U.S. pandemic relief program mistakenly paid $692 million in duplicate loans: watchdog

Pete Schroeder
·2 min read

By Pete Schroeder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) mistakenly paid out $692 million in duplicate small-business pandemic relief loans because of technical errors and other mistakes, the agency's internal watchdog said on Monday.

Lenders participating in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) distributed the cash to 4,260 borrowers who had already received funds due to multiple technical glitches within the SBA's loan processing systems, which struggled to process the volumes of loans, the SBA Inspector General wrote in a report.

Reuters first reported in June that technical snafus had led the SBA to approve thousands of duplicate loans potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Under the program, lenders dish out government-backed loans to small businesses on behalf of the SBA. If borrowers use the funds for intended purposes like keeping staff employed, they keep the money and the government pays the lender back.

The watchdog did not say how much if any of the $692 million mistakenly distributed by lenders had subsequently been reimbursed by the government. It initially said it would only guarantee one loan per borrower, meaning lenders, rather than the taxpayer, may be on the hook for the error.

Reuters reported in June that lenders had been trying to retrieve duplicate loans from borrowers.

In response to Monday's report, SBA officials said the agency would flag all suspected duplicates for further review, and expected to have the matter resolved by September.

The watchdog added it did not see any evidence that borrowers intentionally exploited SBA systems to obtain multiple loans.

Amid the frenzied launch of the first-come, first-served program last April, many borrowers applied with multiple borrowers to increase the odds of securing a loan.

An SBA computer program meant to detect such duplicate applications failed, the watchdog said. In addition, the SBA system did not detect an application as a duplicate if the borrower's Social Security number and employee identification number were switched around on the second application.

At one point, the number of approved duplicate PPP loans exceeded 40,000, but SBA officials were able to spot and resolve most of those before lenders disbursed the cash, the SBA Inspector General said.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Michelle Price and Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • 5000 Role Models conference forges trust, respect between police and young men of color | Opinion

    The challenge of fractured relationships between police departments and communities of color took center stage nationally last year after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. At the same time, one of the best practices for collaboration between law enforcement and young men of color in South Florida took on additional significance.

  • As deadline for PPP applications approaches, lawmakers rush to extend program through May

    The Paycheck Protection Program stops taking applications March 31. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is scrambling to pass legislation to extend PPP.

  • Reddit's WallStreetBets community donated over $256,000 to gorilla conservation

    The WallStreetBets Reddit page, now famous for sparking the rise of the GameStop stock, raised over $256,000 for gorilla conservation efforts.

