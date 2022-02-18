U.S. plan for new center to process Afghan evacuees in Virginia sparks controversy

Jonathan Landay and Ted Hesson
·3 min read

By Jonathan Landay and Ted Hesson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government aims to open a new center in Northern Virginia to receive additional Afghan evacuees, according to four sources familiar with the matter, although even before any official announcement the local sheriff in the area raised concerns about the plan.

The center is due to open as the government closes down the last of eight sites on military bases that housed tens of thousands of people evacuated from Afghanistan since August. It would be staffed by multiple U.S. agencies involved with the resettlement effort and could be operational by late February or early March, a senior U.S. official told Reuters.

The site being considered is in Leesburg, Virginia, according to two of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement to Reuters that it was still working to confirm the location of the center.

The sheriff's office of Loudoun County, where Leesburg is located, issued a statement Thursday saying it was told by DHS that the government planned to bus some 2,000 Afghan evacuees a month, mostly relocating from Qatar, to the National Conference Center (NCC) from nearby Dulles International Airport beginning this month.

Sheriff Michael Chapman raised concerns about a "lack of communication, lack of planning, language barriers" as well as "the NCC's unfenced proximity to a residential neighborhood and two public schools," according to the statement.

DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the sheriff's concerns. Chapman said he had spoken to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the matter.

The remaining Afghans currently housed at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey - the last of the eight sites on military bases - are expected to be resettled in communities around the country in the coming days.

MAJOR MILESTONE

The move away from placing refugees in repurposed military installations marks a major milestone in U.S. President Joe Biden's evacuation operation launched as the Taliban overran Afghanistan in August.

About 1,200 Afghans were still at the base, commonly known as Fort Dix, as of Tuesday, DHS said. The agency told Reuters that the base will continue housing evacuees awaiting resettlement until the new processing center is set up.

About 80,000 Afghans have been resettled in the United States as part of "Operation Allies Welcome" in the largest effort of its kind since the Vietnam War era.

The population passing through bases included applicants to the Special Immigrant Visa program, which is available to Afghans at risk of Taliban retaliation who worked for the U.S. government.

Others were admitted to the United States temporarily via "humanitarian parole" with the option to apply for asylum.

The Biden administration has urged Congress to create a more direct pathway to citizenship for Afghans.

Thousands of vulnerable Afghans are still stranded abroad as the U.S. government evaluates their cases and wrestles with logistical challenges to processing their admission.

Eligible Afghans currently in third countries could be allowed entry through an expedited refugee admission process, Reuters reported earlier this month.

But for Afghans still inside Afghanistan the pathways are limited. As of data from mid-February, the U.S. government had only approved around 170 applications out of 43,000 Afghans who have applied for "humanitarian parole" to come to the United States.

(Reporting by Jonathan Landay and Ted Hesson in Washington; Additional reporting by John Shiffman; Editing by Mica Rosenberg and Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia to investigate claims of alleged mass graves

    White House correspondent MaryAlice Parks and ABC News National Security and Defense Analyst Mick Mulroy discuss the unverified claims of mass graves of civilians killed by Ukrainian forces.

  • Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April

    Japan set a new record for daily deaths from COVID-19 in a wave of Omicron-fuelled fatalities that a government-affiliated researcher estimated may stretch into April. Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nishiura estimated that the Omicron wave would claim 4,339 lives between January and April 20, with more than 70% of the victims in their 80s or older. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to accelerate Japan's booster shot programme, which has so far reached just 12% of the population.

  • Hezbollah can turn rockets into precision missiles, make drones -Nasrallah

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -The leader of Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah group said for the first time on Wednesday that it has the ability within Lebanon to convert thousands of rockets into precision missiles and to produce drones. "We have been producing drones in Lebanon for a long time, and whoever wants to buy them, submit an order," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech to followers. He said Hezbollah was able to transform standard rockets into precision missiles with the cooperation of "experts from the Islamic Republic of Iran".

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: N. Korea not at Games but diplomat remains

    As skaters and sledders vie for medals at the Beijing Olympics, another extraordinary event is quietly unfolding on nine acres in the city’s embassy district. Here, in rows of concrete beige buildings, hundreds of North Koreans are enduring perhaps the longest-running pandemic-enforced separation in the world. The Communist state has sealed off its borders so tightly that it has left its own ambassador to China stranded in Beijing.

  • Houston area littered with antisemitic, racist flyers

    Two neighborhoods in Houston were littered with racist and antisemitic flyers over the weekend, about a week after residents in a separate area of the city woke up to similar hate messages.A Harris County resident told CNN she found 400 flyers tucked inside plastic bags around two neighborhoods in the Houston area on Sunday. They featured messages of hate, including an image of Adolf Hitler and the caption "We can do it again."The Hill has...

  • Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels to pursue transfer

    Jayden Daniels was Arizona State's starting quarterback for the past three seasons.

  • Pardoned Kushner pal pleads guilty to cyberstalking charges

    A former newspaper editor who received a pardon from former President Donald Trump pleaded guilty Wednesday to state cyberstalking charges in New York in a deal that could eventually see the case dropped. Manhattan prosecutors said they will withdraw Ken Kurson’s misdemeanor counts of attempted computer trespass and attempted eavesdropping in a year if he performs 100 hours of community service and stays out of trouble. Kurson, a friend of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, was charged in August with hacking his wife’s online accounts and sending threatening, harassing messages to several people amid heated divorce proceedings in 2015.

  • More than 160 House Republicans threaten to scuttle potential Iran deal

    More than 160 House Republicans are threatening to scuttle or rip up a potential nuclear deal with Iran, warning President Biden that any agreement struck without congressional approval will be opposed by members of the caucus - and overturned if Republicans retake power.In a letter to Biden on Wednesday, members of the House GOP referenced reports that Iran is asking for a "guarantee" that the U.S. will never reimpose sanctions as long as the...

  • Five Latino TikTokers traded 9-to-5s for a Hollywood Hills house. This is how they live

    In only a few years, the five young Latinos in the Familia Fuego TikTok collective have gone from working day jobs to mixing with Hollywood's elite.

  • Russia, in report to U.N., again accuses Ukraine of 'genocide' amid shelling in Donbas region

    Russia, in report to U.N., again accuses Ukraine of 'genocide' amid shelling in Donbas region

  • US Senate Narrowly Votes In Favor Of Biden's Nominee Robert Califf To Lead FDA For Second Time

    By a narrow vote of 50-46, the Senate has confirmed Robert Califf to run the FDA. Califf, who previously served as the FDA commissioner from February 2016 to January 2017, takes over interim chief Janet Woodcock's job. He takes over as the agency faces a decision on whether to clear Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE)/BioNTech SE's (NASDAQ: BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages six months to 4 years. He also comes to the FDA, during which it has been the target criticism for its approval of Biogen Inc's (NASD

  • Japan confirms details of F-15J upgrade program worth $5.6 billion

    A government spokesman confirmed to Defense News that the 68 F-15s in line for the upgrade will be single-seat F-15Js that have previously gone through the Multi-Stage Improvement Program. That leaves the fate of 34 jets still up in the air.

  • If Putin invades Ukraine, the whole world will feel it

    A war in Ukraine — even a short one, even with no U.S. troops on the ground — would ripple throughout the global economy and challenge the international order the U.S. spent decades constructing and defending. Why it matters: Every time Vladimir Putin provides the slightest hint of his intentions toward Ukraine, markets move and heads of state scramble. An invasion could have enormous implications for the U.S.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subsc

  • Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Costco Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • Trump's lawyer interrupted a hearing about the Trump Organization's finances to ask New York's AG to investigate whether Hillary Clinton spied on Trump

    Judge Arthur Engoron cut Trump's lawyer Alina Habba off, saying: "The Clintons are not before me."

  • Journalist Reveals 'Chilling' Text GOP Lawmaker Sent White House Before Jan. 6 Riot

    Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig called this pre-insurrection message “particularly foreboding.”

  • 'He's Just A Bad Guy': Judge Slams Claim That Trump Is Unfairly Singled Out In AG Probe

    Trump's attorney argued the ex-president is a member of a "protected class" who should be safeguarded by law against New York's attorney general.

  • Trump said in court he had no 'knowledge' of his company's finances a day before he issued an 1,100-word statement defending his company's finances

    Donald Trump said the Trump Organization has "fantastic assets" and prosecutors should consider executing Hillary Clinton instead of investigating it.

  • Hillary Clinton Shows Fail-Safe Way To Know Donald Trump, Fox News Are Lying

    The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee hit back at a new right-wing attack on Twitter.

  • Could Thursday Be the Worst Day Yet for Trump and His Kids?

    Mandel Ngan/AFP via GettyFormer President Donald Trump and two of his adult kids are aggressively trying to avoid explaining—under oath—why so many of their business properties have wildly different values on paper. A New York judge will decide their fate on Thursday.On Feb. 17, Judge Arthur F. Engoron will hear defense attorneys and investigators spar over whether Don Jr., Ivanka, and their former president father can keep dodging subpoenas recently issued by the New York Attorney General’s off