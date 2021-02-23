U.S. puts sanctions on two Myanmar generals over coup

Demonstrators protest against military coup in Yangon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on two members of Myanmar's military junta and threatened further actions over the country's Feb. 1 coup.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said the move took aim at General Maung Maung Kyaw, who is the air force commander in chief, and Lieutenant General Moe Myint Tun, a former army chief of staff and commander of one of the military's special operations bureaus which oversee operations from the capital, Naypyidaw.

"The military must reverse its actions and urgently restore the democratically elected government in Burma, or the Treasury Department will not hesitate to take further action," the department said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed the threat. "We will not hesitate to take further action against those who perpetrate violence and suppress the will of the people," Blinken said in a statement.

A general strike against military rule shut businesses in Myanmar on Monday and huge crowds gathered peacefully despite fears of violence after authorities warned that confrontation could be deadly.

Three weeks after seizing power, the junta has failed to stop the daily protests and a civil disobedience movement calling for the reversal of the coup and release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"We call on the military and police to cease all attacks on peaceful protesters, immediately release all those unjustly detained, stop attacks on and intimidation of journalists and activists, and restore the democratically elected government," Blinken said.

Like several military officers named in the first round of U.S. sanctions on Myanmar since the coup, both generals blacklisted on Monday have been appointed as members of the junta's State Administration Council.

Their designation freezes any U.S. assets they may have and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

(Reporting by Eric Beech, Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Moammad Zargham, Gerry Doyle and Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Insurance companies are offering food reimbursement, and other tips

    The 30 day free offer is ideal for residents who suffered busted pipes and are trying to clean up the storm damage.

  • Thousands dead but no prosecutions - why Liberia has not acted

    Horrific tales dominate the history of Liberia's civil war but no-one has been put on trial there.

  • Colorado police had no legal basis to stop, frisk, or use chokehold on Elijah McClain, report finds

    Police in Aurora, Colorado, had no legal basis to stop, frisk or use a chokehold on Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old unarmed Black man who died in custody in 2019, according to a report by independent investigators released Monday. Driving the news: The City Council in the Denver suburb ordered the independent review in June amid nationwide protests over the police killing George Floyd and other Black people. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Background: Three police officers responding to a call about a suspicious person stopped and restrained McClain, who was walking home from a convenience store on Aug. 24, 2019.The officers put him in a chokehold and paramedics gave him 500 milligrams of ketamine. McClain suffered cardiac arrest and was eventually declared brain dead. He was taken off life support on Aug. 30, 2019. An earlier investigation by the police department concluded the three officers did not violate any policies. What they found: "The body worn camera audio, limited video, and Major Crime’s interviews with the officers tell two contrasting stories," the review panel said in its report, published Monday. "The officers’ statements on the scene and in subsequent recorded interviews suggest a violent and relentless struggle," the investigators found. But the "limited video, and the audio from the body worn cameras, reveal Mr. McClain surrounded by officers, all larger than he, crying out in pain, apologizing, explaining himself, and pleading with the officers." "The audio of the incident records Mr. McClain crying out in pain, apologizing, vomiting, and at times sounding incoherent. His words were apologetic and confused, not angry or threatening." "He told officers he had his ID, that his name was Elijah McClain, and that 'I was just going home…I’m an introvert and I’m different. Going home…I’m just different. I’m just different. That’s all. That’s all I was doing. I’m so sorry.'"Investigators also found that previous reviews of the officers' conduct were flawed. "The interviews conducted by Major Crime were neither probing nor objective. The officers involved were not asked key questions about their conduct or the justification for their actions. At times, questions appeared designed to elicit specific exonerating 'magic language' from the case law," the investigators wrote. “In addition, the report of the Major Crime Unit stretched the record to exonerate the officers rather than present a neutral version of the facts,."What they're saying: The independent review "makes clear what was already known: Elijah should never have been stopped by the police, never have been arrested, never have been subjected to extreme force by the police and should never have been forcibly injected with ketamine," lawyers for McClain said in a statement."Aurora is responsible for Elijah’s tragic death by virtue of its employees’ unlawful and unconscionable actions," the lawyers added. "Sheneen McClain is grateful that this independent investigation has laid bare the wrongdoing of Aurora employees who are responsible for the death of her son. She continues to call for Aurora to hold its employees accountable." "Elijah committed no crime on the day of his death, but those who are responsible for Elijah’s death certainly did."Go deeper: Elijah McClain's family sues Aurora police and paramedicsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘Lies and twisted information.’ Lawyers say Miami doctor accused of hate crime is innocent.

    Defense lawyers for the Miami Springs doctor arrested for attacking a Hispanic man at a Hialeah supermarket say the allegation she committed a hate crime is “simply not true.”

