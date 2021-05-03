U.S. pet adoptions still strong as cats, dogs melt stress

Roselle Chen
·2 min read

By Roselle Chen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. pet adoptions are still frolicking as stressed-out families seek warm and fuzzy relief, even with easing lockdowns.

Adoption rates at animal shelters jumped as much as 40% in 2020 over the previous year as people coped with isolation at the height of the pandemic.

"There has been such an outpouring from the community for both fostering and adoption since the pandemic," said Leslie Granger, president and chief executive of Bideawee, a New York nonprofit group which has been finding loving homes for rescued animals since 1903.

"The first week alone last March, we saw more than 700 foster applications come in from families around the New York area," Granger said.

"We've had an incredible demand for people who want to foster and to adopt for the past year and we're not seeing it slow down. People are still coming in."

At Bideawee's 10,000-square-foot building in Manhattan, about 40 pets are up for adoption. Eight-week-old puppies frolic and a kitten bottle feeds inside the shelter, whose name means "stay awhile" in Scottish.

Bideawee's no-kill policy sets its apart from shelters that put animals to sleep if they are not adopted after a certain period.

Even as people open their homes to pets, some COVID-stressed pet owners have dumped unwanted animals on streets. Female cats can have five litters a year, leading to a boom in the stray cat population.

Bideawee teaches cat lovers how to trap and neuter feral cats, "which is the only humane way to reduce the population of community cats," said Elyise Hallenbeck, Bideawee's Feral Cat Initiative's director of strategy for leadership giving.

Enrollment has soared as the courses have moved online.

"Usually pre-pandemic, we would have 30 people in our courses," she said. "Nowadays we're getting upwards of 300 from all around the world, including places like Saudi Arabia, Alaska, Brazil, Mexico, Australia."

As Hallenbeck bottle-fed Bodie, a 4-week-old kitten, she said his feral mother passed away soon after giving birth on the streets.

"If you're having a bad moment at work, you can always take a little time out and get some puppy smooches or kitten cuddles," Granger said.

(Reporting by Roselle Chen; Editing by Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa to clamp down on captive lion breeding, minister says

    South Africa will clamp down on captive lion breeding after a review panel concluded the industry risked the conservation of wild lions and harmed tourism, the environment minister said on Sunday. In the nearly 600-page report, the panel appointed by the ministry in 2019 recommended that South Africa end the breeding and keeping of captive lions for economic gain, including hunting them and tourist interactions such as cub petting. The panel also recommended an immediate moratorium on the trade of lion derivatives such as bones, which they found to pose major risks to wild lion populations in South Africa.

  • ‘Aggressive’ coyote poses danger to hikers at Mississippi national park, officials say

    Visitors are urged to avoid the area.

  • Summer Mode: Activated—8 Fresh Basics That Just Hit Different

    See how we're styling them.

  • Violent deaths of 2 women in Puerto Rico stoke sorrow, outrage as femicides mount

    Puerto Rican boxer Felix Verdejo was ordered held without bail Monday in the death of his 27-year-old pregnant girlfriend and an unborn child in the latest femicide to outrage the island after the governor declared an emergency over gender-based violence earlier this year.

  • Williams Sonoma has a secret section revealing its top 100 best-selling cooking tools

    Shop the tools that everyone else loves.

  • Every Premier League goal from Matchweek 34

    Enjoy all the goals from Matchweek 34 of the 2020-21 Premier League season, including Gareth Bale's first top-flight hat trick in nine years.

  • 20 Trans Actors Who Are Changing the Face of Hollywood

    GLAAD has tracked trans representation in the media since 2002, and found that 54% of TV shows that featured trans characters showed them in a negative light. An additional 35% ranged from "problematic" to "good," while only 12% groundbreaking, fair and accurate enough to earn a GLAAD Media Award nomination. "We hope that representations of transgender people on television evolve to become as diverse, nuanced and inspiring as the community those images reflect," said GLAAD President Herndon Graddick.

  • Three-flippered sea turtle swims home into ocean after months of rehabilitation

    Sparb, a 125-pound sub-adult female loggerhead sea turtle, was released into the waters off the Florida Keys after months of treatment by caretakers at the Turtle Hospital.

  • Justice Thomas says ex-West Point cadet should be able to sue over alleged rape

    The former cadet "could have brought these same claims had she been a civilian contractor employed by West Point instead of a student," Thomas noted.

  • Andy Ruiz Jr., Eddy Reynoso a winning combination as ex-champ outpoints Chris Arreola

    Yahoo Sports had it 115-112 for Ruiz, who won for the first time since that magical night in New York nearly two years ago when he stopped Joshua in a massive upset to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.

  • Pavlova Is the Showstopping Dessert Your Menu Needs—Here's How to Make It

    The light and airy dessert is so beautiful, you'd never guess how simple it is to make. Here you'll learn how to make pavlova that will be a perfect centerpiece for the dessert table.

  • Major Biden Will Have to Contend With a White House Cat

    Joe and Jill Biden say White House cat is "waiting in the wings."

  • Most COVID business capacity limits to end in New York region on May 19

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will lift most of their coronavirus capacity restrictions on businesses, including retail stores, food services and gyms, beginning on May 19, the governors of the three states said on Monday. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who announced the plan coordinated with the governors of other states in the U.S. Northeast region, said the decision was based on a steady decline in the positive rate of COVID-19 tests and hospitalizations. The percentage of New Yorkers testing positive for the coronavirus dropped 50% over the last month, and hospitalizations decreased by nearly 40% during the same period, he said.

