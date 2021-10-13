U.S. to lift Canada, Mexico land border restrictions in Nov for vaccinated visitors -officials

FILE PHOTO: The Canada-United States border crossing in Lansdowne
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Shepardson
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will lift restrictions at its land borders with Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated foreign nationals in early November, ending historic curbs on non-essential travelers in place since March 2020 to address the COVID-19 pandemic, two U.S. officials said on Tuesday.

The rules, which will be formally announced by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday, will cover land borders and ferry crossings. They are similar but not identical to planned requirements announced last month for international air travelers, the officials said in a call with reporters.

Lawmakers from New York state praised the move.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, members of our shared cross-border community have felt the pain and economic hardship of the land border closures. That pain is about to end," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement.

The officials from President Joe Biden's administration emphasized that the White House would not lift the "Title 42" order put in place by former President Donald Trump's administration that has essentially cut off access to asylum for hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking to enter from Mexico.

The precise date in early November when the restrictions will be lifted will be announced "very soon," one of the officials said.

Canada on Aug. 9 began allowing fully vaccinated U.S. visitors for non-essential travel.

Once the U.S. curbs are lifted, non-essential foreign visitors crossing U.S. land borders, such as tourists, will be able to visit if they are vaccinated. In early January, the United States will require essential visitors, like truck drivers, to be vaccinated to cross land borders, the officials said.

U.S. lawmakers have been pushing the White House to lift restrictions that have barred non-essential travel by Canadians across the northern U.S. border since March 2020, and many border communities have been hit hard by the closure. Mexico has also pressed the Biden administration to ease restrictions.

The White House announced on Sept. 20 that the United States in early November would lift travel restrictions on air travelers from 33 countries including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Foreign visitors crossing into the United States by land or ferry will need to be vaccinated but will not necessarily need to show proof of vaccination unless they are referred by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol for secondary inspections.

By contrast, all non-U.S. air travelers will need to show proof of vaccination before boarding a flight - and will need to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test. Foreign visitors crossing a land border will not need to show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the United States would accept the use by international visitors of COVID-19 vaccines authorized by U.S. regulators or the World Health Organization.

The U.S. land border restrictions have not barred U.S. citizens from returning home.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Beech and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated

    The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Vehicle, rail and ferry travel between the U.S. and Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to essential travel, such as trade, since the earliest days of the pandemic. The new rules, to be announced Wednesday, will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel starting in early November, when a similar easing of restrictions is set to kick in for air travel into the country.

  • White House says Abbott and DeSantis putting their political 'interests' ahead of Biden's vaccine mandates

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki repeatedly criticized Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida for putting the "interests of your own politics" ahead of the "interests of the people you are governing."

  • Biden selects former ambassador to oversee Afghan resettlement efforts

    Ambassador Elizabeth Jones was selected to lead the Biden administration’s efforts to relocate and resettle Afghan evacuees.

  • Mayorkas: Title 42 'is not an immigration policy that we in this administration would embrace'

    U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas told Yahoo News Chief Investigative Correspondent Michael Isikoff that “it’s a heartbreaking thing to see” asylum seekers continuing to be turned away from the U.S.-Mexico border under the Trump-era Title 42 authority. During the discussion, which was originally broadcast as part of the Soufan Center’s 2021 Global Security Forum in Doha, Qatar, Mayorkas added that Title 42 “is not an immigration policy that we in this administration would embrace, but we view it as a public health imperative as the Centers for Disease Control has so ordered.”

  • White House tells states to prepare for Covid vaccinations in young children

    In anticipation of the FDA green light, the administration has begun planning for the vaccination effort with states, pharmacies and medical groups.

  • Denver cathedral vandalized in latest attack on Colorado Catholic churches

    A cathedral in Denver was vandalized with anti-Catholic graffiti, the latest in a series of attacks on churches in the area and northern Colorado.

