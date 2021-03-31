U.S. Pending Home Sales Fall Most Since April on Low Inventory

Payne Lubbers
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. pending home sales fell in February by the most since April as rising home prices and a shortage of available properties deterred buyers.

The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales decreased 10.6% from the prior month to 110.3, the lowest reading since May, according to data released Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for the measure to fall 3%.

Surging home prices and low inventory are slowing the pandemic-era housing boom, evidenced by declines in contract signings in all four U.S. regions. In addition, severe winter weather limited purchases during February. At the same time the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has been increasing, which may affect buyer demand in the coming months. Contract signings were down 2.7% from the same period in 2020 on an unadjusted basis.

“The demand for a home purchase is widespread, multiple offers are prevalent, and days-on-market are swift but contracts are not clicking due to record-low inventory,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the NAR, said in a statement.

By region, contract signings fell the most in the South, where winter storms curtailed business activity and led to a 13% slump in pending home sales. In the Midwest, sales declined 9.5% and in the Northeast they fell 9.2%. In the West, they decreased 7.4%

While borrowing costs are expected to rise, NAR’s Yun said he doesn’t expect mortgage rates to exceed 3.5% in 2021.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 22 surprising things you probably didn't know about 'How I Met Your Mother'

    The sitcom is well-known for its controversial ending, but there are plenty of things even the biggest fans might not know about the show.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'The Matrix' 22 years later

    Stars like Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have been busy since the sci-fi film first aired, including working on the latest sequel set for 2021.

  • 17 details you probably missed in 'The Matrix'

    The legendary sci-fi film is 22 years old, but even avid fans probably haven't caught all of these hidden gems and background details.

  • Michigan man pleads guilty to smashing teen's face with bike lock because he was Black

    Lee Mouat, 43, of Newport, Michigan faces 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to beating a Black teen because of his race.

  • Man arrested and charged with attack on 65-year-old Asian woman. He was convicted in 2002 of murdering his mom.

    The New York City Police Department said the man "was arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime."

  • Woman killed after pointing gun in Indonesia police HQ

    A woman entered the Indonesian National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and pointed a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest in a series of suspected militant attacks in the world’s most populous Muslim nation. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing at a Roman Catholic cathedral during Palm Sunday Mass on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed an unidentified woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • An Italian naval officer was arrested in the middle of meeting a Russian official to hand over secret documents, officials say

    Italian police say the officer was arrested in Rome while meeting with a Russian officer to hand over documents in exchange for money.

  • The Trump campaign's nondisclosure agreements have been voided by a court, opening the door for whistleblowers

    Donald Trump's nondisclosure agreement with campaign staffers was too vague to be legally enforceable, a federal judge ruled.

  • Edmunds puts Tesla's range to the test

    Edmunds’ test team recently published the results of its real-world range testing for electric vehicles. Notably, every Tesla the team tested in 2020 came up short of matching the EPA’s range estimate. Almost all other EVs Edmunds tested met or exceeded those estimates.

  • Emmanuel Macron expected to announce strict new lockdown measures in televised address

    French president Emmanuel Macron is expected to announce stricter measures to halt an explosion of Covid-19 hospital admissions in a national address on Wednesday. Pressure is growing on Mr Macron to tighten restrictions, but it is not yet clear whether a third nationwide lockdown will be imposed. Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo demanded the closure of schools in the capital on Wednesday, echoing growing calls for closures nationwide. Figures from hospitals across the country show the third wave of coronavirus, fuelled by the more infectious British variant, could be much worse than the previous ones.

  • Woman claims she was 'repeatedly raped' by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son

    A new alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward with claims she was repeatedly raped by the financier and Ghislaine Maxwell in front of her son and threatened with being "thrown to the alligators” if she spoke out. The allegations, which were filed against Epstein’s estate last week at the US District Court of the Southern District of Florida, are some of the most recent accusations of abuse made against Ms Maxwell and her former boyfriend. The woman, using a Jane Doe pseudonym to protect her identity, accuses the couple in the civil lawsuit of rape, sex trafficking, sexual abuse, physical assault, physical mutilation, emotional distress, blackmail, intimidation, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation. The fresh claims come as Ms Maxwell was hit with two more charges by prosecutors in New York as they widened the scope of their investigations against the British socialite. Ms Maxwell, 59, has denied the criminal charges. Her attorney, Laura Menninger, did not reply to a request for comment on the latest Doe allegations. Neither did lawyers for Epstein's estate.

