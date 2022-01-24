U.S. orders embassy families to leave Ukraine
The State Department ordered the families of American diplomats to leave Ukraine and it has advised non-essential personnel and private U.S. citizens to do the same. Holly Williams reports.
President Biden was caught on a hot mic Monday appearing to call Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" in response to a question asked at the start of a White House event on lowering the prices of consumer goods.
Michael Cohen told MSNBC's Alex Witt that Donald Trump gave the instruction when Donald Jr. and Ivanka were on the verge of being indicted in 2012.
The former House speaker said lawmakers investigating the U.S. Capitol riot “face a real risk of jail."
Mary Trump said her uncle "continues to go after Hunter Biden, who last I checked never worked for the federal government."
The thing that continues to leap out at me is that all the things the Democrats now hate are the things they used when they were in power.
If successful, a civil action for fraud under New York law could expose Trump to millions of dollars in damages and even dissolution of his business.
Letter writer says former President Donald Trump is using the same tactics Adolph Hitler did.
New York Attorney General Letitia James recently increased pressure on both Trump and his oldest children to cooperate in an investigation into the Trump Organization's finances
CNN reported on Monday that the former president is helping only his most loyal aides secure legal assistance from a fund created by allies
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich in an op-ed called on House Republicans to take action against committee members investigating the Capitol riot.
Trump withheld about $400 million in military aid to Ukraine, while pressuring its president to investigate Joe Biden over baseless allegations.
The reaction was as swift as a drone missile strike and as ugly as the sight of chemtrails over the country club. US Army Quoted Lana Del Rey to Recruit Soldiers, Accidentally United Left and Right in Shared Disgust Wren Graves
Gov. Doug Ducey is suing the federal government, insisting on the right to use federal COVID-relief funds to help spread the virus.
Readers share their views on higher-speed rail limits; highway traffic enforcement; rising inflation; and deconstructing DeSantis' message
The testimony from Vos' staff attorney, Steve Fawcett, caught the attention of Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn.
Taliban, in desperate need of humanitarian aid, meets with Western leaders in Norway
The exercise is the first time NATO has commanded a full US carrier strike group since the Cold War, the alliance said.
Top Republicans on Monday made a push to accelerate Washington’s proposed sale of 250 M1A2 Abrams tanks to NATO-ally Poland, which has been pending since last summer, in light of the escalating crisis with Russia.
What force or directive or journalistic principle compels you to insert “false” in anyone’s claims that you are reporting?
"She's in a very bad situation because she must understand that if Donald feels it's necessary, he will stop protecting her," Mary Trump told MSNBC host Alex Witt on Sunday.