  • Biden's Covid relief means small businesses can save big on taxes in 2021

    More than $5tn has been spent on stimulus programs in the US to fight Covid’s economic impact – and a significant amount has been earmarked for small businesses ‘All of the stimulus programs contained generous tax incentives that can not only save business owners a significant amount on their taxes in 2021, but also provide additional funding.’ Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty Images Thanks to the stimulus programs, there are now five ways small can save big on their taxes in 2021 … and even get money back. The signing of the American Rescue Act this week means that more than $5tn has been spent on stimulus programs in the US to fight the economic impact of the Covid pandemic. A significant amount of this money has been earmarked towards funding small businesses, such as the paycheck protection program and the economic injury disaster loan program. However, all of the stimulus programs contained generous tax incentives that can not only save business owners a significant amount on their taxes in 2021, but also provide additional funding. Here are five that every small business owner should be considering. Employee retention tax credit The employee retention tax credit is one such tax incentive. The credit was initially part of the March 2020 Cares Act and has been extended through 31 December 2021. To be eligible for the credit for any quarter in 2021 a business must show that it has been partially or fully shut down or experienced a revenue decline of more than 20% that quarter compared with the same quarter in 2019. If eligible, then the business can take a credit of up to $7,000 per employee per quarter based on their wages against their employer payroll taxes owed. The big deal is that if the credit is larger than what’s owed, the business can get the difference back in cash. The credit is also available to businesses that participate in the paycheck protection program, although wages used for forgiveness cannot be used to calculate the credit. The criteria for claiming the credit in 2020 are different but businesses owners can still apply to do that. All of these calculations are done on a company’s quarter federal tax returns. Families First Coronavirus Response Act tax credit Another tax benefit has to do with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). This legislation predated the Cares Act in 2020 and required employers to compensate their employees if they had to take time off because they, or their family members, were affected by Covid. This includes having to stay home to supervise their children while they attended virtual classes. The act provided for a tax credit where the business owner could claim money back on their federal payroll tax returns for the wages they were required to pay. The FFCRA is now voluntary in 2021. But for those employers that do continue to offer these benefits – which now includes time off to get vaccinated or to recover from any effects of vaccinations – the credit is still available and has been extended through September. Cobra tax credit Cobra – or Continuation of Health Coverage – is a federal law that requires employers to make health insurance available under their corporate health plans to employees for a certain period of time who lose their benefits because of layoffs or reduced hours of employment. The idea is that people don’t lose their health insurance if they lose their jobs, but they do have to pay. In a new provision, the American Rescue Plan now fully subsidizes for the continuation of Cobra benefits for employees from April through September and offers a tax credit for employers who continue to pay for the health insurance premiums on behalf of their laid-off employee. Carryback of losses There is another big benefit for companies that lost money in either 2020, 2019 or 2018. Thanks to the Cares Act – and subsequent stimulus bills which kept this rule in place – companies that lost money those years can, for one time only, carry back those losses for up to five years. Which means that if a business paid taxes in the past, those losses would reduce what was owed and therefore a company would be due the money back. Normally tax rules don’t allow this kind of carryback but this year is an exception. We’re telling our clients to amend and file their corporate returns as quickly as possible in order to start the refund process, which takes an average of six weeks. Work opportunity tax credit The National Federation of Independent Businesses reported this past week that 40% of their surveyed members had open jobs to fill and another 56% of owners reported hiring or trying to hire in February, up five points from January. These numbers are likely to increase significantly over the next few months as the economy recovers. The good news is that a big tax credit related to hiring has been extended through 2025. It’s called the work opportunity tax credit and it provides a credit on income taxes due for any employer that hires a veteran, someone off of welfare or – more timely – a worker who has been unemployed more than six months. It could be an enormous tax benefit for those employers who take advantage. Some of my clients are calculating this credit in advance before a hire and then using it as a signing bonus to help them better compete against others seeking talent. Clearly there are significant tax benefits – many which include cash refunds – for small business owners who choose to take advantage of them. My smartest clients are already talking to their tax advisers and getting help. They know that these benefits are short-term. They also know that leveraging them could provide much needed funds to help them navigate to, and through, the post-pandemic recovery.

  • Silver Price Daily Forecast – Another Test Of Resistance At $26.25

    Silver received support at $25.85 and is trying to settle above the 50 EMA.

  • Furlough will ease unemployment pain, says Bailey

    Unemployment is likely to peak at a lower level thanks to the “helpful” extension of the furlough scheme, but some job losses will still be inevitable, the Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday. Mr Bailey, who reiterated that the Bank expected the economy to recover the ground lost to Covid by the end of the year, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the Chancellor’s decision to extend furlough until September would limit the effect of the pandemic on jobs. The Bank’s most recent forecasts, made last month when the furlough was due to end in April, put the peak in unemployment at 7.5pc. “I think it’s very helpful that the furlough scheme is now projected to extend beyond the end of the restrictions by a month or two, which should help to smooth that transition,” Mr Bailey said. “Expecting a transition without some rise in unemployment I’m afraid is, is probably unlikely. We haven’t done any forecast yet since the Budget but I would expect the next forecast to show the peak in unemployment will be lower.”

  • Best Moments from the 2021 Grammy Awards

    From Megan Thee Stallion, Beyonce & Cardi B, to BTS, Dua Lipa and Taylor Swift, these are the best moments from the 2021 Grammy Awards.

