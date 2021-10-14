U.S. will oppose U.N. human rights council's 'disproportionate' attention on Israel -State Dept

FILE PHOTO: Special session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has concerns with the United Nations Human Rights Council and will oppose its "disproportionate" attention on Israel, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday after the U.S. was elected back to the council.

"We have concerns with the council. We will vigorously oppose the council's disproportionate attention on Israel, which includes the council's only standing agenda item targeting a single country," Price said, adding the United States will also press against the election of countries with "egregious human rights records."

(Reporting by Simon Lewis, Chris Gallagher and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Chris Reese)

