TVA votes to close two coal power plants, in blow to Trump

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges coal miners during a Make America Great Again rally at the Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

By Timothy Gardner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Tennessee Valley Authority voted on Thursday to close two old coal-fired power plants, including one in Kentucky that was mostly supplied by a company chaired by a donor to President Donald Trump, who had called on the U.S. owned utility to keep that plant open.

The 870-megawatt Bull Run coal plant in Tennessee will close by December 2023 and the 971-MW Paradise 3 plant in Kentucky shut by December 2020. Both plants are about 50-years old.

TVA President and Chief Executive Bill Johnson said ahead of the vote that the plants, which only operated sporadically in recent years, had become too expensive to operate.

"It is not about coal. This decision is about economics," Johnson said. "It's about keeping rates as low as feasible."

Johnson told Reuters in December that TVA will keep cutting carbon emissions in future years after replacing much of its coal-fired fleet with plants run on natural gas, nuclear and renewables.

Paradise 3, which entered service in 1970, was mostly supplied with coal last year by Murray Energy, chaired by Robert Murray, a donor to Trump's presidential campaign in 2016.

Early in the Trump presidency, Murray had presented his administration with a wish list of environmental regulations he wanted slashed.

Trump, whose base is partly made up of voters in coal country, has prioritized rolling back environmental regulations and opening up U.S. lands to mining and drilling.

The president had urged the TVA in a message on Twitter on Monday to consider the role of coal in the electric grid before voting.

His administration's efforts to prop up coal with proposals to subsidize them have not been successful. More U.S. coal-fired power plants were shut in Trump's first two years than were retired in the whole of former President Barack Obama's first term.

In total, more than 23,400 MW of coal-fired generation were shut in 2017-2018 versus 14,900 MW in 2009-2012, according to data from Reuters and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

On Tuesday, the EIA said it expected coal's contribution to the U.S. power mix to keep falling in coming years.

This year it should average 26 percent of U.S. generation, down from 28 percent in 2018 – and to fall to 24 percent in 2020. By contrast, natural gas-fired power plants will account for 36 percent and 37 percent of that generation in 2019 and 2020, up from 35 percent last year.