  • Dan Orlovsky explains why he thinks Mac Jones will be the Patriots’ Week 1 starter

    Dan Orlovsky leaves Mack Jones could be Patriots Week 1 starter for several reasons.

  • Facebook to announce decision on Trump ban

    Facebook's independent oversight board will announce its decision this week on whether to uphold a ban on former president Donald Trump or allow him back on the platform.Facebook blocked Trump's access after violent throngs of his supporters, egged on by his false claims of election fraud, launched a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6.YouTube and Twitter also cut off Trump’s ability to post, and in Twitter's case the ban was permanent.Facebook handed the case to the oversight board.CEO Mark Zuckerberg created an independent panel after years of simmering criticism that he was not doing enough to limit harmful content.The Facebook decision, set to be announced Wednesday morning, will be closely watched to see how the world's largest social media platform handles its highest-profile case to date on what sort of content is allowed on the site.It could uphold the suspension or overturn it and it has been asked to make recommendations to the company on how it handles world leaders on the site.In a sign that Trump might not soon change his inflammatory rhetoric over his election loss, he put out a press release Monday calling the results of the 2020 contest, "THE BIG LIE!"

  • Australia defends decision to sanction travellers from COVID-ravaged India

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia on Monday defended its decision to penalise its own citizens entering the country within two weeks of being in COVID-ravaged India, saying it had "strong, clear and absolute" belief the move was legal. Health Minister Greg Hunt pointed to the alarming surge of coronavirus cases in India and the pressure on Australia's health system as reasons to pause travel until May 15. Australia's quarantine hotels have seen a 1,500% spike in COVID-19 cases from India since March, raising questions about pre-departure testing in India and leading to this "agonising decision," Hunt said.

  • What happened to Confederate money after the Civil War?

    Confederate currency had images of enslaved people, historical figures and mythical deities. elycefeliz/Flickr, CC BY-ND Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. What happened to Confederate money after the Civil War? – Ray G., 12, Arlington, Virginia At the time the Civil War began in 1861, the United States government did not print paper money; it only minted coins. As a historian of the American Civil War, I study how the Confederate government used a radical idea: printing paper money. In 1861, 11 states tried to leave the United States and form a new country, causing a four-year war. Wars cost a lot of money so the new country, called the Confederate States of America, printed money as a way to pay its bills. But this money was more like a promise – in technical terms, a “promissory note” – because its certificates were really pledges to give the currency’s holder a specific amount of gold or silver, but only if the Confederacy won the war. Bills issued earlier in the war said right on them, “Six months after the ratification of a treaty of peace between the Confederate States and the United States, the Confederate States of America will pay” the bill’s amount to the person holding it. Later currency delayed the promised payout until two years after a peace treaty. This Confederate $1 bill was issued in 1864 in Richmond, Va., the Confederacy’s capital. National Numismatic Collection, National Museum of American History via Wikimedia Commons The notes were commonly called “graybacks,” after Confederate soldiers, who wore gray uniforms. The bills were decorated with a variety of images, including depictions of mythological gods or goddesses, like the goddess of liberty. Other graybacks bore images of important people in Southern history like George Washington, Andrew Jackson and Jefferson Davis. Some of the bills depicted enslaved Americans working in the fields, or featured pictures of cotton or trains. But these images often weren’t very good quality, because the Confederacy didn’t have many engravers who could make the detailed plates to print the money. When the South started losing the war, the value of Confederate money dropped. In addition, prices for food, clothing and other necessities rose because many items were scarce during the war. Graybacks became almost worthless. This is what 1 million Confederate dollars looked like, in a photo from 1962. U.S. National Archives In late 1864, a few months before the war’s end, one Confederate dollar was worth just three cents in U.S. currency. When the Confederate army surrendered in April 1865, graybacks lost any remaining value they might have had. The Confederacy no longer existed, so there was nobody who would exchange its paper money for gold or silver. Today, though, Confederate dollars have value as a collectible item. Just like people will pay money to own a Civil War hat or musket, they will pay money to own Confederate money. Some rare Confederate bills are now worth 10 times more than they were in 1861. Hello, curious kids! Do you have a question you’d like an expert to answer? Ask an adult to send your question to CuriousKidsUS@theconversation.com. Please tell us your name, age and the city where you live. And since curiosity has no age limit – adults, let us know what you’re wondering, too. We won’t be able to answer every question, but we will do our best.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Robert Gudmestad, Colorado State University. Read more:How many states and provinces are in the world?Why is money green? Robert Gudmestad does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Good Samaritan saves child thrown out of car into bay in horror crash

    The cause of the car wreck is still under investigation

  • Macron's party teams up with conservatives for regional elections in south

    French President Emmanuel Macron's centre-right party has formed an alliance with the conservative Les Republicains (LR) for regional elections in June in the southern Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region, the prime minister was cited as saying on Sunday. Coming a year after Macron’s La Republique en Marche (LREM) party got trounced in municipal elections, the alliance shows a recognition within the ruling party that it is too weak and unpopular to win some regions on its own. Junior Minister Sophie Cluzel, the LREM's regional candidate, will thus run on same ticket led by Les Republicains' Renaud Muselier, president of the regional assembly.

  • Texas city votes to ban abortion

    ‘Our doors are open and we will continue to advocate for our patients, no matter what,’ Planned Parenthood says