  • Woman killed by police in shootout caught on body cam

    Officer Josh Baker in stable condition after being rushed to local hospital

  • President Biden’s Eco-Moonshot Should Use Markets, Not Mandates

    One of the first tasks facing the soon-to-be confirmed Interior secretary Deb Haaland will be to carry out a few short paragraphs of an order signed by President Joe Biden in January: to conserve 30 percent of all U.S. lands and waters by 2030. Understated in its rollout, “30 by 30” ought to be seen as President Biden’s conservation moonshot. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, only 12 percent of the land in America qualifies as “protected,” including wilderness areas, national parks and monuments, and private lands under conservation easements. To achieve an additional 18 percent, we would need to conserve an extra 440 million acres — an area more than four times the size of California. There will be a push to use old, divisive tools on public lands to score easy gains, such as designating new monuments or banning fossil-fuel development. But conserving land does not necessarily require a heavy hand from the federal government. The administration should use this moment to explore newer, more-creative market-based solutions. Indeed, whatever its instincts to the contrary, this would be its best chance of success. Whether President Biden’s moonshot lifts off or turns out to be a damp squib will hinge largely on how the administration engages private landowners. With 900 million acres of farm and ranch lands in America, and another 445 million acres of privately owned forests, these lands are where the greatest gains will be won or lost. Private landowners play a vital but often overlooked role in sustaining much of what many Americans want to conserve — abundant wildlife, clean water, and vast open spaces. Altogether, private lands are home to 75 percent of the nation’s wetlands and more than 80 percent of its grasslands. Two-thirds of all threatened and endangered species depend upon private lands for the majority of their habitat. But getting landowner buy-in for a federal initiative won’t be easy in our current “red-county–blue-county” political climate. A recent survey from Duke University found that only 25 percent of rural Americans believe that the federal government, rather than states, should “take the lead” on environmental issues. To address these concerns, the Biden administration should come out strongly against the use of regulations or restrictive designations on private lands to reach its target of 30 by 30. Even the progressive Center for American Progress — in an article published in 2019 that argued for protecting 30 percent by 2030 — said that such policies “need not and must not infringe upon private property rights.” Instead, innovation and incentives should take the lead. Private-land innovators are already harnessing markets for large-landscape conservation. In central Montana, the American Prairie Reserve is restoring 3 million acres of northern prairie-grass ecosystem. The reserve raises private funding from conservationists to purchase and cobble together a mix of private ranch lands and their accompanying grazing allotments on nearby federal lands. It then reintroduces bison as livestock to graze the landscape in a way that restores the prairie. Next door to the reserve is the 60,000-acre Matador Ranch, run by the Nature Conservancy. The Matador uses a “grass-bank” model to help conserve an additional 285,000 acres outside the ranch’s footprint. In other words, local ranchers pay discounted fees to the organization to graze their cattle at the Matador in exchange for adopting wildlife-friendly practices on their own operations. Prices are based on how much conservation ranchers provide back home, through methods such as implementing rotational grazing, protecting prairie-dog towns, or securing sage grouse leks. The government should recognize these innovative, private-led approaches as a key part of achieving its 30-by-30 goals. It should also develop and support more mechanisms for conservation to become a “crop” on private lands. One well-established way to cement conservation on private lands is through easements, though this approach requires landowners to forego development forever in exchange for valuable tax benefits. Introducing shorter-term “habitat leases” might entice more ranchers and farmers to participate, providing protections for ten to 30 years in exchange for lesser remuneration than easements. Private habitat leases could appeal to businesses, too, if they could underwrite farming and ranching conservation as an offset for their own environmental impacts. Finally, simple recognition could go a long way. Some sort of low-cost “conservation certification” might capture the value of overlooked stewardship already occurring on private land. For instance, the National Audubon Society offers market-based incentives for grassland stewardship through special labeling of beef products from Audubon-certified farms and ranches. Such tools could — and should — be considered a key part of 30 by 30. The great naturalist Aldo Leopold once wrote, “Conservation will ultimately boil down to rewarding the private landowner who conserves the public interest.” With the president’s goal to conserve 30 percent of our nation’s lands, Secretary Haaland would be wise to etch those words on the walls of the Department of the Interior as a daily reminder of the ambitious task ahead.

  • Hip-hop’s Southside arrested at Aventura Mall. Cops say he had loaded, unlicensed guns

    Rapper and producer Southside had licenses to drive and a concealed weapons permit for the guns in his car, say police who stopped him Sunday afternoon.

