoying a glizzy at the Tigers-White Sox game in Chicago had an unfortunate turn of events.
Rafael Nadal is keeping expectations in check while focusing on fitness as he prepares for the Cincinnati Masters.
Jennette McCurdy’s shocking new memoir has reignited a conversation about the way that she and her costars were treated as teens.View Entire Post ›