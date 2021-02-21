U.S. orders extra inspection of some Boeing 777s after United incident, Japan suspends use

  • FILE PHOTO: United Airlines flight UA328 returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert
  • FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines Boeing 777 plane is towed at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago
1 / 2

U.S. orders extra inspection of some Boeing 777s after United incident, Japan suspends use

FILE PHOTO: United Airlines flight UA328 returns to Denver International Airport with its starboard engine on fire after it called a Mayday alert

(Reuters) - U.S. regulators announced extra inspections on Boeing Co 777 jets using the same type of engine that shed debris over Denver on Saturday, while Japan went further and suspended their use while it considers what action to take.

The regulatory moves involving Pratt & Whitney 4000 engines came after a United Airlines 777 landed safely at Denver International Airport on Saturday after its right engine failed.

United Airlines said on Sunday it would voluntarily and temporarily remove its 24 active planes of the type from its schedule.

Images posted by police in Broomfield, Colorado showed significant plane debris on the ground, including an engine cowling scattered outside a home and what appeared to be other parts in a field.

Japan's transport ministry ordered Japan Airlines Co Ltd (JAL) and ANA Holdings Inc to suspend the use of 777s with P&W4000 engines while it considered whether to take additional measures.

The transport ministry said on Dec. 4, 2020, a JAL flight from Naha Airport to Tokyo International Airport returned to the airport due to a malfunction in the left engine about 100 kilometres north of Naha Airport.

That plane is the same age as the 26-year-old United Airlines plane involved in Saturday's incident.

United Airlines is the only U.S. operator of the planes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The other airlines using them are in Japan and South Korea, the U.S. agency said.

"We reviewed all available safety data following yesterday's incident," the FAA said in a statement. "Based on the initial information, we concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes."

Japan said ANA operated 19 of the type and JAL operated 13 of them.

Pratt & Whitney, owned by Raytheon Technologies Corp, was not available immediately for comment.

Boeing said its technical advisers are supporting the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board with its investigation.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney, David Shepardson in Washington and Eimi Yamamitsu in Tokyo; Editing by Sam Holmes and Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Argentina approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

    Argentina's drug regulator has authorized the emergency use of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine ahead an expected delivery of 1 million doses of the Chinese-made jab. The country, which was rattled in recent days by a VIP vaccine scandal that led to the resignation of the health minister, is ramping up its inoculation program, which has so far been largely built around Russia's Sputnik V. The office of President Alberto Fernandez said that 1 million doses of the Chinese vaccine, which requires two doses per person, were expected to arrive in the South American country in the next few days.

  • Plane drops debris during emergency landing

    A commercial airliner dropped debris in Colorado neighborhoods during an emergency landing Saturday. (Feb. 20)

  • United Airlines flight lands safely after losing chunks of engine

    A United Airlines flight bound for Honolulu was forced to return to Denver after an engine caught fire and large pieces of it fell off. Debris from the engine fell onto several neighborhoods, but no injuries were immediately reported.

  • Debris falls from plane during emergency landing near Denver

    Debris from a United Airlines plane fell onto Denver suburbs during an emergency landing Saturday after one of its engines suffered a catastrophic failure and rained pieces of the engine casing on a neighborhood where it narrowly missed a home. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the Boeing 777-200 returned to the Denver International Airport after experiencing a right-engine failure shortly after takeoff. Flight 328 was flying from Denver to Honolulu when the incident occurred, the agency said.

  • United Airlines Boeing 777 lands safely in Denver after engine failure

    A United Airlines flight landed safely at Denver International Airport on Saturday after its right engine failed, the Federal Aviation Administration said, with dramatic images showing debris from the plane scattered on the ground. The Boeing 777-200 plane, with 231 passengers and 10 crew on board, was heading to Honolulu when it suffered an engine failure soon after takeoff, the airline said. Images posted by police in Broomfield, Colorado showed significant plane debris on the ground, including an engine cowling scattered outside a home and what appeared to be other parts in a field.

  • Why You Might Be Interested In Bapcor Limited (ASX:BAP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Bapcor Limited ( ASX:BAP ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. Investors can purchase shares before the...

  • Your next stimulus check is expected to take a big step closer this week

    The new COVID aid faces a vote in the U.S. House. How soon will you get your money?

  • How Much Is Former President Donald Trump Worth?

    As of February 2021, Forbes estimates former President Donald Trump's net worth to be $2.5 billion. He now ranks as No. 339 on the 2020 Forbes 400, down 64 spots from 2019. See: All the Ways the...

