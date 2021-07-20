The U.S. pandemic recession was the shortest on record

NBER; Chart: Connor Rothschild/Axios

The U.S. economic recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic officially ended in April 2020, the National Bureau of Economic Research said Monday.

Why it matters: That may seem an odd proclamation, since the economy still has a long way to go and unemployment is elevated well above pre-pandemic levels.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

However, trends continue to improve, and we can now date the favorable turning point.

The big picture: The NBER said the recession brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic began in February 2020, making this the shortest recession on record.

Flashback: After the U.S. government in March 2020 issued safety guidelines that began the shut down of much of the economy, April brought the largest one-month employment decline in history.

But by the end of April, things were turning around as unprecedented monetary policy and fiscal actions were taking hold.

The bottom line: Knowing when the recession ended doesn’t change anything. However, it does help us to better understand how the economy works as we study it in hindsight.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.