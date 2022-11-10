U.S. plans to announce broadband infrastructure funding plans by June 30

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) logo is seen before the FCC Net Neutrality hearing in Washington
1
David Shepardson
·2 min read

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration said Wednesday it plans to announce by June 30 how it intends to allocate more than $42 billion in broadband infrastructure grants to states and territories.

The distribution formula from the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) agency is contingent on ensuring accurate maps of U.S. locations without access to high-speed broadband internet. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) separately said it will unveil a pre-production draft of new broadband maps on Thursday to improve provider data by incorporating challenges.

Individuals or others can search for their addresses and make challenges if they do not believe they accurately reflect available broadband internet services. State or tribal governments can make bulk challenges.

The infrastructure law authors said last year 19 million Americans lack access to high-speed internet.

The NTIA says challengers have their "best opportunity" to make challenges by Jan. 13 "in time for the FCC to include corrections in the final version of the map that will be used to allocate Internet for All funding in the summer of 2023."

The $1 trillion November 2021 infrastructure bill includes $65 billion in total to boost access to the internet. There is a separate $10 billion COVID-19 aid program administered by the U.S. Treasury that also aims to boost broadband internet access in underserved communities.

The infrastructure bill also includes $14.2 billion for FCC vouchers for low-income families to use toward internet service plans. More than 14 million households are taking part.

In November 2021, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the goal is for "every single American" to have access to high-speed affordable broadband, "which means truly affordable."

She said states must "show us a plan that guarantees every single person in your state has access to high-speed affordable internet." NTIA will release money, she said, after states submit plans that are approved by the department.

(Reporting by David ShepardsonEditing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy suggests creating new UN global platform

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, participated in the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) and suggested creating a platform for assessing the damage to climate caused by the war. Source: video of Zelenskyy's address Quote: "This Russian war has brought about an energy crisis, … an acute food crisis.

  • Elections Will Be Apocalyptic Thunderdomes for a While

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyA spoiler alert at the end of yet another teeth-grinding, needle-watching, soul-sucking election full of pre-apocalyptic tension, with everything done now but the counting: Donald Trump is back as the anti-hero that Democrats need, hitting the same old fan-service beats to squeeze the last dollars and votes out of a steaming service reboot of a semi-nostalgic piece of worn-out and thin-to-start-with intellectual property.Trump, shame of

  • Fed's Logan: Inflation data a 'welcome relief,' still long way to go

    (Reuters) -A U.S. government report showing consumer prices increasing less than expected in October is "welcome relief," Dallas Federal Reserve President Lorie Logan said on Thursday, even as she cautioned that the U.S. central bank remains in a protracted battle against high inflation. "This morning's CPI (Consumer Price Index) data were a welcome relief, but there is still a long way to go," Logan said in a speech to an economics conference focused on energy hosted by the Dallas Fed and Kansas City Fed in Houston, Texas. The Fed last week raised rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive meeting, but several policymakers, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, since then have signaled they hope to shift to smaller hikes in borrowing costs as soon as their next meeting in December to allow time for the economy to absorb the swiftest tightening of monetary policy in 40 years.

  • How Laura Kelly’s Win in Kansas Could Be a Blueprint for Southern Democrats

    Michael B. Thomas/Getty ImagesLaura Kelly posted her big little win in Kansas by just 1.4 percent.Her margin of victory was slim, but just hours prior her chances had appeared close to none as the only Democratic leader up for re-election in a state that Trump won in 2020.Her opponent, three-term Republican state attorney general Derek Schmidt had even received Trump’s “complete and total endorsement” as a “popular and very wise choice.”“Derek is strong on Crime, the Borders, and our always unde

  • Pfizer, BioNTech BA.4/BA.5-adapted booster gets CHMP recommendation for 5-11 year olds in EU

    Pfizer Inc. and Germany-based partner BioNTech SE said Thursday that their booster dose of the omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID vaccine for 5-to-11 year olds was recommended for marketing authorization in the the European Union. The EU will review the recommendation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), and is expected to make a decision "soon." The companies' bivalent booster is already authorized in the EU for people at least 12

  • Target Rolls Out New Store Format Tailored for Online Shopping

    The new stores will have a larger backroom fulfillment space to help the retail chain process online and curbside orders.