  • This Vanguard ETF Could Make You a Multimillionaire With Zero Effort

    One popular type of investment is the exchange-traded fund (ETF), a group of stocks or bonds packaged together into a single investment. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) tracks the S&P 500. In many cases, lower-risk investments also tend to see lower returns.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    When billionaire financier Ray Dalio makes a move, Wall Street pays attention. Dalio, who got his start working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange trading commodity futures, founded the world’s largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates, in 1975. With the firm managing about $140 billion in global investments and Dalio’s own net worth coming at $17 billion, he has earned legendary status on Wall Street. Summing up his success, Dalio has three pieces of advice for investors. First, diversify. Keeping a wide range of stocks in the portfolio, from multiple sectors, is the surest way to invest well. Second, don’t think that rising markets will rise forever. This is Dalio’s variation on an old saw that past performance does not guarantee future returns. Dalio will tell you that all strong past returns really guarantee are current high prices. And finally, Dalio tells investors, “Do the opposite of what your instincts are.” Or put another way, don’t follow the herd, as such thinking frequently leads to suboptimal results. Looking to Dalio for investing inspiration, we used TipRanks’ database to find out if three stocks the billionaire recently added to the fund represent compelling plays. According to the platform, the analyst community believes they do, with all of the picks earning “Strong Buy” consensus ratings. Linde PLC (LIN) The first new position is in Linde, the world’s largest industrial gas production company, whether counting by revenues or market share. Linde produces a range of gasses for industrial use, and is the dominant supplier of argon, nitrogen, oxygen, and hydrogen, along with niche gasses like carbon dioxide for the soft drink industry. The company also produces gas storage and transfer equipment, welding equipment, and refrigerants. In short, Linde embodies Dalio’s ‘diversify’ dictum. Linde’s industry leadership and essential products helped the company bounce back from the corona crisis. The company’s revenues slipped in 1H20, but grew in the second half, reaching pre-corona levels in Q3 and exceeding those levels in Q4. In a sign of confidence, the company held its dividend steady through the ‘corona year,’ at 96 cents per common share – and in its recent Q1 declaration, Linde raised the payment to $1.06 per share. This annualizes to $4.24 and gives a yield of 1.7%. The key point here is not the modest yield, but the company’s confidence in the security of its positions, allowing it to keep a steady dividend at a time when many peers are cutting profit sharing. It’s no wonder, then, that an investor like Dalio would take an interest in a company like Linde. The billionaire’s fund snapped up 20,149 shares during the fourth quarter, worth $5.05 million at current prices. Assessing Linde for BMO, analyst John McNulty expresses his confidence in Linde’s current performance. "LIN continues to execute on its growth strategy to drive solid double-digit earnings growth, notably without requiring a further macro improvement. In our view, management's 11-13% guide for 2021 remains conservative driven by its on coming projects, continued pricing, efficiency gains, and solid buybacks with its strong balance sheet and cash flows. Further, the solid FCF position provides them plenty of dry powder for M&A, de-caps, etc. We believe LIN is poised to continue to surprise investors and outperform the broader group even in a cyclical market. the largest global industrial gas company," McNulty opined. In line with his bullish comments, McNulty rates LIN as a Buy, and his $320 price target implies an upside of ~28% for the coming year. (To watch McNulty's track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts are in broad agreement on the quality of Linde’s stock, as shown by the 15 Buy reviews overbalancing the 3 Holds. This gives the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. Shares are priced at $250.88, and their $295.73 average price target suggests they have ~18% growth ahead. (See LIN stock analysis on TipRanks) BlackRock (BLK) Next up is the world’s largest asset manager. BlackRock has over $8.67 trillion in assets under management. The company is one of the dominant index funds in the US financial scene, and saw $16.2 billion revenue last year, with a net income of $4.9 billion. BlackRock’s recent Q4 report shows its strength, as far as numbers can. EPS came in at $10.02 per share, a 12% sequential gain and a 20% year-over-year gain. Quarterly revenues of $4.8 billion were up 17% yoy. The full-year top line was up 11% from 2019. BlackRock achieved all of this even as the corona crisis flattened the economy in 1H20. In the first quarter of this year, BlackRock declared its regular quarterly dividend, and raised the payment by 13% to $4.13 per common share. At an annualized payment of $16.52, this gives a yield of 2.3%. The company has kept the dividend reliable for the past 12 years. Not wanting to miss out on a compelling opportunity, Dalio's fund pulled the trigger on 19,917 shares, giving it a new position in BLK. The value of this new addition? More than $14 million. Covering BLK for Deutsche Bank, analyst Brian Bedell writes, “We view 4Q results as very good with strong long-term net inflows across its products which we expect to continue despite a one-time, $55bn pension fund outflow of low-fee equity index assets expected in 1H21 which mgmt. said would have a minimal impact on base fee revenue. Additionally, total net inflows drove annualized organic base management fee growth of 13%, a quarterly record, on annualized long-term organic AuM growth of 7%. We expect organic base fee growth to exceed organic AuM growth coming into 2021 driven by a flow mix skewed toward higher fee-rate products for now.” To this end, Bedell rates BLK a Buy and his $837 price target suggests the stock has ~18% upside ahead of it. (To watch Bedell’s track record, click here) The analyst consensus tells a very similar story. BLK has received 6 Buy ratings in the last three months, against a single Hold – a clear sign that analysts are impressed with the company’s potential. Shares sell for $710.11, and the average price target of $832.17 gives the stock a 17% upside potential. (See BLK stock analysis on TipRanks) AbbVie, Inc. (ABBV) AbbVie is a major name in the pharma industry. The company is the maker of Humira, an anti-inflammatory used in the treatment of a wide range of chronic illnesses including rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and psoriasis. The company’s other immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, were approved by the FDA in 2019 as treatments for psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, respectively, and saw combined sales of $2.3 billion last year. AbbVie expects that these drugs will ‘fill the gap’ in profits when the Humira patents expire in 2023, with up to $15 billion in sales by 2025. Humira is currently the main driver of AbbVie’s immunology portfolio, and provides $19.8 billion of the portfolio’s $22.2 billion in annual revenues, and a significant part of the company’s total sales. For the full year 2020, across all divisions, AbbVie saw $45.8 billion in revenues, with an adjusted diluted EPS of $10.56. In addition to its high-profile anti-inflammatory line, AbbVie also has a ‘stable’ of long-established drugs on the market. As an example, the company owns Depakote, a common anti-seizure medication. AbbVie also maintains an active research pipeline, with scores of drug candidates undergoing studies in the disciplines of immunology, neuroscience, oncology, and virology. For investors, AbbVie has a long-standing commitment to returning profits to shareholders. The company has an 8-year history of keeping a reliable – and growing – dividend. In the most recent declaration, made this month for a payment to go out in May, AbbVie raised the dividend 10% to $1.30 per common share. At $5.20 annualized, this gives a yield of 4.9%. Once again, we are looking at stock that embodies some of Dalio’s advice. Pulling the trigger on ABBV in the fourth quarter, Dalio’s firm purchased 25,294 shares. At current valuation, this is worth $2.66 million. Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges covers ABBV, and is impressed with the way that the company is preparing in advance for the loss of US exclusivity on its best-selling product. “Between ABBV’s ex-Humira portfolio’s growth trajectory and a broad portfolio of catalysts across early-, mid-, and late-stage assets, it is hard to find a biopharma company that is better positioned, even with their looming LOE. ABBV is prepared for 2023, and has growth drivers to drive better than industry average top- and bottom-line growth in the period before (2021-2022) and after (2024-2028) 2023,” Porges opined. Porges gives ABBV an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and sets a $140 price target that indicates room for a 33% one-year upside. (To watch Porges’ track record, click here) Overall, there are 10 reviews on ABBV shares, and 9 of those are to Buy – a margin that makes the analyst consensus rating a Strong Buy. The stock is trading for $105.01 and has an average price target of $122.60. This suggests an upside of ~17% over the next 12 months. (See ABBV stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bank of America Issues Warning About Potential Stock Market Bubble