  • 17 Best Linen Sheets of 2021: Brooklinen, Linoto, Parachute and More

    This flax fabric makes for the sweetest dreamsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • PPP paid over 4,000 businesses twice, government watchdog says - and they'll have to pay it back

    Between April and August 2020, the PPP issued 8,731 duplicate loans worth about $692 million to 4,260 borrowers, including 2,689 with the same tax ID.

  • Nuptials and the pandemic

    Events up to 150 guests can resume in New York, and how COVID-19 protocols are changing to get couples married during a pandemic.

  • U.S. Democrats push to make COVID-19 relief bill aid to the poor permanent

    U.S. Senate Democrats will push to make permanent two provisions of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief bill that provide emergency enhanced benefits for the poor through food assistance and child tax credits, two leading lawmakers said on Sunday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that making enhanced child tax credits permanent is an important goal for Democrats, as they seek to move forward with bold new initiatives that also include legislation to upgrade U.S. infrastructure. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Schumer's fellow New York Democrat, called separately for enhancements for a nutrition program aimed at women, infants and children in the $1.9 trillion bill to be extended indefinitely.

  • SMALL BUSINESSES IN WASHINGTON HIT BY ECONOMIC CHALLENGES CAN NOW APPLY FOR RELIEF GRANTS FROM GSBA AND COMCAST

    'Ready for Business Fund' by GSBA and Comcast to Provide $2,500 Grants

  • India-England games go behind closed doors because of pandemic

    England's remaining three Twenty20 internationals against India will be played behind closed doors because of a surge in coronavirus cases, authorities said Monday.

  • 50 Cities With the Most Overpriced Homes

    The steady rise in U.S. home values is an encouraging sign for the economy — banged up as it’s been by the pandemic. But too much growth can lead to instability, and instability naturally...

  • Report: Vikings have shown interest in Saints DE Trey Hendrickson

    Do you want the Minnesota Vikings to sign New Orleans Saints DE Trey Hendrickson in 2021 free agency?

  • Take a look inside Pamela Anderson's beachfront home in Malibu, which just hit the market for $14.9 million

    Pamela Anderson's luxury property includes a rooftop fireplace, spa, and sauna. It even comes with a guest house.

  • Mark Zuckerberg Launches Facebook COVID-19 Vaccination Initiative

    Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new initiative to speed up COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Pandemic Assistance: Zuckerberg made the announcement on his Facebook page page Monday, promising a “a global campaign to help bring 50 million people a step closer” to becoming vaccinated. Facebook has “already connected over 2 billion people to authoritative COVID-19 information” and will create tools to enable a universal vaccination effort, the CEO said. Zuckerberg’s endeavor is a three-pronged approach: the creation of a digital tool to show people where and when they can be vaccinated; the addition of Facebook’s COVID Information Center to Instagram; and a partnership with governments and health agencies to expand the WhatsApp chatbots to help people register for vaccinations. “The data shows the vaccines are safe and they work,” Zuckerberg said. “They're our best hope for getting past this virus and getting back to normal life. I'm looking forward to getting mine, and I hope you are too.” Zuckerberg's initiative complements an earlier announcement by the company that it will expand its efforts to address COVID-19 vaccine misinformation on Facebook and Instagram by adding information labels to posts that discuss the vaccines. Facebook's Pandemic Profits: Zuckerberg’s announcement comes three days after a Washington Post investigation found his personal wealth topped $100 billion during the last 12 months of the pandemic as Facebook and other social media sites benefited from the new remote work and schooling environments. The Post, which is part of The Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC), estimated that Zuckerberg’s net worth grew by $29 billion between March 5, 2020, and March 5, 2021, with a relatively slender sliver of his wealth being channeled into pandemic-related altruistic pursuits. “Through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, an LLC, the CEO of Facebook and his wife, Priscilla Chan, gave $104 million, or 0.36 percent, of the $29 billion he accumulated during the pandemic to support covid-19 research, testing and treatment, and to assist the people and communities most affected by the pandemic, building on Zuckerberg’s earlier pledge to try to ‘cure all disease,’” the Post reported. FB Price Action: Facebook shares were trading 1.31% higher at $271.91 at last check Monday. Photo of Mark Zuckerberg by Anthony Quintano/Creative Commons. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTwitter Sues To Halt Texas AG's Probe Of Trump BanParler Drops, Refiles Lawsuit Against Amazon© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.