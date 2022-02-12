U.S. orders embassy staff to leave Kyiv, Ukraine amid tensions with Russia

Associated Press

Hungary's nationalist prime minister warned Saturday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could send hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees fleeing across the border into his country. Right-wing populist leader Viktor Orban, speaking in an annual address that this year kicked off his political campaign for Hungary's parliamentary election on April 3, urged a peaceful resolution to the rising tensions in Europe that have stemmed from fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. Orban — a firm opponent of any types of immigration — said it was in Hungary's best interest to “avoid war,” which he said would cause a wave of Ukrainian refugees and a disruption of the economy.