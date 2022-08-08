U.S. pledges $1 billion in new Ukraine military aid

On Monday, the Pentagon announced another $1 billion in military aid for Ukraine, the largest delivery of arms from U.S. stockpiles, including rockets and ammunition, so far.

Video Transcript

- At every level of this administration, we're committed to continued security assistance for Ukraine as they stand up to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion. Today, President Biden directed the 18th drawdown of an additional $1 billion in weapons and equipment from the Department of Defense inventories. This is the largest single drawdown of US arms and equipment utilizing this authority to date. The package provides a significant amount of additional ammunition, weapons, and equipment, the types of which the Ukrainian people are using so effectively to defend their country.

The capabilities in this package include the following-- additional ammunition for High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS; 75,000 rounds of 155-millimeter artillery ammunition; 20 120-millimeter mortar systems and 20,000 rounds of associated mortar ammunition; munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems, or NASAMS; 1,000 Javelin systems and hundreds of AT4 antiarmor systems; 50 armored medical treatment vehicles; Claymore antipersonnel munitions; C-4 explosives, demolition munitions, and demolition equipment; and medical supplies to include first aid kits, bandages, monitors, and other equipment.

These are all critical capabilities to help the Ukrainians repel the Russian offensive in the east and also to address evolving developments in the south and elsewhere. The United States has now committed approximately $9.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration, including $9.1 billion since the beginning of Russia's most recent unprovoked invasion in February. The United States continues to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its evolving battlefield requirements. And our allies and partners have stepped up to provide billions of dollars in their own assistance.

Recommended Stories

  • Coroner: All 10 victims of Pennsylvania fire died of smoke inhalation

    All 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania last week died of smoke inhalation, authorities said Monday.

  • Gabby Petito's family reacts during announcement of wrongful death lawsuit

    Gabby Petito's family reacts during announcement of wrongful death lawsuit

  • China’s Military Exercises Showcase Modern Fighting Force Preparing for Possible War in the Taiwan Strait

    The exercises kicked off as an angry Beijing protested the visit to Taipei earlier last week by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine

    The Biden administration announced another $1 billion in new military aid for Ukraine on Monday, pledging what will be the biggest yet delivery of rockets, ammunition and other arms straight from Department of Defense stocks for Ukrainian forces. The U.S. pledge of a massive new shipment of arms comes as analysts warned that Russia was moving troops and equipment in the direction of the southern port cities to stave off a Ukrainian counteroffensive. The aid includes additional rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, as well as thousands of artillery rounds, mortar systems, Javelins and other ammunition and equipment.

  • Russia ‘Temporarily’ Halts US Inspections Under New START Treaty

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia said Monday it has informed the US it is halting American inspections of its nuclear weapons sites under the New START treaty in protest at what it described as efforts by Washington to maintain unequal access.Most Read from BloombergWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItStocks Whipsaw With Technology Under Pressure: Markets WrapTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout

  • Pulitzer Prize-winning author David McCullough dies at 89

    David McCullough, best-selling author and renowned historian who won Pulitzer Prizes for his biographies of presidents John Adams and Harry Truman, has died at the age of 89, his publisher said on Monday. McCullough died on Sunday at his home in Hingham, Massachusetts, surrounded by his five children, according to a Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/DavidMcCulloughBooks maintained by his publisher, Simon and Schuster. McCullough was known for writing several deeply researched and popular works about important American figures and points in history such as the building of the Brooklyn Bridge and the first flight by the Wright Brothers.

  • Chip and carmaker CEOs meet ahead of Biden signing

    The heads of chipmakers GlobalFoundries and Applied Materials and carmakers Ford Motor and General Motors Co were to meet at a closed-door summit with U.S. government officials on Monday to discuss administration plans to invest in semiconductors. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden will sign legislation to subsidize the U.S. semiconductor industry and boost efforts to make the United States more competitive with China.

  • Russia attempts to buy votes for its pseudo-referendum in Kherson Oblast

    ANASTASIIA KALATUR - MONDAY, 8 AUGUST 2022, 03:15 The Russian occupiers in Kherson Oblast are offering the residents of the occupied oblast 10,000 roubles [approximately $165 - ed.] for their vote in the upcoming pseudo-referendum on the oblast's accession to the Russian Federation.

