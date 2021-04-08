U.S. plays down expectations for Vienna Iran nuclear talks

  • Meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna
  • FILE PHOTO: Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi arrives at a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission, in Vienna
1 / 2

U.S. plays down expectations for Vienna Iran nuclear talks

Meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Thursday played down expectations for talks on how Washington and Tehran might resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and said the U.S. envoy was likely to return home as the talks break for the weekend.

While echoing descriptions of the talks as "constructive," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters "we would also, however, hasten to not allow expectations to outpace where we are."

(Reporting By Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis in Washington and by Arshad Mohammed in Saint Paul, Minn.; Editing by Chris Reese)

