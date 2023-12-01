At this U.P. home candle shop, imperfect is just right

Barb Olsen, right, of Gwinn, melts wax to make into candles as her daughter Alissa Olsen, 18, sits nearby in the basement of their home on the former K. I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Michigan's Upper Peninsula on Monday, July 24, 2023.

GWINN — They weren’t talking much. They sat close, but they had their backs to each other. It was everything they ever hoped for.

Barb Olsen and her new daughter Alissa were making candles in the basement of their home on a defunct Air Force base in the Upper Peninsula. Alissa, 18, sat at a card table, sticking fresh wicks into empty cups and jars. Behind her sat Barb, 65, melting wax in a pot. “There it went,” said Barb, flinching. “I just burned myself again.”

It wasn’t the first time she burned her hand, and it wouldn’t be the last. They never really learned how to make candles, other than watching some online tutorials. And it showed. The candles they made were irregular and odd. The wicks were crooked. The waxes were strange colors.

Neither of them cared though. This was really just a hobby when they started it a few years ago, when Alissa came here as a 16-year-old foster child. Barb wanted to find an activity they could do during which they could get to know each other, maybe some kind of craft, and they thought of candle making. They didn’t have much money, so they visited garage sales at the last hour on the last day and bought old candles at a steep discount to melt down, along with used mugs and tarnished glasses in which to pour the wax. They spent hours trying to make candles, growing comfortable with each other over their mistakes.

But their hobby soon became much more than that.

***

The first candle they made came out crooked. So did the next one, and the one after that, and most of the ones that followed. Even the good ones had a homemade look to them. But instead of trying to sharpen their skills, they embraced their flawed creations. “Because as humans none of us are perfect,” Barb said, “and we didn’t really ever set out to make perfect candles. None of them are perfect to this day.”

Those candles seemed to her like an obvious metaphor for the kids she dealt with as a longtime foster care worker — flawed, discarded, overlooked. Those kids are taken from their family by a court because of abuse or neglect. They spend an average of three years in the foster care system, uncertain of their future. Most are placed with relatives, many stay with strangers, a few are sent to institutions. The goal is to eventually reunify them with their family, if that family has changed whatever behaviors led to the loss of their child. If not, an adoptive family is sought.

Shelves filled with candles made from garage-sale cups and mugs line the basement walls inside Barb Olsen's home on the former K. I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Michigan's Upper Peninsula on Monday, July 24, 2023. The candle-making project originally began as a bonding activity between Barb and her foster daughter Alissa, whom she eventually adopted.

Half end up back home. About a quarter of them get adopted by strangers. Most of the rest just age out of the system after being shuffled from one place to the next, discharged into adulthood rootless and alone. “I would think that it would make you completely unable to form an attachment," Barb said.

Nationally, there are almost 400,000 children in the foster care system. In Michigan, it’s about 10,000. It’s roughly 300 in the Upper Peninsula.

For years, Alissa was one of them. She’d been in seven foster homes and three facilities before she met Barb, and this was after a childhood of bouncing between the homes of her separated parents. She'd gotten into drinking and drugs, and she'd run away from home.

Their first meeting was over dinner at a restaurant. “We had a really good conversation,” Barb said. “I asked her if she wanted to go see the room she would be staying in. So, when we got home I had her go upstairs by herself and just kind of snoop around. And I was sitting on the couch and she came back downstairs and she sat on the couch next to me and said, ‘I’m home and I’m not leaving.’ ”

Alissa’s birth parents eventually signed away their rights to their daughter. “They thought that I could be better off in other places than with them,” she said. “And they definitely were right.”

***

They waited quietly for the wax to melt. Now and then, they’d make small talk, like the story about how Alissa used to sleep in a chair in one crowded residential facility; and the now-funny time Barb grounded her for coming home a little late, even though it was her friend’s fault as the driver; and Alissa’s excitement about the trampoline park that might soon open an hour away in Marquette; and their shared anticipation of a chain restaurant coming soon to the Upper Peninsula.

“I cannot wait for Texas Roadhouse to open, Mom,” Alissa said.

“I know. I love that place,” Barb replied. “You and I will be there on the first day.”

“Did you know people just put their peanut shells on the floor?” Alissa asked.

But mostly they worked in a comfortable silence earned through familiarity, the kind they'd always hoped to have someday, back when Alissa first came to live with Barb. “Sometimes she just sits down here and keeps me company, and that’s OK too,” Barb said. “That serves the whole reason we started this, which was to bond.”

