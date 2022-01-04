U.S. panel probing Jan 6 Capitol attack seeks information from Sean Hannity

Sean Hannity from Fox News looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump holds a news conference after his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the JW Marriott hotel in Hanoi
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives panel probing the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021 is seeking information from Fox News host Sean Hannity in relation to its investigation.

"The Select Committee is seeking information from Sean Hannity about information relevant to the committee's investigation into the violent attack of January 6th and its causes," Representative Bennie Thompson, the committee's chairman, and Liz Cheney, its vice chair, said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed's Powell, Brainard to get Senate hearings next week; Biden promises diversity

    Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will make his first public appearance of 2022 next week as lawmakers consider him for a second four-year term, while President Joe Biden weighs his picks for three other Fed Board seats with an eye to diversity. The Senate Banking Committee will consider Powell's renomination on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. Eastern (1500 GMT), the panel said on its website Tuesday. It will hold a separate hearing on Jan. 13 to consider the nomination of Fed Governor Lael Brainard to be vice chair.

  • Mom pleads guilty to faking 7-year-old’s ‘terminal’ illness, Colorado officials say

    She took her daughter to the hospital more than 1,000 times in five years before the child’s death in 2017, prosecutors said.

  • Healdsburg Roads Ranked: See How They Compare To Rest Of Bay Area

    Here's how Healdsburg ranked in an analysis of Bay Area road conditions.

  • Federal jury trials suspended in L.A. amid rapid COVID spread

    U.S. courts in L.A. County and six other counties in California halt jury trials for at least three weeks to prevent spread of COVID-19.

  • Jan 6 panel to ask Fox's Sean Hannity to voluntarily assist Capitol inquiry

    The special House committee probing the Jan. 6 attack is seeking the voluntary cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity in its continuing inquiry.

  • Biden lauds delay in 5G deployment, says it ensures flights won't be disrupted

    President Biden on Tuesday commended the decision by two telecommunications giants to delay 5G technology deployment, saying doing so will ensure there won't be disruptions in air operations over the next two weeks.Verizon and AT&T announced on Monday an agreement to delay deploying 5G by two weeks, following pressure from the White House and airline industry over concerns the deployment would cause flight delays and interruptions. The 5G...

  • Canada asks regulator to probe maskless party on airline as COVID cases soar

    Canada's minister of transport on Tuesday called for an investigation into reports of maskless revelers on a recent airline flight, as the country battles soaring cases of COVID-19. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Twitter he had asked regulator Transport Canada to investigate media reports of passengers snapping selfies, drinking alcohol and congregating close together on a Sunwing Airlines flight. The French-language Journal de Montreal said the Sunwing Airlines flight from Montreal to Cancun, Mexico, on Dec. 30 was chartered by a private group.

  • Man who was shot after allegedly assaulting officers with a knife is arrested

    Servando Sanchez, 33, was booked into the City Detention Center on several charges Monday.

  • India court dismisses Future's plea to declare arbitration with Amazon illegal

    An Indian court on Tuesday dismissed Future Retail's plea to declare arbitration proceedings with its warring partner Amazon.com Inc as illegal. The ruling came after Future urged a New Delhi judge that given India's antitrust agency had suspended a 2019 deal used by Amazon to assert rights over Future, there was no legal basis for the arbitration between the two sides to continue. Justice Amit Bansal at the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday that the filings were dismissed, without giving any further details.

  • Amazon Plays Down Reports It’s Pulling Kindle From China

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. brushed off media speculation that it was suspending sales of its Kindle e-reader in China, after some of its signature product’s models went out of stock on Chinese platforms.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by Ind

  • Manhunt ends peacefully in north San Angelo neighborhood; one person indicted

    A Standard-Times reporter on scene observed several law enforcement officials armed with shotguns, along with a drone sweeping through the air.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investing in growth stocks with a long time horizon -- like decades -- gives time for the power of compounding to take hold. Target (NYSE: TGT) and Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are two growth stocks that can be great buys for long-term investors. Here's why each should be added to your list of growth stocks to consider in 2022.

  • Stranded on Virginia's roads: 'It's not getting any better'

    “It’s getting hard because it’s not getting any better,” said Travis, 42, her voice cracking as she sat on traffic-clogged U.S. Route 17 near Fredericksburg. Travis and her family were among hundreds of motorists who waited desperately for help Tuesday after the winter storm snarled traffic and left some drivers stranded for nearly 24 hours along an impassable stretch of Interstate 95 south of the nation’s capital. “Haven’t had breakfast,” Travis said Tuesday afternoon.

  • The Hottest Beauty Products to Buy Now, According to TikTok

    These beauty products have become all the craze since going viral on the popular video-sharing app.

  • U.S. administers 512.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    The United States has administered 512.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 614.4 million doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 507.7 million vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Thursday. The CDC had not updated the figures since then due to holidays for New Year.

  • Judge orders mediation for Purdue, Sacklers over opioid settlement

    (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Monday ordered mediation in the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy, calling for the company, the Sackler family members that own it and nine states to determine whether they can reach a new opioid litigation settlement by Jan. 14. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White Plains, New York, issued an order directing the parties to negotiate changes to a previous deal rejected by another judge in December that provided the Sacklers protection against future opioid litigation. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman is serving as the mediator.

  • UPDATE 2-Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump subpoenaed in New York probe

    New York's attorney general has subpoenaed two of Donald Trump's adult children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, as part of her civil probe into the former U.S. president's business practices and namesake company. The subpoenas from the office of Attorney General Letitia James were disclosed in a Monday filing with a New York state court in Manhattan. James has also subpoenaed Trump.

  • Are flights still being canceled? Yes. More than 1,400 cancellations so far Tuesday.

    More than 20,000 U.S. flights have been canceled since Christmas Eve.

  • What if the Jan. 6 insurrection had succeeded in illegally installing Trump?

    What if Donald Trump were illegally installed for a second term? He would then have moved quickly to consolidate power, with Republican help.

  • Peter Navarro: Trump Distributed Bogus Election Fraud Research to ‘Every’ Congressional Republican

    The former trade adviser discusses how he briefed Trump on election fraud and helped hatch a scheme to block the vote certification on Jan. 6. "There were over 100 congressmen ready to implement the plan," Navarro says