U.S. Polo Assn. Launches Summer Brand Campaign & Collection

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has launched its fun, colorful, sport-inspired collection with hues that include brights and subtle pastels for summer, with a dose of denim. All these fresh looks can be seen in images from the global photoshoot, which took place in January 2020 at the world-famous Santa Monica Pier and inspirational Malibu Beach.

In Malibu, polo brights were shot alongside charming beach cottages and colorful surfboards, while beautiful pastels paired perfectly with shots at the Santa Monica Pier featuring shades of lavender, blue and sea foam green. The shoot also included U.S. Polo Assn. Brand Ambassadors and polo players in dreamy scenes at sunset, on the beach alongside their beautiful polo ponies.

According to Brian Kaminer, SVP Brand & Product for U.S. Polo Assn., "what was most memorable from our collection this summer season were the neon trim, embroidery and unique textures that give that extra pop of fun. We also saw the rebirth of tie-die and terry, with a modern twist for men and women."

While U.S. Polo Assn. is known for its sport-inspired, classic American style which always highlights denim, this season took denim to the next level with unique washes and details, as well as the use of earth-friendly, sustainable fabrics.

"During these unprecedented times for all of us on so many fronts, we thought it was very important for our Summer 2020 brand campaign to be even more uplifting and inspirational than past campaigns as we welcome the season," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "U.S. Polo Assn. continues to build global momentum with our sport-inspired product that emphasizes bright and colorful classic American style. This season's designs not only deliver on our brand's authentic connection to the sport of polo but embrace our consumers' lifestyles around the world."

To see more of the collection, visit www.uspoloassnglobal.com, one of our 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores worldwide as well as department store and independent retail partners.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States founded in 1890, making it one of the oldest sports governing bodies. With a global footprint of $1.7 billion and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the 4th largest sports licensor and 36th overall in License Global magazine's 2019 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors", U.S. Polo Assn. now takes its place alongside such iconic sports brands as Major League Baseball, National Football League and National Basketball Association. Visit www.USPOLOASSNGLOBAL.com.

