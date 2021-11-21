U.S. passengers stranded after emergency landing
Dozens of people were stranded in Europe for a second night on Saturday after their U.S.-bound flight made an emergency landing in Dublin following an engine failure, passengers said.
Brussels Airlines flight 101 was en route from Brussels to New York on Friday when pilots issued a "pan-pan" message, which indicates a problem less serious than a "mayday," when flying at 37,000 feet, aviation media and tracking websites said. Pilots of the 12-year-old Airbus A330-300 requested to divert to Shannon in western Ireland but switched to Dublin on instructions from the airline, according to Aviation Herald, an independent website which tracks airplane incidents. Lufthansa unit Brussels Airlines confirmed that the plane had diverted after an engine warning and said pilots had followed standard procedure.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia confirmed a speculated active shooting was in fact an accidental discharge after the incident caused chaotic scenes on Saturday, November 20.“At approximately 1:30 pm today a weapon accidentally discharged at ATL’s security screening area,” the airport tweeted. “There is no danger to passengers or employees. An investigation is ongoing.”Officials were investigating the source of the loud bang as reported by witnesses on the scene, Atlanta city councilman and mayoral candidate Andre Dickens said.The airport was cleared and resumed normal operations at 12:24 pm, according to an official tweet.Footage filmed by Paul Moerman shows crowds of passengers around the airport’s tarmac. Credit: Paul Moerman via Storyful
