U.S. on pace to be 1st major country to vaccinate 75 percent of population

Brendan Morrow
·2 min read

How long will it take for the United States to administer COVID-19 vaccines to 75 percent of its population? Based on the current pace, about another three months, according to one projection.

As of Monday, Bloomberg's COVID-19 vaccine tracker showed that with over 3 million doses being administered in the U.S. on average each day, at this rate, it should take three more months to cover 75 percent of the population. That will be a key milestone considering Dr. Anthony Fauci has said achieving herd immunity should require vaccinating somewhere between 70 and 85 percent of the population, Bloomberg notes.

This puts the U.S. ahead of other major countries, according to this tracker, which estimates the United Kingdom would have vaccinated 75 percent of its population in five months based on the current pace. Israel, which according to The New York Times has been vaccinating its population faster than other countries, in this tracker is shown as reaching the 75 percent milestone in six months on its current pace.

Globally, the tracker shows 75 percent of the world population being vaccinated in 21 months, though Bloomberg notes that the pace this is based on "is steadily increasing."

The United Arab Emirates, Malta, and Bermuda are also on pace to get to 75 percent in three months, while Seychelles is on pace to get there in two months, and Gibraltar is just one week away. Of course, vaccinating this percentage of the U.S. population in three months is also dependent on Americans continuing to take the vaccine and on the U.S. not seeing its vaccine rollout slow as in Israel.

The White House hailed the latest data from Bloomberg's vaccine tracker, with White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain tweeting that when President Biden took office in January, "the global comparison did not look like this." The White House has eyed a goal of getting the United States "closer to normal" by the Fourth of July.