    As Bitcoin breaks the $50,000 mark and the Dow hovers in the low 30,000s, a new report from the Bank of America and EPFR Global reveals that the latest market exuberance "may precede a correction,"...

  • Lawyer: Kardashian-West divorce should be 'amicable and fair' — for the sake of a $2.1B fortune

    A divorce lawyer explains how Kim and Kanye need a clean break to divide the assets they accumulated during a 7-year union.

  • As ice from winter storm thaws, Southern pool owners wait to learn extent of damage

    The winter storm caught many Southern pool owners by surprise. Now they must for the thaw to determine the extent of the damage to their equipment.

  • Here's why gas prices are rising — and how high they're likely to go

    Prices are already the highest since the pre-pandemic days — and they're likely to spike.

  • Are You Eligible for a Third Stimulus Check – and If So, When Will You Get Yours?

    Congress has a few variables to play with when deciding on the next round of stimulus checks. The $1,400 amount seems to be settled, so the next question is, who is eligible to receive it? In addition...

  • The Smartest Billionaires on Wall Street Are Buying Up These 3 Stocks

    This quarter's 13F filings are out, revealing what many top hedge funds bought and sold last quarter, ended Dec. 31. Of the myriad hedge funds out there, I respect and follow each of the following funds and family offices. First up is David Tepper's Appaloosa Management.

  • Electric cars are fueling the US’s lithium mining boom

    Used in the batteries of electric vehicles, "White Gold" is setting off a new mining boom in the the US west.

  • When a busy H-E-B lost power, store told Texans gathering supplies to 'go ahead' without paying

    “All of the sudden the power goes out, and you hear curse words and people sighing,” a customer says.

  • The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

    The truth is, the Social Security checks your great grandparents might have been receiving in the 1950s were much smaller.

  • Here's What Happened to My Credit Score When I Refinanced My Mortgage

    Mortgage refinance rates have been sitting at or near record lows since the summer. In the weeks leading up to our refinance application, my husband and I made certain to check our credit reports for errors and make sure our credit scores were in good shape. Whenever you apply for a new loan, a lender will perform a credit check to make sure you're a trustworthy borrowing candidate.