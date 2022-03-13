U.S. pays $2M a month to protect Pompeo, aide from Iran threat

Reuters Videos

STORY: A video uploaded on social media by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Sunday (March 13) shows crews battling the blaze and residents being taken out of the building down an external emergency ladder, one of them carried on a stretcher.The location of the video was verified by buildings, including a new real estate development, which matched file images, street-view and satellite imagery.In eastern Ukraine, Russian troops are trying to surround Ukrainian forces as they advance from the port of Mariupol in the south and the second city Kharkiv in the north, the UK Defence Ministry said on Sunday.British intelligence also said Russian forces advancing from Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014, were trying to circumvent Mykolaiv as they look to drive west towards Odessa.