  • Why QAnon Is So Bummed to See the Suez Ship Go Free

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyDid you know that everyone’s favorite Suez Canal-blocking ship is now the subject of a QAnon conspiracy? The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer lay out why the adrenochrome set is convinced that the stuck ship’s cargo is full of trafficked children on the latest episode of our Fever Dreams podcast (Hint: it has to do with Hillary Clinton’s Secret Service code name—you guessed it, EVERGREEN.)Speaking of Hillary conspiracies, Suebsaeng and Sommer discuss why the right just can’t seem to come up with a good Joe Biden conspiracy to smear the new president: Trump’s base seems more interested in reverting to their old hatreds of Clinton and Barack Obama. (As Suebsaeng points out, Biden quite simply is not Black or a woman, and so doesn’t inspire the same level of vitriol from the hardcore racist, misogynistic Trumpites.)Meanwhile, there’s a tug-of-war going on between those in the Trump administration who want the former president to receive “credit” for the COVID vaccine drive and the right-wing anti-government, anti-vaxx diehards who refuse to believe that their emperor-god actually wants them to get the shot. The tussle is crystallized in Trump’s former HHS staffer Michael Caputo, a “really brash, incredibly Trumpy longtime Republican operative” who has taken it upon himself to proselytize for the vaccine in biker bars among the “MAGA Sons of Anarchy”—and who’s running into a lot of resistance.Keep an eye out for the Fever Dreams interview with The Daily Beast’s own Kelly Weill, who walks our hosts through the crazy cast of lawyers and faux-lawyers who have sprung up to defend the Capitol rioters and anti-masker businesses—one of them quotes from Lord of the Rings, another has never actually passed the bar because he thinks it’s a British conspiracy.What It’s Like When MAGA Nation Wants to Kill You for Your MovieAnd most importantly, we learn about Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes’ supervillain origin story, how Texas National Guard troops faced a hostage situation with Pizzagate overtones, and how Will Sommer is singlehandedly responsible for bringing the phrase “soy boy” out of the internet swamp into the national spotlight.Subscribe on your preferred podcast player to enjoy new episodes every Wednesday. If you’d like to follow our hosts on Twitter, they’re at @willsommer and at @swin24. Come say hi, or share some requests.Listen to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Here’s what marijuana actually does to your body and brain

    As of Election Day 2020, 1 in 3 Americans live in a state where adults can legally buy cannabis. Here's what we know about the drug.

  • Database reveals secrets of China's loans to developing nations, says study

    The terms of China's loan deals with developing countries are unusually secretive and require borrowers to prioritise repayment of Chinese state-owned banks ahead of other creditors, a study of a cache of such contracts showed on Wednesday. The dataset - compiled over three years by AidData, a U.S. research lab at the College of William & Mary - comprises 100 Chinese loan contracts with 24 low- and middle-income countries, a number of which are struggling under mounting debt burdens amid the economic fallout from the COVID-10 pandemic. Much focus has turned to the role of China, which is the world's biggest creditor, accounting for 65% of official bilateral debt worth hundreds of billions of dollars across Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia.

  • World's last Blockbuster more popular after Netflix show

    The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Oregon, soared to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth two years ago. Now, a new Netflix documentary called “The Last Blockbuster” brought even more interest in the form of visitors, mail and online orders to the unassuming location in a central Oregon strip mall 170 miles east of Portland. In the backroom, staff members have been busy packaging thousands of online orders for Blockbuster T-shirts, hats and face masks, which are all made by Bend businesses.

  • Gonzaga's bid for a perfect season moves on to Final Four

    Gonzaga's countdown to perfection has ticked to two. The Bulldogs are back in the Final Four, two wins from becoming the first undefeated team since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers. Gonzaga is a No. 1 seed.

  • Biden expected to end Trump ban on temporary foreign workers

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to allow a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Democratic president has rolled back many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many applicants for permanent residency - known as a green card - from entering the United States. Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • The cost of speaking up against China

    Uyghurs abroad describe a pattern of harassment and intimidation they say is designed to silence them.

  • Only 12 NBA teams still have a shot at winning the championship after the trade deadline

    According to 538's NBA predictions, just 12 teams have a shot at the Finals, led by the new Nets super-team.

  • Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

    The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building. Jacob Chansley, the self-described QAnon Shaman who posed for photos on the Senate dais while sporting face paint and a furry hat with horns, also lacks the enthusiasm he once showed for the riot.