  • Biden Barely Mentions What Saved Democrats in the Midterms

    SAMUEL CORUMSkyrocketing inflation. Underwater approval ratings. Looming recession. A predecessor hellbent on turning Congress into a weapon of obstruction and investigation.President Joe Biden was bracing for a blistering night of midterm election results on Tuesday, but a better-than-expected showing by Democrats across the country validated the party’s closing message: that Republicans had grown dangerously extreme on voting rights, Medicare funding, and, in particular, abortion.In states ran

  • Netflix's Our Universe Explores How Animals Have Shaped the World — with Morgan Freeman's Help

    PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at Our Universe, six-part series featuring stories "from the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle" which will premiere on Netflix Tuesday, Nov. 22

  • 'Crocodile Dundee' Star Paul Hogan Says Health Crisis Left Him 'Feeble'

    “I‘m not in the place I’m meant to be," the 83-year-old Australian actor said.

  • Trump Says He Should ‘Get All the Credit’ if GOP Wins, ‘Not Be Blamed’ if They Lose

    The former president wants everyone to know that he's responsible for Republicans' fortunes in the 2022 midterms ... unless they lose

  • Manhunt for inmate who escaped from Midlands jail

    If the escaped inmate is seen, do not approach him and please call 911 immediately, the sheriff’s office said.

  • Tyson 2.0 sees revenue tripling in 2023 and sets up new parent company

    Tyson 2.0 and Ric Flair Drip said Thursday they expect their combined revenue to climb to $160 million in fiscal 2023 from $50 million in 2022. The privately-held cannabis company co-founded b ex-boxer Mike Tyson also said it's setting up a new parent company called Carma Holdings LLC to house Tyson 2.0 as well as Ric Flair Drip, the cannabis line from pro wrestler Ric Flair. Chad Bronstein, who is co-founder and president of Tyson 2.0, will be chairman of Carma Holdings. "Carma aims to reinvent

  • M25: LBC journalist arrest not necessary admits Hertfordshire Police

    An LBC journalist says she was handcuffed during her reporting on the M25 disruption by protesters.

  • Social Security COLA 2023: When Will My Benefits Increase Begin?

    This week, the Social Security Administration announced the biggest payment increase for the program in decades. Every year since 1975, the SSA has instituted a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) after...

  • Oil prices could drop to the $70 range after this winter as current levels are unsustainable, OPEC+ member says

    "We don't believe that the current prices are sustainable comfortably," Oman's energy minister said of a potential drop in oil prices.

  • Luna wins Florida district, edging GOP closer to House majority

    Republican Anna Paulina Luna defeated Democrat Eric Lynn in Florida’s 13th Congressional District on Tuesday, flipping party control of the seat previously held by former Rep. Charlie Crist (D). The 13th was one of the few competitive districts left after the Florida state legislature approved a heavily gerrymandered congressional map pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis…

  • People Are Sharing Money-Saving Tips For Wedding Food And Drinks, And I'm Taking Notes Because They Are Genius

    "When you're speaking to caterers, don't call it a wedding — instead, call it a party. A friend of mine chose a local donut place for dessert, and she called and asked about pricing for a 100-person wedding: $250. She called back a week later and asked about a 100-person party: $85."View Entire Post ›

  • Protestors Target Emirates Airline Over the UAE’s Involvement in Ethiopia’s Conflict With Tigray’s

    Protestors aiming to bring attention to war crimes and brutal atrocities committed in Ethiopia’s Tigray region have started targeting Emirates Airline passengers at airports around the world because of the carrier’s connection with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government.

  • From a $32 billion valuation to a fire sale in 11 months: How FTX nosedived in spectacular fashion

    "And once more, it's the retail investors who may pay the biggest price," Invezz analyst Dan Ashmore said of FTX's ongoing implosion.

  • The Murdoch-owned New York Post, which long championed Donald Trump, mocks 'Trumpty Dumpty' for failing to put the GOP 'back together again'

    The New York tabloid paper appears to question Donald Trump's political future amid the upsetting midterm results on Wednesday for the GOP.