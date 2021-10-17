U.S. to pay families of drone strike victims
The United States has offered to pay the families of ten civilians, seven of them children, killed in a botched drone strike during the Afghanistan withdrawal. Imtiaz Tyab with more on the issue.
China surprised U.S. officials by testing a new hypersonic missile in August that went around the globe before it made its way toward the intended target, according to a report.
The death of a former Syrian Druse lawmaker, allegedly by Israeli sniper fire, could mark a new phase in what Israel calls its war against Iranian entrenchment in neighboring Syria. Syria’s state-run news agency said that Midhat Saleh was fatally shot Saturday in Ein el-Tinneh, a village along the Israeli frontier in the Golan Heights where he ran a Syrian government office. Israeli media said Saleh had been assisting the Iranian military against Israel.
Before and after photos of the course reveal dramatic change.
China had made "astounding progress" on hypersonic weapons far more advanced than US officials realized, sources told The Financial Times.
"Indications are that Trump is much more involved in this whole thing than we think he was,” said Dean, who knows all about problematic presidents.
Lin Wood told Insider that he and Greene were no longer "aligned" in trying to overturn the 2020 election results.
Georgia Rep. Greene used her testimony on behalf of Lt. Col Scheller to call for the impeachment of President Biden, which the judge ruled as irrelevant.
Experts say the president doesn’t have the authority to make such an order regardless.
A new book by Michael Wolff reveals Jeffrey Epstein's thinking in the final months of his life, including his desire to make a deal with prosecutors.
British ex-spy Christopher Steele defended his discredited anti-Trump dossier in a new interview, excerpts of which were released on Sunday.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement said on Sunday it has seized new territory in the energy-rich provinces of Shabwa and Marib, gains confirmed by sources, as it presses an offensive likely to further complicate international peace efforts. Military spokesman Yahia Sarea said Houthi forces, who are battling a coalition led by Saudi Arabia, had taken three districts in Shabwa in southern Yemen and two more in Marib, the Saudi-backed government's last northern stronghold.
New research shows governors in states without vaccine mandates — or where they’ve outright prohibited such a requirement — have “significantly lower” approval ratings for their handling of the coronavirus.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyThe mainstream media’s credibility took another big hit this week. Katie Couric, the former co-host of NBC’s Today show, revealed in a new memoir that she chose not to air some controversial comments made to her five years ago by the sainted Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, involving RBG’s criticism of NFL players like Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem.Couric says she was “conflicted” because she was a “big RBG fan,
Julie Jenkins Fancelli is the daughter of the founder of the Publix grocery store chain and the top funder of the January 6 pro-Trump rally.
Republican Adam Kinzinger says pursuit of a criminal contempt referral was ‘the first shot over the bow’ for Trump allies Steve Bannon, Trump’s former chief strategist, has declined to appear before the committee, or respond to the subpoena demanding documents and testimony, claiming executive privilege. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters Adam Kinzinger, one of two Republicans on the special committee investigating the deadly 6 January US Capitol attack, said on Sunday the pursuit of a criminal co
A house cleaner in western Afghanistan named Saleha sold her 3-year-old daughter to a man to whom she owed a $550 debt.
From a massive migrant caravan on the way to Hillary Clinton dabbling into fiction, here are some of our top Opinion reads you may have missed.
Former assistant attorney general faces possible disbarment and charges after report details machinations on Trump’s behalf Jeffrey Clark has resisted cooperating with the House select committee’s investigations. Photograph: Susan Walsh/AP Jeffrey Clark, a former top environmental lawyer at the Trump justice department accused of plotting with Trump to undermine the 2020 election results in Georgia and other states, is facing ethics investigations in Washington that could lead to possible disbar
The Army has postponed the scheduled date for the distribution of innovative Microsoft-developed goggles.
Clinton, 75, was treated for a urological infection that spread to his blood since Tuesday.