  • India could scrap wheat import duty to cool domestic prices, say sources

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -India could scrap a 40% duty on wheat imports and cap the amount of stocks traders can hold to try to dampen record high domestic prices in the world's second-biggest producer, government and trade officials told Reuters on Monday. India barred wheat exports in May after the crop suffered a heatwave, but domestic prices still rose to a record high. If the government does remove the duty, and international prices also fall, then traders say they could start importing, especially during the upcoming festival season, when higher demand typically drives domestic prices higher.

  • Mexico to send aquatic drone into shaft with trapped miners

    Mexico will attempt to send an aquatic drone into a collapsed coal mine where 10 miners have been trapped since last week. Laura Velázquez, national Civil Defense coordinator, said Monday that images from the drone could help authorities decide whether to send in divers without putting them at risk. The mine in Sabinas, Coahuila about 70 miles southwest of Eagle Pass, Texas, collapsed last Wednesday with 15 miners inside.

  • On the anniversary of Georgia's war with Russia, Georgia's Ministry of Defence points to the expansion of Russia occupation in Abkhazia and Tskhinvali

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - SUNDAY, 7 AUGUST 2022, 18:27 On the 14th anniversary of the Russian-Georgian war, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia called on Russia to "stop illegal actions", to implement the 12 August 2008 Ceasefire Agreement and withdraw the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation from the occupied territories of Georgia.

  • Oscars 2023: Best Actor Predictions

    Austin Butler and Bill Nighy hope to land their first Oscar nods against Oscar-winners Brad Pitt, Colin Firth, and Daniel Kaluuya.

  • Solomons PM's absence from memorial service was a 'missed opportunity' - U.S. official

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare did not attend a weekend dawn service for a key World War Two battle organised by the United States, with local media reporting it as a "snub". The Solomon Star News said Sogavare was due to give a speech on Sunday at the memorial service attended by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and ministers and officials from Japan, Australia and New Zealand, but he did not appear. Sherman told a news conference Sogavare was on the printed programme for the ceremony, which marked the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal, and when she met him later in the day she told him she was sorry he didn't attend.

  • John Legend Reveals Why He Was 'Hesitant To Share' Pregnancy Loss News

    Legend and Chrissy Teigen announced last week that they are expecting again, two years after their loss.

  • US not trying to 'outdo' world powers in Africa, says Blinken

    The United States is seeking a "true partnership" with Africa and not trying to "outdo" other world powers in vying for influence on the continent, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

  • Sri Lanka asks China to defer military ship visit after India protests

    Sri Lanka said on Monday it had asked China to defer the planned visit of a Chinese ship to the island country after initially approving its arrival this week, yielding to diplomatic pressure from neighbour India to keep the military vessel out. The Yuan Wang 5 was due to arrive on Thursday at the Chinese-built and leased Hambantota port in Sri Lanka's south for five days for replenishment. It is currently sailing in the east Indian Ocean, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

  • Russia maintains troops in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts and is reinforcing air defence systems General Staff report

    MONDAY, 8 AUGUST 2022, 07:20 Russia is continuing to maintain units of the Western Military District troops in Bryansk and Kursk oblasts (Russia), in the areas near the state border with Ukraine. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 8 August Quote: "There were no noteworthy changes in terms of the location or actions of the enemy forces on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy These 2 Stock Split Stocks?

    Stock splits have been hot lately as some top companies have decided that dividing up their stocks into smaller portions will benefit the companies and their shareholders. Whether stock splits are advantageous to anyone is debatable, but historically, splitting the stock into smaller portions at cheaper prices does tend to achieve at least an initial jump in the price. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) both split their stocks in June, and both stocks are up around 10% since their respective stock splits as of this writing.

  • NATO’s Nordic opportunity is multidomain

    The true test of Finnish and Swedish accession may be the degree to which these two new allies are prepared to support NATO's “360 degree” approach to defense.

  • Weather delays, Joseph Bramlett’s ace among five takeaways from suspended third round of Wyndham Championship

    Weather wreaked havoc on the third round of the Wyndham Championship.