Barb wasn’t an obvious candidate to be a foster parent. She grew up in Minnesota, followed her husband to his new job in Michigan, raised two sons who graduated and moved on. She got divorced, enrolled in college, earned two degrees, moved to a modest house on the decommissioned K.I. Sawyer Air Force base and went into foster care work in the region. After two decades as an empty nester, after years of trying to find parents for kids without homes, she applied to be one of those foster parents herself. And she deliberately sought the least-requested kids.

“I had wanted to be a foster parent for a long time, because I know what the system is like,” she said. “My goal when I went into this, to be really honest with you, was to save one kid from the system.”

Barb Olsen, of Gwinn, playfully touches her adopted daughter Alissa's hair as they relax after an afternoon of candle making on Monday, July 24, 2023.

For teenagers like Alissa, the odds of being placed in a home are low. Most everyone who applies to be a foster parent asks for the youngest, least-troubled kids. Few want a potentially moody teenager with problems.

“They can say they’re open to it,” Barb said, “but the reality is, when it comes down to it, when they hear, ‘We have a 15-year-old who has a drug problem and needs a lot of support,’ how many are really going to do that?”

“Everybody wants the toddler running around that’s kind of the cute little kid, and sometimes it’s really hard because teenagers are harder,” said James Gray, who’s with the Marquette office of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “They’re a little more difficult, and sometimes foster parents don’t understand that it may or may not be because the trauma that they’ve gone through, or it might be just regular teenage years' difficulties. But either way, it’s been historically more difficult.”

***

Their basement workshop was gray and unglamorous. It shared space with the heating ducts on the ceiling and the washer and dryer in the corner. And along the walls were shelves holding hundreds of their unusual candles. They made a whole lot of them during that first year of bonding, too many to keep. Something had to be done with them.

Since the candle idea was born after Alissa came here from foster care, Barb reasoned, they should use them to help others still in there. If they could sell the candles, they could make some money to buy birthday gifts for foster kids in the Upper Peninsula who might have nobody else getting them presents.

“If you have an 18-year-old that’s been in 15 homes and they just don’t want to bond with another family and they’re living on their own, they don’t have anybody," Barb said.

They called their project Kandles for Kids. They’d set up a table at craft shows and explain to passersby why they were selling these peculiar candles that were inside garage sale coffee mugs and cloudy Champagne flutes. Once they heard the story, people bought them up.

Barb Olsen, of Gwinn, pours soy wax into a wax melter in the basement of her home in Gwinn, in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, on Monday, July 24, 2023.

“We just set out to try and raise some funds. We thought if we could get four or five birthday gifts to kids we would have been doing well,” said Barb. “But we didn’t think this would ever become what it did.”

They'd use the money to buy $25 gift cards to a place like Walmart and an easy-to-make cake mix, “because everybody needs a cake for their birthday,” Barb said. It wasn’t much. But it meant something.

“Their worlds are kind of turned upside down in certain cases as it is, they’re living with a different family, so for them to have some normalcy on a birthday and just have a birthday cake and candles to be able to blow out, which is what most kids want to have on their birthday, I think is extraordinary,” said Gray.

Barb called foster agencies throughout the region, offering the cake mixes and gift cards, asking to have the presents passed along to children she'd never meet. Since then, hundreds of kids have received these little surprises from a stranger. Her goal now is to buy a birthday present for every foster kid in the U.P.

“I’ve delivered some of the stuff to the kids, and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so thoughtful,’ ” said Courtney Destrampe, a caseworker with Child and Family Services of the Upper Peninsula in Marquette. “It makes them just feel a little bit more special. Typically, children that grow up in an environment that’s not great and then they end up in foster care, they just are typically more impoverished. So that’s why we try to make sure they feel special, that they’re important, and that their birthdays are important. It just makes their day a little bit better.”

Demand grew so great, Barb had to take a series of second jobs at night to buy more supplies, since she refuses to use the money they make at craft shows for anything but presents.

“It probably doesn’t seem like much to some, but it’s a big deal,” said Tyler Larson with the MDHHS’ Houghton office, who helps give out the gifts. “Even if it makes one kid’s day better, you can hang your hat on that. And who doesn’t want to feel good on their birthday?”

Barb Olsen, 65, and her daughter Alissa Olsen, 18, show off matching tattoos they got on their arms marking the day Alissa was adopted by Barb in their home on the former K. I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Michigan's Upper Peninsula on Monday, July 24, 2023. "She's an Olsen through and through," Barb said.

The last pool of melted wax was poured around the wick inside a container. It sat cooling on a table alongside the others they'd already made. Not one of the candles was typical, and none were anywhere near perfect. Just how they like them. “Looks good,” Barb said to Alissa.

This batch of candles would someday buy presents for a few more foster children. But there were still hundreds more still out there, somewhere in the system, with nothing certain about their future except an upcoming birthday.

“All right,” Barb said. “Let’s make some more.”

