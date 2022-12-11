U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute reports inmate death

Dec. 10—An inmate at the the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute has died, according to a Bureau of Prisons news release.

At about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, inmate Anthony Alls was found unresponsive, and prison staff immediately initiated life-saving measures.

Staff requested emergency medical services and life-saving efforts continued, according to the release.

Alls was transported to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified. No staff or other inmates were injured and at no time was the public in danger.

Alls, 50, was sentenced in the Southern District of Ohio to an aggregate 22-year sentence for Hobbs Act offenses and brandishing, carrying, and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Alls had been in custody at USP Terre Haute since April 1, 2021.

USP Terre Haute is a high security facility and currently houses 1,244 male offenders.