  • Pakistan police pop their rollerblades on to catch Karachi's criminals

    Police in Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, are deploying an armed rollerblading unit to curb theft and harassment on its teeming streets. "We felt we needed to come up with an innovative approach to control street crime," said Farrukh Ali, chief of the unit, explaining that officers on rollerblades could more easily chase thieves on motorcycles through the city of 20 million. Ali conceded that rollerblading police could not be deployed across many parts of Karachi due to the poor road conditions and uneven footpaths, but said they would be sent to public places with a higher incidence of theft and harassment.

  • Disney Plus added a warning on 'The Muppet Show' episodes that contain 'stereotypes of people or cultures'

    Select "The Muppet Show" episodes on Disney Plus show a disclaimer for "negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures."

  • Tiger Woods feeling stiff coming off back surgery, hopes to play in Masters

    Tiger Woods remains optimistic he'll be able to play at the Masters in April as he continues to recover from back surgery.

  • As Biden weighs domestic terrorism law, let's pause — and ask Merrick Garland

    Our View: After Capitol attack, Congress wants to do something about homegrown terrorists. But would a federal law protect everyone's civil rights?

  • Dissent by Justice Thomas in election case draws fire for revisiting baseless Trump fraud claims

    Justice Thomas acknowledged the ballots at issue in Pennsylvania would not have turned the election in former President Donald Trump's favor.

  • Fauci: Vaccinated people shouldn't dine indoors or go to the theater quite yet

    As more people get vaccinated, and cases drop further, it may become safe to do things indoors with crowds again.

  • Tom Holland says he botched his 'Star Wars' audition because he 'couldn't stop laughing' at the person imitating a drone

    The "Cherry" star revealed that he auditioned for the role of Finn in the "Star Wars" franchise, which ultimately went to John Boyega.

  • Trump says he's facing 'political persecution' after Supreme Court rejects his attempt to keep tax returns hidden

    "The Supreme Court never should have let this 'fishing expedition' happen, but they did," Trump said in a statement on Monday.

  • Michael Cohen predicts Trump tax investigation will end with jail time

    Former President Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen told MSNBC's Katy Tur that he thinks his old client ought to start looking into getting a "custom made jumpsuit." Cohen's prediction that Trump could wind up in jail came a few hours after the Supreme Court ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance can obtain Trump's tax returns as part of New York prosecutors' investigation into his past business dealings. Cohen said he's not sure what exactly the documents may reveal, but was confident enough to claim "it does not look good for" Trump. . @MichaelCohen212 says Trump should look into getting a "custom made jumpsuit, because it does not look good for him."@JoyceWhiteVance says Cy Vance has "sent signals that this is a serious investigation." pic.twitter.com/gBW5rc5PXs — MSNBC Live with Katy Tur (@KatyOnMSNBC) February 22, 2021 Cohen, of course, may not be the most neutral prognosticator — the disbarred lawyer, who is serving a prison sentence under house arrest after pleading guilty to multiple counts of campaign finance violations and fraud in 2018, has become one of Trump's most prominent public enemies in recent years and even testified against him before Congress in 2019. Tur's other guest, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance (no relation to Cyrus Vance), felt it was unwise to predict the result of the investigation, but she did argue the Manhattan DA has sent signals the probe has been a "serious" and "productive" one, and he may proceed toward indictment. More stories from theweek.comResign, Andrew CuomoTed Cruz invited his college roommate on the Mexico trip he blamed on his daughtersNASA shares unprecedented video of Perseverance landing on Mars, first captured sounds

  • 'Teen Mom' stars Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell are expecting baby No. 4. Here's a timeline of their 15-year relationship.

    MTV stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra been together for years and are expecting another child. Here's how their relationship has changed.

  • Republicans welcome Merrick Garland and Joe Biden for returning norms to Justice Department

    Prospective attorney general makes ‘vow’ not to let political pressures dictate decisions

  • Trump Jr criticises ‘people’s republic of New York’ after Supreme Court orders father to hand over tax returns

    43 year-old criticises decision and says ‘this wouldn't fly if a conservative attorney did this to a liberal politician’

  • Biden news - Trump blames Cuomo for ‘witch hunt’ after Scotus tax ruling as US hits 500,000 Covid deaths

    Follow for all the latest news from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • Black Walmart worker arrested after being stopped for walking in the snow in Texas

    Rodney Reese says that since George Floyd killing, he gets nervous when interacting with law enforcement officials

  • Exploding gender-reveal device kills dad-to-be who was building it, New York cops say

    The man’s brother was also injured.

  • Chuck Grassley unapologetic about blocking Merrick Garland from U.S. Supreme Court

    As the attorney general nomination hearing opens, Grassley offers no remorse about 2016, when Obama tried to fill Scalia's seat with Garland.