  • American Airlines says Biden's vaccine mandate 'supersedes' Texas' order

    American Airlines says Biden's vaccine mandate 'supersedes' Texas' order

  • Idaho reaches deal to reimburse hunters who kill wolves

    Idaho officials will make available up to $200,000 to be divided into payments for hunters and trappers who kill wolves in the state through next summer. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game late last month entered into an agreement with a nonprofit hunting group to reimburse the expenses for a proven kill. The agreement follows a change in Idaho law aimed at killing more wolves that are blamed for attacking livestock and reducing deer and elk herds.

  • U.S. Jan. 6 panel to advance contempt charges if subpoenas not followed -Cheney

    The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol will move criminal contempt charges against those who do not comply with its subpoenas, Representative Liz Cheney, the panel's vice chair, said on Tuesday. The committee late last month subpoenaed four members of former President Donald Trump's administration.

  • Trump reportedly wishes slain Jan. 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt happy birthday in video

    Former President Donald Trump recorded a video message marking the birthday of Ashli Babbitt — a Capitol rioter who was killed by police on Jan. 6 — and called on the Justice Department to reopen its investigation into her death.

  • US to open land borders with Canada, Mexico to vaccinated foreign tourists in ‘early November’

    The U.S. will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to cross its land borders with Canada and Mexico for tourism starting next month.

  • Judge rules New York must allow religious exemptions in health care worker vaccine mandate

    A federal judge ruled Tuesday that New York state must allow for religious exemptions in its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. Why it matters: The move is a new obstacle in the course of Gov. Kathy M. Hochul’s effort to require inoculation for all health care workers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The ruling comes the same day unvaccinated employees were to prevented from working, per the New York Times.Catch up quick: New York's initia

  • Mexico City to swap Columbus statue for one of indigenous woman

    Mexico City's mayor made the announcement on the anniversary of Columbus' discovery of the Americas.

  • Migrants protest outside UN office in Libya for 10th day

    The gathering outside the U.N. refugee agency’s facility began after Libyan authorities launched a massive crackdown on migrants earlier this month in the western town of Gargaresh, detaining more than 5,000 people. U.N.-commissioned investigators said earlier this month that abuse and ill treatment of migrants in Libya amount to crimes against humanity.

  • Companies scraping for staff ahead of the holidays

    All employers want for Christmas is some holiday help. Companies that typically hire thousands of seasonal workers are heading into the holidays during one of the tightest job markets in decades, making it unlikely they’ll find all the workers they need. For shoppers, it might mean a less than jolly holiday shopping experience, with unstaffed store aisles and online orders that take longer than usual to fill.

  • U.S. considers faster hog slaughtering based on plant staffing - union

    The Biden administration is considering a proposal that could allow some pork plants to slaughter pigs more quickly if they boost staffing, a union official said, after a U.S. court struck down a Trump-era rule that removed line speed limits. The proposal put forward by Quality Pork Processors, operator of a large Minnesota slaughterhouse, and union officials could benefit companies like WH Group Ltd's Smithfield Foods and JBS USA, the North American unit of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA. Faster slaughtering would help them increase pork production at a time of high demand and soaring bacon prices.

  • LAUSD extends deadline for employees to be vaccinated against COVID

    The Los Angeles Unified School District extended the deadline for its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, requiring now that workers receive at least one dose by Friday.

  • Big school districts continue to defy DeSantis, redistricting sparks, COVID’s household wounds

    It’s Monday, Oct. 11, and do you know where Florida’s masks, quarantines and mandates are?

  • How the GOP won at identity politics

    The party is held together by identity, not ideology, and this is setting it up for big wins

  • Watney finding desire and form to try to get back on track

    Nick Watney was running out of chances and had to make some tough decisions. Watney was coming off the worst of his 16 full seasons on the PGA Tour, making only six cuts in 25 events with his best finish a tie for 34th on his own ball. Not too far behind were Louis Oosthuizen, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.