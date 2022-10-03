U.S. plans to award $221 million to address Mississippi flooding risks

Flood waters in Mississippi cover roads and fields
2
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said it plans to spend almost $800 million to address flood mitigation, coastal storm damage protection and address supply chain resilience.

The plan, which is funded by the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress in November 2021, supports construction of 31 additional projects and 11 previously announced projects.

The plan also includes $221 million in construction funding for a comprehensive flood damage reduction plan for the Pearl River in Jackson, Mississippi that is contingent upon a review the proposed project will meet environmental and other criteria.

In August, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency after Jackson, Mississippi went without reliable drinking water after pumps at the main water treatment plant failed. The city linked the failure to complications from the flooding of the Pearl River. A boil water advisory was lifted on Sept. 15.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Recommended Stories

  • UN chief: World is in `life-or-death struggle' for survival

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Monday that the world is in “a life-or-death struggle” for survival as “ climate chaos gallops ahead” and accused the world’s 20 wealthiest countries of failing to do enough to stop the planet from overheating. The U.N. chief said emissions of global-warming greenhouse gases are at an all-time high and rising, and it’s time for “a quantum level compromise” between rich developed countries that emitted most of the heat-trapping gases and emerging economies that often feel its worst effects. Guterres spoke as government representatives opened a meeting in Congo’s capital Kinshasa to prepare for the major U.N.-led climate conference in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in November.

  • FEMA chief on deaths from Hurricane Ian: Storm was ‘fairly unpredictable’

    Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Deanne Criswell noted that Hurricane Ian was “fairly unpredictable” as it approached landfall in Florida when asked on Sunday about the death toll from the storm. Criswell, who appeared on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday, told host Jon Karl that while officials knew the storm was going to have “devastating…

  • Jury selection starts in 3rd trial tied to Gov. Whitmer plot

    Jury selection began Monday in a third trial connected to a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. This time the venue is not federal court but a nearly century-old courthouse in Jackson, Michigan. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar are charged with three crimes, including providing material support for terrorist acts.

  • Obese and overweight in Singapore cause $261m in annual medical, absenteeism costs

    Obese adults incurred $720 more in annual medical expenditure each than their counterparts with normal weight, according to the study.

  • Live updates: What to know as Bradenton, Manatee County clean up after Hurricane Ian

    Here’s everything you need to know Monday.

  • What to know about the Oath Keepers trial

    The trial against Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four of his associates began on Monday as the Department of Justice (DOJ) seeks to convict them on the rarely used charge of seditious conspiracy in a Washington, D.C., court. In opening statements, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Nestler told jurors that Rhodes and the Oath Keepers…

  • Police arrest man accused of chasing jogger in West Lafayette park

    A woman jogging on the trails of Happy Hollow Park stopped in her tracks when she came across a man blocking her path and yelling at her, police said.

  • Former Kentucky state lawmaker gets 2-year prison sentence for fraud, money laundering

    Goforth’s 25-month sentence was imposed after he admitted earlier this year to committing health care fraud.

  • Investors Will Want Deere's (NYSE:DE) Growth In ROCE To Persist

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a...

  • Kahani wants to turn your e-commerce website into an interactive experience

    Jesse Pujji believes the future of mobile e-commerce will look more like TikTok, Instagram and Snap, and started Kahani, a SaaS company for merchants, to lead the charge. Prior to Kahani, the serial entrepreneur was a founder in several companies, including Gateway X, Ampush and GrowthAssistant. While experimenting with Shopify, he realized that people were spending money, time and energy on TikTok and Instagram to create the right kind of content videos, but when the customer clicked on them, they would “go into this time machine that takes you 10 to 15 years in the past when you land on the website.”

  • Weak rural turnout could hurt GOP in November

    A POLITICO analysis of turnout in this year’s special elections suggests that since Dobbs, rural voters are less motivated to cast ballots than others.

  • Continuing to assess damage in southwestern Florida

    Relief groups from around the country are in southwestern Florida, where debris covers the roadways and homes are flooded in hard-hit areas like Fort Myers and Naples.

  • Bumble is testing a speed dating feature where users chat before matching

    Dating app Bumble has been experimenting with a new way for its users to connect. The company has been quietly testing a speed dating feature in its U.K. market, which allows users to join the app on a designated night and time to engage in brief chats with other members before they've seen their photo or matched. The speed dating feature's introduction follows a number of attempts by rival dating services to incorporate speed dating or fast chats into their own offerings as dating app users tire of the usual swiping.

  • Beats: Italian antitrust fine for Apple and Amazon cancelled on appeal

    An antitrust win for Amazon and Apple in Italy where an appeals court has cancelled a multimillion dollar penalty the pair were hit with last year for alleged collusion following an investigation into the reselling of Apple and (Apple-owned) Beats kit on Amazon’s Italian e-commerce marketplace. The original €203M (total) penalty had already been reduced to €173.3M, earlier this year -- due to an error in the competition watchdog's calculations.

  • Russia consulate in NYC vandalized with red paint

    New York City police are investigating after someone sprayed red paint across the facade of the Russian consulate. (Oct. 3) (AP Video: Mary Altaffer)

  • Freed American prisoner’s daughter knocks Rubio for criticism of swap

    A daughters of one of the seven Americans released through a prisoner exchange between the United States and Venezuela is calling out Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) for his criticism of the reported swap. Rubio in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday told co-anchor Dana Bash that the recent prisoner swap between…

  • Airbnb Denies Refunds For Displaced Guests Due To Hurricane Ian

    It seems many are struggling after learning that Airbnb denies refunds for those left displaced by Hurricane Ian in Florida.

  • A data-sharing agreement between the US and UK is now in effect

    The countries say the pact will help combat serious crimes, but privacy advocates have raised concerns.

  • Here's what's next for 988 as more people reach out to the suicide and crisis lifeline

    The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has seen a 45% increase in calls, texts and chats since launching this summer. Interim Executive Director April Naturale explains some of the reasons for the increase, and what the lifeline hopes to accomplish next.

  • 1963 Corvette Split Window Stolen During Michigan Car Show

    The owner’s daughter is using social media to try to get her dad’s Corvette returned…