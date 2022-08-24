U.S. pending home sales fall less than expected in July

A "For Sale" sign is posted outside a residential home in Seattle
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes fell less than expected in July as mortgage rates eased a bit, pulling some buyers back into the housing market.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) said on Wednesday its Pending Home Sales Index, based on signed contracts, dropped 1.0% to 89.8 last month, the lowest level since April 2020. Contracts have declined in eight of the last nine months.

In July, contracts fell in the Northeast, South and Midwest, but rose in the West.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast contracts, which become sales after a month or two, would drop 4.0%. Pending home sales tumbled 19.9% in July on a year-on-year basis.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage retreated from 5.78% in mid-June to 5.30% at the end of July, according to data from mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac. The rate at the start of the year was 3.22%.

"In terms of the current housing cycle, we may be at or close to the bottom in contract signings," said Lawrence Yun, the NAR's chief economist. "Inventories are growing for homes in the upper price ranges, but limited supply at lower price points is hindering transaction activity."

The housing market is the main area of the economy where the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening campaign to slow demand in order to tame inflation is achieving some results. Data on Tuesday showed new home sales plunged to a 6-1/2-year low in July.

Home resales and single-family housing starts are at two-year lows. The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market sentiment index fell below the break-even level of 50 in August for the first time since May 2020, other reports showed last week.

But with house prices remaining elevated amid a critical shortage of affordable homes, a housing market collapse is unlikely.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • US Pending Home Sales Drop to Lowest Since Start of the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- US pending home sales fell in July for the sixth time this year to the lowest level since the start of the pandemic, extending the housing market’s sharp downturn as high borrowing costs sideline prospective buyers.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap

  • National Bank Tops Estimates as Traders Counter Drop in Fees

    (Bloomberg) -- National Bank of Canada’s traders helped the firm weather a downturn for investment-banking fees, boosting revenue in the lender’s capital-markets business.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPE

  • First-time buyers struggling to buy coastal homes as house prices outstrip pay

    UK coastal areas see biggest affordability drop as house prices outstrip pay

  • Dollar's historic surge may be music to Fed's ears: McGeever

    The dollar is soaring against the world's major currencies, heading for its biggest calendar year rise in almost 40 years and third biggest since President Richard Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard over half a century ago. Will the Fed be worried? All else equal, the dollar's strength will help cool price pressures by reducing import costs, and tighten financial conditions, both desired goals for Jerome Powell and colleagues as they try to bring 40-year high inflation back towards their 2% target.

  • Brazil's consumer prices fall on lower transportation costs

    Brazilian consumer prices fell in the month to mid-August thanks to lower fuel prices on the back of tax cuts, the country's IBGE statistics agency said on Wednesday. Brazil's IPCA-15 index fell 0.73% in the period, compared to a 0.13% rise in the previous month, maintaining the downward trend reported for the full month of July as well. Brazil reported the figure in deflation territory as transportation prices continue to fall on the back of federal legislation cutting taxes on fuel and fresh price cuts by state-run oil company Petrobras.

  • Ukrainian president, first lady attend prayer for Ukraine on Independence Day

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska attend a prayer session for Ukraine to mark the country's 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union.

  • Bitcoin Strategists See Charts Signaling Another Downward Move

    (Bloomberg) -- If a slew of technical charts are to be believed, Bitcoin may be poised for another downward move.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Force OPEC+ ActionThe largest cryptocurrency by market value is dow

  • Analysis-Indonesia bulls cheer better-late-than-never rate hike

    Indonesia's first interest rate hike in four years made its central bank one of the last to abandon pandemic-era monetary settings, but it's also given investors cause to stay bullish on one of the world's more resilient emerging markets. Bank Indonesia raised its benchmark rate on Tuesday as it flagged faster inflationary pressures, surprising most analysts less than a week after Governor Perry Warjiyo said there was no need to tighten. The rate hike, which Warjiyo called "pre-emptive", comes after months of the central bank talking down inflation, which raised some investor concerns that policymakers were too casual in their risk assessment and overly reliant on price controls.

  • The Fed will issue its final big rate hike next month before pivoting as inflation cools, setting stocks up to rally through year-end, JPMorgan says

    JPMorgan forecasts that US CPI year-over-year inflation will fall from its recent peak of above 8% to just 3% by July 2023.

  • iBuyers, short-term rental owners could see divergence as investor activity plateaus in Q2

    Investor activity began to plateau in the second quarter but even with higher interest rates and a slowing housing market, it's likely some groups will continue to find opportunity.

  • Petco Q2 Preview: Can Shares Remain Strong?

    Petco shares have soared over the last month, tacking on nearly 10% in value and posting market-beating returns.

  • Kellogg taps company veteran to head cereal business spinoff

    Kellogg said in June it would split into three independent companies, separating its North America cereal arm and plant-based food unit from its high growth snacking business. Pilnick is now tasked with ensuring a smooth spin off of brands such as Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops at a time when rampant inflation threatens to push more Americans toward cheaper store-brand cereals.

  • Builder Toll Steps Up Incentives in Shift to Buyer’s Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Toll Brothers Inc., the largest US luxury-home builder, cut its sales forecast and said it has increased buyer incentives to help navigate a slowdown in demand. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaSaudi Prince Says Oil’s Disconnect May Forc

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Pledges $3 Billion; Johnson Visits Kyiv

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden announced a $2.98 billion weapons and equipment package for Ukraine on the six-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion, the biggest tranche of American security assistance to date. Most Read from BloombergBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsSix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageApple’s New iPhone 14 to Show India Closing Tech Gap With ChinaS

  • Mortgage rates slink back down, but hordes of anxious homebuyers are still waiting on the sidelines

    Meanwhile, savvy buyers will find ‘certain opportunities’ that haven’t been available for years, says one real estate expert.

  • When will the cost-of-living crisis end? People could have more cash to spend as soon as next year, Goldman says

    Goldman Sachs analysts said they see consumers’ discretionary spending rebounding in 2023 after the first annual contraction since the 2008 financial crisis this year.

  • Tropical Weather Forecast - August 22, 2022

    The National Hurricane Center is watching a tropical wave in the Atlantic. And can you remember the next name on the tropical cyclones list?

  • Litecoin leads way as largest cryptocurrencies decline

    CRYPTO UPDATE All of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Wednesday, with Litecoin (LTCUSD) seeing the biggest change, dropping 1.39% to $56.23. Polkadot (DOTUSD) declined 1.

  • Petco Cuts Full-Year Outlook, Stock Falls

    The company said the pet category remains resilient but cut its revenue and earnings guidance for the year.

  • First Mover Americas: Ether Outperforms Bitcoin; CME BTC Futures Hit a Huge Discount to Spot Prices

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for August 24, 2022. First Mover is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter that contextualizes the latest actions in the crypto markets.